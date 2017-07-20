Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has passed away at the age of 41. The popular singer took his own life on the day that his late friend Chris Cornell would have turned 53-years old. News of Bennington's death has sent shockwaves across the music industry and to his devoted fans who mourn his loss. Many have taken to Twitter to pay their respects.

The news broke early this afternoon that Bennington had hung himself at his home in Palos Verdes, just a week before Linkin Park was supposed to launch a North American tour in support of their latest album One More Light. Law enforcement has confirmed that Bennington's body was found early Thursday morning after a call was made shortly after 9am. The coroner has said that the death is being investigated as a possible suicide.

Linkin Park's One More Light album came out in May of this year and went to number one on the Billboard top 200 chart despite a chilly reception from critics. The album was a creative leap for a band that was already known to push the envelope of their creativity. Linkin Park could have easily re-written their first two albums and laughed all the way to the bank, but they chose a path that brought themselves and their fans on a journey of creative exploration within their heavy pop sounds.Linkin Park had previously released an album with rapper Jay-Z and have continued to break the rules ever since with the help of producer Rick Rubin. Their latest record saw them collaborating with some heavy hitters from the EDM world while recording in unorthodox ways, such as recording Bennington's vocals before any music had been complete, therefore building the song around his vocal performance.

After the death of Bennington's good friend Chris Cornell, he sent out an open letter to Cornell through social media. A portion of the letter reads: "I can't imagine a world without you in it... I pray you find peace in the next life." Weeks later Bennington appeared to be in better spirits, sharing that he had just written six new songs and celebrating his daughter's graduation. It is now Bennington's turn to receive the open letters from friends and fans, from all of the people that he touched with his music or his stories of his personal struggles with addiction and child abuse.

Mike Shinoda, producer, singer, songwriter, and Linkin Park member confirmed the sad news through social media. Mike Shinoda's Twitter had this to say.

"Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."

Chris Cornell's widow took to twitter to say "Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more... I love you T." Rihanna said, "literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live. Vocal beast! #RIPCHester." Chance the Rapper also took to his twitter account to say, "RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences to his family and friends and Linkin Park." El-P from Run the Jewels simply said, "Rest in peace Chester Bennington." And Killer Mike also from Run the Jewels shared pictures on Instagram of them hanging out together with a caption that reads, "RIP Chester. Salutes and Condolences to Mike and your band mates and big love and Condolences to your children and family from my family. Love and Respect always. Rest easy beloved human being." Jimmy Kimmel said, "Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly."

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more.....I love you T — Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

rest in peace Chester Bennington. — el-p (@therealelp) July 20, 2017

Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017

RIP Chesterhttps://t.co/s5tN8blowW — Low Talent EP (@owenpallett) July 20, 2017

Chester it was truly a pleasure, thank you for sharing your greatness... #RIP#LinkinPark 🙏🏿 — King Push (@PUSHA_T) July 20, 2017

#RIPChesterBennington I remember the 1st day I went in the basement Warner Bros. Records #Burbank to hear you 1at... https://t.co/gDkXtq5Vge — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) July 20, 2017

: ( ((( RIP Chester Bennington https://t.co/RY2IfxO1RV — hundred waters (@hundredwaters) July 20, 2017

Ooooh noooo...😢😢😢😢#CHESTER



Damn This really hurts a lot man #LP4EVER — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) July 20, 2017

His words and vibes helped me in my own dark times...such an inspiration...😢



Thanx for that Chester! #LP4EVER#BeautifulLasers — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) July 20, 2017

R.I.P Chester. Hybrid Theory got me thru middle school. Wtf — matt (@TheSuper3) July 20, 2017

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

Chester had 6 kids. If anyone out there thinks the world is better without you. You are so unspeakably wrong on every level. Get help plz — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

Crazy sad news about Chester Bennington.. #linkinpark#RIP



If you or someone you know is struggling to cope, @800273TALK — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 20, 2017

I'm at a loss for words. Chester was not only one of my heroes, but he was one of my friends. He was one of the best dudes in music. RIP. — Aaron Pauley (@aaronpauley) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester Bennington. This feels like a kick in the chest. My December has pulled me through many times. Depression is a real monster. — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) July 20, 2017

So sad to hear about #chesterbennington suicide. His voice and talent will not be forgotten. #linkinparkpic.twitter.com/yTXz0v3aFu — Keegan Allen (@KeeganAllen) July 20, 2017

This is devastating. RIP Chester ❤ — Caspar Lee (@Caspar_Lee) July 20, 2017

We lost another legend R.I.P. Chester Bennington of (linkin park) prayers up for the family so sad — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester Bennington. Linkin Park was a lot of peoples childhoods. The man was extremely talented and its so sad to hear about this :( — Craig/Mini Ladd (@MiniLaddd) July 20, 2017

I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) July 20, 2017