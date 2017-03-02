Though it's another raunchy, R-rated take on a classic TV show, CHiPs hasn't gotten the same kind of promotional push as this year's Baywatch. An adults only update on the hit adventure series from the late 70s, CHiPs will be in theaters in less than a month, and we've barely heard anything about it. Following the first trailer released just weeks ago, Warner Bros. has delivered a go-for-broke red band sneak peek that is sure to tease, tantalize, and really get a few old school fans worked up. This isn't the CHiPs your grandparents used to know!

Jon Baker and Frank "Ponch" Poncherello have just joined the California Highway Patrol in Los Angeles, but for very different reasons. Baker is a professional motorbike rider who's trying to put his life and marriage back together. Poncherello is a cocky, undercover FBI agent who's investigating a multimillion dollar heist that may be an inside job. Forced to work together, the inexperienced rookie and hardened veteran begin clashing instead of clicking while trying to nab the bad guys.

The movie is based on the original TV series of the same name, where motorcycle officers Jon Baker (Larry Wilcox) and Frank "Ponch" Poncherello (Erik Estrada) cruised the freeways of Los Angeles, solving crimes and helping people in trouble. The show debuted on NBC on September 15, 1977 and ran for 6 seasons. While the season finale aired in May 1983, Ponch and Jon would return more than a decade later. Stars Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox reprised their roles for CHiPs '99, a made-for-TV movie that aired on TNT. It still hasn't been confirmed if Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox will return for cameo appearances, but both actors have expressed their disappointment with this reboot, and the R -rated material it contains. So that seems unlikely.

This latest red band trailer pretty much gives away the whole movie. It goes through the set-up, who the two cops are, their back stories, and how they meet. We also get to see a lot of the interaction between Ponch and Jon, how they don't like each other, and then become best friends. It's pretty standard issue, and right now, all signs point to this not surviving more than a few weeks at the box office before it attracts a bigger cult audience on VOD and cable. But even cult audiences are harder to come by nowadays.

In January, Warner Bros. pushed CHiPs up to a spring release date of March 24, after the studio delayed King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which was originally supposed to open in that date. The movie was originally slated to go up against Sony's Baby Driver and New Line's Annabelle 2 on August 11, and now it will face Lionsgate's Power Rangers and Sony's Life. While this movie does have a built-in audience with fans of the original show, it will have to find its niche with a new adult audience who may be unfamiliar with the decades old TV favorite.

The supporting cast for CHiPs includes Vincent D'Onofrio as the villain, star/director Dax Shepard's real-life wife Kristen Bell, Rosa Salazar, Adam Brody, Jessica McNamee, Vida Guerra, Rene Moran and Kelly Richardson. While Dax Shepard is best known as an actor, he is becoming a well-rounded filmmaker as well. The actor/filmmaker also wrote the script for CHiPs which he directs from, with this project marking his third feature directorial effort, following 2010's My Brother's Keeper and 2012's Hit and Run. He has also directed episodes of Parenthood and About a Boy, and he is also writing and directing a new animated Scooby-Doo movie.

Dax Shepard has confirmed in a December interview that this movie will be R-rated with plenty of female and male nudity, along with "sexual stuff and naughty language." All of that R rated stuff, including the male nudity, is on full display in this trailer. You can watch it here courtesy of Youtube. The movie is in theaters this March.