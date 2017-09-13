John Carpenter gets behind the camera for the first time in 7 years with his new music video for the Christine theme, which is included in the upcoming compilation album entitled Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998. Carpenter has been in the news a lot lately with new projects coming down the line from directing a new television pilot with David Hayter (X-Men) to reportedly expressing interest in scoring the upcoming Halloween remake. In addition, Sacred Bones Records is putting out Carpenter's "greatest hits" in October, which he will tour behind later that month for a few select US dates.

The new video for the John Carpenter directed Christine theme comes to us courtesy of the Sacred Bones Records YouTube channel and is a reimagining of Carpenter's 1983 horror movie based off of author Stephen King's novel about a possessed car. The new video features a 1958 Plymouth Fury driving around a city late at night in a sinister way, just as it did back in 1983. The video switches gears when a young woman flags down Christine for help and the car chases the woman, finally cornering her. Instead of murdering her, it is revealed that John Carpenter is the driver and the young woman hops in the car with him and the two drive away into the night.

Carpenter has called the Christine theme, "electronica for a killer car" and went on to talk about the rest of the soundtrack for the movie being 1950s rock and roll. Carpenter said, "I filled in when necessary" when talking about how he fleshed the rest of the soundtrack together around the traditional rock and roll music. The original score takes influences from German rock bands Tangerine Dream and Can to bring together a synth-laden mechanical tone that sounds both ominous and cold like the sounds coming from Germany in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Carpenter announced the new video for Christine on his Twitter account and excitedly told fans that, "Christine is back!" to promote the new video as well as the upcoming album. Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 put Carpenter in the studio with his son, Cody Carpenter, and his godson, Daniel Davies, to reconstruct some of his most well-known movie themes, including Christine, Halloween, and Escape from New York. The trio will bring the album out on tour starting October 29th in Las Vegas with a special Halloween show at the Palladium in Los Angeles.

The new video for the Christine theme basically falls in line as a brand new Christine short movie and it looks just as good as you can imagine. Fans of John Carpenter will definitely want to check this out as well as the reconstructed theme and accompanying album, which will be released on October 20th through Sacred Bones Records. All of the limited-edition copies of the record are already sold out online, but limited copies will be available at the upcoming shows. Check out the brand-new John Carpenter directed theme from Christine video below.