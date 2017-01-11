Warner Bros. recently bumped up the release of their upcoming R-rated take on the buddy cop show CHiPs, which means a couple of things. One, the studio seems to have some confidence in the movie and two, they really need to start marketing it. That being the case, the first trailer for the upcoming CHiPs movie has arrived, and it is big on action and comedy.

A little tease for this first trailer was revealed earlier by the Warner Bros. Twitter account which showed a lot of motorcycle stunts wrapped in laughs, which makes it appear as though CHiPs will make good use of its R-rating. Warner Bros. also announced that the first trailer would debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and as promised, it did. We now have a good idea of what this new take on the material from director Dax Shepard, who is also starring in the movie, looks like. It definitely appears to be taking some cues from 21 and 22 Jump Street, but that isn't a bad thing since most people loved those movies.

Warner Bros. is taking something of a risk by handing over a project like CHiPs to Dax Shepard, who hasn't directed a project of this scale before. His biggest, prior movie was 2012's Hit and Run, which wasn't really a critical success and in terms of box office, definitely made some money since it grossed $14 million and only cost $2 million to make. But still, that is definitely a smaller project and represents a lower risk than CHiPs does. This first trailer should be encouraging and again, the fact that the studio decided to bump up the release also implies that Dax Shepard did a fine job. In terms of what to expect, he has promised that it has a lot of nudity and foul language, which is what audiences like in in R-rated comedy.

For those who may not know, CHiPs is based on the 70s TV series of the same name that featured Jon Baker (Larry Wilcox) and Frank "Ponch" Poncherello (Erik Estrada) as motorcycle cops who cruised around Los Angeles solving crimes and helping people. This time around, it is Dax Shepard who will be taking on the Jon Baker role and Michael Pena as Ponch. In addition to the two leads, the cast is filled out by Vincent D'Onofrio as the villain, Rosa Salazar, Adam Brody, Jessica McNamee, Vida Guerra, Rene Moran, Kelly Richardson and Kristen Bell, who happens to be Dax Shepard's real-life wife.

CHiPs won't be a direct retelling of the series as it has been described as Lethal Weapon crossed with Bad Boys, but with a twist. Ponch is actually going to be an FBI agent who goes undercover as an officer to find a group of crooked cops. Baker, on the other hand, is going to be a retired X-Games motorcycle rider who takes a job as a cop because all he knows how to do is ride motorcycles. CHiPs is set for release on March 24. Be sure to check out the first trailer and poster for the movie for yourself below.