It has been reported that all of the Chuck E. Cheese restaurants are about to start to phasing out the often-nightmarish animatronic bands from select locations before ditching them all together. The animatronic bands have met some pretty intense criticism over the years, mainly for not changing their set list very often as well as some members falling asleep on the job. As it turns out, the world of children's entertainment has changed over the last few decades and Chuck E. Cheese is getting ready to evolve for current times.

CBS News is reporting that Chuck E. Cheese is breaking up the band as well as toning down some of the colors in their kid-centered restaurants. After breaking up the band, the restaurants will put in a dance floor so that kids can dance with disgruntled teenagers in costumes instead. Chuck E. Cheese Chief Executive Tom Leverton says that the company is looking for a "modernized experience" for children and their families. Leverton went on to explain the reasoning for breaking up the band. He had this to say.

" It's the biggest thing we've done for the look and feel of Chuck E. Cheese for two decades. The kids stopped looking at the http://movieweb.com/jurassic-world-fallen-kingdom-t-rex-leaked-photos/animatronics years and years ago, and they would wait for the live Chuck E. to come out."

The change comes at a time when Chuck E. Cheese has expanded its menu to include new quality items such as wraps, gluten free pizzas as well as thin-crust pizza. The company has been touting that their new thin-crust pepperoni pizza is blind taste testing "better than Pizza Hut", which isn't so much of a humble brag, but more like saying, "it's edible." The restaurants have even updated their alcohol list, turning the location into a virtual gastro-pub for children and hipsters drinking craft beer.

The band consisted of Chuck E. Cheese as the front man, Helen Henny on vocals as well, Mr. Munch tearing up the keyboards, Jasper T. Jowls shredding the guitar, and Pasqually P. Pieplate keeping the beat on the drums. Tensions within the band have been mounting for years as Mr. Munch has been very vocal about his side project, The Mr. Munch Experience, and taking them out on the road to tour other pizza joints around the nation while shedding his children's star status with an X-rated stage show. Chuck E. Cheese will stay on board to dance with the children, but is unclear if any of the other members of the band will stay and change gigs.

This is huge news for Chuck E. Cheese as they boldly step into a new world without animatronic bands. Half of the fun of going to Chuck E. Cheese was to watch the band spaz out and break down, freaking out everybody in the restaurant. Who can forget that one time when Chuck E. Cheese went full Exorcist, having his head spin around in a circle? In the meantime, check out some video of the band breaking down on stage below while we mourn the loss of the best animatronic band in the world.