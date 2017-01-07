This fight is going to be epic. Even if you've never heard of Breezy and Soulja Boy, or if you give flip-all about their music, no one is going to miss this bout. The fight between the two controversial musicians has been pushed up to Saturday, January 28th. And it sounds brutal, intense and crazy. But guess what? It's just taken a step towards the insane. As rapper 50 Cent, who is in Chris Brown's corner, has just nabbed famed boxer Mike Tyson to train Brown for this battle of the Millennial brats.

The fight between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy (real name DeAndre Cortez Way) was pushed up two full months, as these guys attempt to settle their longtime, ongoing feud. Professional boxer Adrien Broner announced the news, with Broner original set to train Chris Brown for his time spent in the ring. While Broner has hyping up the fight on social media even, offering up a poster for the rumble, 50 Cent decided to bring in some bigger guns, insuring that Breezy wins this war.

Fellow fighting champion and boxing icon Floyd Mayweather is training Soulja Boy, with video of the rapper in the gym emerging earlier this week. The boxing match ignited over Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. And it wasn't long after Way's training montage appeared online that Brown was showing off his own skills in a similar fashion.

50 Cent, who is 41, has always been in the 27 year old Chris Brown's corner, in his fight against 26 year old Soulja Boy. 50 even put a $100,000 bet down with Mayweather that Breezy will win this fight. And now 50 Cent is making sure that happens. Mike Tyson has promised that he will give Brown the best fight training possible in the short window leading up to the match. Curtis Jackson (aka 50) even shared his phone conversation with Tyson on Instagram. Tyson's response is pretty hilarious.

"Yeah, Soulja Boy's gonna get f**ked up!"

Even without the former champ's help, Tyson seems convinced that Brown will have no problem decimating Soulja Boy in the ring. 50 Cent thinks that Floyd is training Way just so he can beat 50 Cent and take his money. Says Jackson ant not letting that happen.

"I kind of feel like Floyd wants to train him so he can beat me. I just got off the phone with Iron Mike Tyson and Iron Mike is going to train Chris Brown."

50 Cent seems pretty pumped about scoring the prowess of Mike Tyson in the gym. And he is taunting his opponents with the news. He states, "Now this is going to be a show! When I put on a show I put on a SHOW!" Thank goodness, because we can't wait for this fight!" And yes, it certainly sounds like an epic bout that can't be missed no matter where you stand in this weird battle. Perhaps the winner can take on Justin Bieber next? Take a look at all the videos released in the wake of this crazy news. At this time, it hasn't been disclosed where fans and foes alike can watch this boxing match. Perhaps it will become a pay-per-view extravaganza. I know I'll be watching.