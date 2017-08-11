20-year old Chloe Moretz is on a roll these days. The young actress currently has 50 movies under her belt and she's just getting started. She's co-starring with Dakota Johnson in the upcoming remake of Suspiria as well as voicing Snow White in the new Red Shoes and Seven Dwarves. Moretz's amazing work ethic should be what the young actress is praised for, but right now she's being praised for standing up to sexism in Hollywood after admitting to being fat-shamed by an adult male co-star when she was 15-years old.

Chloe Grace Moretz is currently on the cover of Variety Magazine's Power of Young Hollywood issue and in the interview, Moretz goes into detail about her personal experiences with sexism on the set. The actress/model talked about a specific incident on set where a male co-star in his mid-twenties talked about her weight. Moretz had this to say.

"This guy that was my love interest was like, 'I'd never date you in real life,' and I was like, 'What?' And he was like, 'Yeah, you're too big for me'... as in my size."

Moretz admits that time was the only time that she ever cried on a movie set because of what an actor said. She did not reveal who the actor was, only that she was 15-years old at the time and the actor was her love interest in the movie. Moretz went into further detail, revealing that she ran to her brother Brandon, who is also her business manager, to confide in him. She explains.

"I went bawling to my brother and he was like, 'What happened?' And I was like, 'He told me I was too big.' And my brother was like, 'What just happened?' My brother was so angry,"

The young actress was able to pull it together and return to the set, but had to pretend that she was in love with a guy who just fat-shamed her. The experience was a jarring one and Moretz will not be forgetting about it any time soon. Moretz also talked about a time on set when a male co-star spread lies about her on a movie set because of jealousy. The unnamed male actor was apparently jealous of Moretz since she had a larger part in the movie. Moretz then went on to talk about equality on the set. She had this to say.

"You are completely equal to me, you are no different than me. I just happen to be the lead in this movie, and I don't know why just because you are kind of the smaller character that you're pushing me into a corner to try and put me down."

Though Chloe Moretz wouldn't reveal who the adult actor was that fat-shamed her at 15, some quick math puts the actress in Carrie, Girl Rising, or Muppets Most Wanted at that age. We might have to rule out Kermit the Frog at this point because that just doesn't seem like his style, but the other two movies are fair game. Moretz has four projects in various stages of development at the moment, so expect to see a lot more of the talented young actress.