In what came as shocking news for almost everyone, popular rocker and musician Chris Cornell passed away suddenly yesterday. Best known as the lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, the man was only 52-years-old at the time of his death. No cause for his sudden passing has been given at this time. Over the past 12 hours, many of his friends and peers in the music business have gathered on Twitter to pay their respects.

Earlier this morning, the Detroit Police issued a statement to ABC News that the singer may have committed suicide. His death is now being investigated as such. Officer Jennifer Moreno has informed ABC News that Cornell was found at midnight. He was inside his hotel room at the MGM Grand in Detroit, where he had just been checked in on by a family friend. Moreno does go onto state that the investigative team have found signs that Chris may have taken his own life. But they refused to comment further on the matter at this time.

Soundgarden were in the middle of a short US tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their landmark album Ultramega OK, when this news broke. Fans in attendance at the Fox Theater in Detroit on Wednesday night did not know they were witnessing the last Soundgarden show ever as there were no signs that anything was wrong. Cornell did not appear sick and was joking with the audience. The band went on and played a ripping 18 song set with Cornell and the band in top form. Cornell was hitting his trademark "rock god" high notes on "Jesus Christ Pose" and "Slaves and Bulldozers" while holding down the rhythm guitar with no signs of anything being out of the ordinary.

Fans and peers have been turning to social media to mourn the loss of one of music's greatest talents. We have collected some of those tweets below in his remembrance.

While Cornell is best known for his versatile voice that can go from a Jeff Buckley-like croon to a Robert Plant-like wail, he is often overlooked as a songwriter and guitar player. Cornell liked to experiment with alternate guitar tunings that took Soundgarden songs to new levels and set them apart from their peers. "The Day I Tried to Live" is tuned to all E and B notes, creating a beautiful unison/chorus effect while still managing to get heavy. Cornell started his musical journey on the drums and his guitar parts often veer into odd and creative time signatures that play off of Matt Cameron's drums in a unique way. Soundgarden wrote songs together and individually, with the lions share of the writing done by Cornell. A glimpse into the band's greatest hits reveals that Cornell was often the sole writer for the song. Arguably the band's biggest song, "Black Hole Sun" was written entirely by Cornell in 15 minutes and he questioned putting the song on the record. Chris Cornell's final tweet happened in Detroit where Soundgarden was playing only mere hours before his death.

The rock community, actors, and various celebrities alike took to Twitter to remember the musician and share their thoughts on his passing. Such luminaries and contemporaries as Elton John, Rage Against the Machine, AeroSmith's Joe Perry, Stereophonic, Jennifer Nettles, the team behind Lollapalooza, Gavin Rossdale, Sebastian Bach, Jimmy Page, Jason Bonham, Rob Thomas, Dave Navarro, Mike Piazza, QTip from A Tribe Called Quest, Mark Lanegan, James Phelps, Billy Idol, Glenn Hughes, Mark Tremonti, Mike Portnoy, Elijah Wood and more poured their hearts out in this sudden moment of grief. May Chris Cornell rest in piece.

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017

Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017

He is the reason I first let go & found my voice at 18. He paid me a compliment on my voice on a stage we shared years later, v sad. Kelly — stereophonics (@stereophonics) May 18, 2017

Chris Cornell had one of the most amazing voices in history. I am sad this morning to hear of his passing. Too young. — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) May 18, 2017

i can hardly believe the news about Chris Cornell's passing. he was SUCH a talent and an unbelievably nice man. #RIPChrisCornell — Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) May 18, 2017

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

Very sad to hear the passing of #chriscornell , like many of you will always remember his amazing voice, Praying for him and his family. — Mike Piazza (@mikepiazza31) May 18, 2017

RIP CHRIS CORNELL — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) May 18, 2017

Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017

Rest in peace Chris Cornell. You may be gone but your music will live on.



Lollapalooza 2010 photo by Dave Mead pic.twitter.com/OHTqPehigj — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) May 18, 2017

I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING. @soundgarden

TOTAL SHOCK.GREAT MAN.GREAT BAND.GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXX — GAVIN ROSSDALE (@GavinRossdale) May 18, 2017

you will be missed much respect gavin https://t.co/3Tn0TO0ui0 — GAVIN ROSSDALE (@GavinRossdale) May 18, 2017

Tears in my eyes that this is your last ever tweet. We played here with u guys in 1992 😢thanks for your pipes @chriscornell u will b missed https://t.co/Xgbann0hd4 — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell. Damn — mark lanegan (@marklanegan) May 18, 2017

Gutted to hear Chris Cornell has passed away. Audioslave are one of my all time favourite bands. I saw him live 6 times & was always amazing — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) May 18, 2017

So very very sad that we lost another beautifully gifted human today .. RIP brother #chriscornell🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/5MGCq0iEok — Glenn Hughes (@glenn_hughes) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell. Chris was the most influential singer to me as a writer. I just saw him perform days ago. Completely devastated — Mark Tremonti (@MarkTremonti) May 18, 2017

Wow...this one is shocking. Chris Cornell was one of the benchmark vocalists of our generation...devastating loss. #RIPChrisCornellpic.twitter.com/x3F9rptL0D — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

Devastating news about Chris Cornell One of the greatest voices in rock . My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and close friends — Jason Bonham (@Jason_Bonham) May 18, 2017

Oh man. Sad to hear of the passing of Chris Cornell. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) May 18, 2017