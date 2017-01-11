Following the first CHiPs photo released last month, Warner Bros. has debuted the first poster and a brief trailer preview, giving fans a sneak peek before the first full trailer is unveiled tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The trailer preview gives us our first look at Jon Baker (Dax Shepard) and Frank "Ponch" Poncharello (Michael Pena) in action, as they begin their new partnership as members of the California Highway Patrol. If that wasn't enough, we also have the first poster, which shows Baker and Ponch doing a little fist bump while they ride through a crime scene.

The trailer preview, which debuted on the new Warner Bros. Twitter account for the movie, shows Ponch crashing his bike while in pursuit of a suspect, along with the catchy tagline "Bros before PoPos." Last month, Warner Bros. pushed CHiPs up to a spring release date of March 24, after the studio delayed King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which was originally supposed to open in that date. The movie was originally slated to go up against Sony's Baby Driver and New Line's Annabelle 2 on August 11, and now it will face Lionsgate's Power Rangers and Sony's Life.

The movie is based on the original TV series of the same name, where motorcycle officers Jon Baker (Larry Wilcox) and Frank "Ponch" Poncherello (Erik Estrada) cruised the freeways of Los Angeles, solving crimes and helping people in trouble. The show debuted on NBC on September 15, 1977 and ran for 6 seasons. While the season finale aired in May 1983, it wouldn't be the last we'd see of Ponch and Jon. Stars Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox would reprise their roles a decade later for CHiPs '99, a made-for-TV movie that aired on TNT. There has been talk that Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox will return for cameo appearances, but that hasn't been confirmed quite yet. It's possible we may even see them in the first trailer debuting later tonight.

The supporting cast for CHiPs includes Vincent D'Onofrio as the villain, star/director Dax Shepard's real-life wife Kristen Bell, Rosa Salazar, Adam Brody, Jessica McNamee, Vida Guerra, Rene Moran and Kelly Richardson. While Dax Shepard is best known as an actor, he is putting a solid body of work together as a filmmaker as well. The actor/filmmaker also wrote the script for CHiPs which he directs from, with this project marking his third feature directorial effort, following 2010's My Brother's Keeper and 2012's Hit and Run. He has also directed episodes of Parenthood and About a Boy, and he is also writing and directing a new animated Scooby-Doo movie.

Dax Shepard has confirmed in the past that this movie will be R-rated with plenty of female and male nudity, along with "sexual stuff and naughty language." The director also described the movie as a cross between Lethal Weapon and Bad Boys, with quite an interesting twist. Ponch is actually an FBI agent who goes undercover as a CHP officer to find a group of crooked cops. Baker doesn't have a traditional backstory either, a retired X-Games motorcycle rider who takes a job as a cop because all he knows how to do is ride motorcycles. Take a look at the trailer preview and the new poster, before the first CHiPs trailer drops later tonight.

BROS BEFORE POPOS. See the full trailer for #Chips TOMORROW on Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35|10:35 CT on ABC. #ChipHappenspic.twitter.com/OFGQCub0nF — CHIPS Movie (@chipsmovie) January 11, 2017