Warner Bros. has released two new character posters for the highly-anticipated CHiPs remake, featuring the new Jon Baker (Dax Shepard) and Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello (Michael Pena). While these officers may certainly be unorthodox, Ponch has a "mind for action" while Jon possesses and "appetite for justice," although these posters don't necessarily reflect that. Jon is seen spilling his lunch on his uniform, while Ponch is seen holding a woman's bra. They're clearly two of the California Highway Patrol's finest.

The movie is based on the original TV series of the same name, where motorcycle officers Jon Baker (Larry Wilcox) and Frank "Ponch" Poncherello (Erik Estrada) cruised the freeways of Los Angeles, solving crimes and helping people in trouble. The show debuted on NBC on September 15, 1977 and ran for 6 seasons. While the season finale aired in May 1983, Ponch and Jon would return more than a decade later. Stars Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox would reprise their roles for CHiPs '99, a made-for-TV movie that aired on TNT. It still hasn't been confirmed if Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox will return for cameo appearances, but with just over a month left until CHiPs hits theaters, we may find out sooner rather than later.

The posters debuted on the movie's Twitter earlier today, which could be a hint that another trailer is just around the corner. Last month, Warner Bros. pushed CHiPs up to a spring release date of March 24, after the studio delayed King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which was originally supposed to open in that date. The movie was originally slated to go up against Sony's Baby Driver and New Line's Annabelle 2 on August 11, and now it will face Lionsgate's Power Rangers and Sony's Life. While this movie does have a built-in audience with fans of the original show, it will have to find its niche with a new audience who may be unfamiliar with the decades old TV favorite.

The supporting cast for CHiPs includes Vincent D'Onofrio as the villain, star/director Dax Shepard's real-life wife Kristen Bell, Rosa Salazar, Adam Brody, Jessica McNamee, Vida Guerra, Rene Moran and Kelly Richardson. While Dax Shepard is best known as an actor, he is becoming a well-rounded filmmaker as well. The actor/filmmaker also wrote the script for CHiPs which he directs from, with this project marking his third feature directorial effort, following 2010's My Brother's Keeper and 2012's Hit and Run. He has also directed episodes of Parenthood and About a Boy, and he is also writing and directing a new animated Scooby-Doo movie.

Dax Shepard has confirmed in a December interview that this movie will be R-rated with plenty of female and male nudity, along with "sexual stuff and naughty language." The director also described the movie as a cross between Lethal Weapon and Bad Boys, with quite an interesting twist. Ponch is actually an FBI agent who goes undercover as a CHP officer to find a group of crooked cops. Baker doesn't have a traditional backstory either, a retired X-Games motorcycle rider who takes a job as a cop because all he knows how to do is ride motorcycles. Take a look at the new character posters for CHiPs, featuring Dax Shepard's Jon Baker and Michael Pena's Frank "Ponch" Poncherello, as we continue the countdown towards the March 24 release date.