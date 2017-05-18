Without warning of any kind, it was announced late last night that singer and musician Chris Cornell had passed away at the young age of just 52. At the time of the report, no cause of death was given. This morning, it looks like the singer may have taken his own life. But no further details are being made available to the public.

Detroit Police have confirmed to ABC News that Cornell's sudden death is being investigated as a possible suicide. Officer Jennifer Moreno, who is leading the case, said the singer's body was found inside his hotel room at the MGM Grand shortly after a friend of the family went to check in on Cornell. No other details have been released to the public about the cause of death thus far. No further comments could be made.

Cornell had just finished what would be his final Soundgarden show at the Fox Theater in Detroit this past Wednesday night. Hours before his death, the singer teased his final performance in a tweet that was sent out at 8:06 pm. His final words to the public read as such.

"#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!!"

Found shortly after midnight, Cornell's representative Brian Bumbery confirmed the death saying it was "sudden and unexpected." He went onto give this statement.

"Chris Cornell passed away late last night in Detroit, MI. His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause. They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

Chris Cornell ended his sold-out final performance in Detroit with a song about death. With his band Soundgarden, he turned in a cover of Led Zeppelin's 'In My Time of Dying'. The lyrics ask that people not mourn the subject of the narrative, stating as such.

"In my time of dying, I want nobody to mourn/All I want for you to do is take my body home."

No mention has been made of a suicide note, with some fans speculating that his final words sang in public serve as such. But no one tied to the case has confirmed that much.

Chris Cornell first became famous way back in the 90s, emerging out of the grunge rock era of Seattle. As well as performing as the lead for Soundgarden and AudioSlave, Cornell was also an accomplished solo musician. Soundgarden were in the midst of an 18 show tour of North America at the time of his death, which started in late February. The band had planned a final show to take place on May 27 in Oklahoma in just a few weeks.

Last year, Chris Cornell completed a tour with his group Temple of the Dog, which consisted of members of both Soundgarden and contemporaries Pearl Jam. In his career, Cornell has sold more than 30 million records throughout his combined partnerships. May he rest in peace.