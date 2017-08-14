Disney is moving right along with more and more live-action versions of their most beloved animated properties. One of the next ones coming down the pipeline is Christopher Robin, which is going to be a live-action version of Winnie the Pooh with an adult version of the loveable bear's human pal rediscovering his animal friends years later. The adult cast already includes Ewan McGregor (Trainspotting) as Robin, with Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) recently signing on to play his wife. Now, the voice cast for the animals of the One Hundred Acre Wood has been announced.

According to a new report from That Hashtag Show, Jim Cummings, who has voiced Winnie the Pooh in many animated projects over the years, is once again set to reprise the role in Christopher Robin. That should come as welcome news to fans of the character. In addition, the depressed but loveable donkey Eeyore is going to be voiced by Brad Garrett, who is best known for his work as Ray's brother on Everybody Loves Raymond. Last but most certainly not least, though no deal has been closed yet, Alan Tudyk, who voiced K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is interested in voicing Tigger, the overly excited tiger that bounces around on his tail.

Jim Cummings has been a Disney mainstay in the animation world for more than thirty years, so his casting makes perfect sense. It should also be noted that Cummings has voiced Tigger in various Winnie the Pooh projects over the years as well, so it is possible that he could wind up pulling double duty for Christopher Robin, despite Alan Tudyk's desire to take a stab at voicing the beloved character. In addition to the voice cast, this report also includes some new human casting as well. According to That Hashtag Show, Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) is being considered for the role of Keith, Christopher Robin's boss in the movie. Lastly, Bronte Carmichael (Three Girls) will be playing Madeline, Robin's daughter in the movie.

Disney's Christopher Robin is said to focus on an adult version of the titular character who is now focussed on his new life, work and family. After years apart, he is suddenly reunited with his old friend Winnie the Pooh, who comes right back into his life in order to bring him back to his unforgotten childhood past to help the honey-loving bear find his lost friends. It should be noted that this movie has no connection to Goodbye, Christopher Robin, the upcoming biopic about Winnie the Pooh creator A.A. Milne.

Marc Forster (World War Z, Finding Neverland) has been tapped to direct Christopher Robin for the Mouse House. The movie is currently in pre-production, but Disney has yet to set an official release date. However, with the cast coming together it seems like this movie is really getting underway, so expect some official news on when we can expect to see this live-action take on Winnie the Pooh in theaters sooner rather than later.