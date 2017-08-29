Are you ready to ride with Chucky? The killer doll is coming back in a big way. And we might as well crown him the king of Halloween. Not only does he have the upcoming sequel Cult of Chucky on the horizon, he's also commandeering the Terror Tram at Halloween Horror Nights 2017. Which should prove to be quite scary, as he's bringing some of his slasher friends along for the ride.

Every year, horror fans look forward to a new Terror Tram experience at Halloween Horror Nights. And this year promises to be a beast. The Terror Tram has become one of the event's defining traditions. Last year saw Eli Roth unleashing a parade of creepy killer clowns on the back lot. Now, Chucky is ready to bust out his Good Guy army of knife wielding killer doll clones. And it's going to scare the marrow straight out of your brittle bones.

The Terror Tram is not like anything movie fans have ever experienced before. It allows guests to actually get out and walk amongst the famous movie and TV studio sets on the iconic backlot tour of Universal Studios, home to the Psycho House and the Bates Motel from Alfred Hitchcock's classic thriller, and the crashed airliner from Steven Spielberg's War of the Worlds. This year there will be some unwanted guests lurking about as well.

Chucky plans to take his guests to unspeakable levels of terror. Everyone who boards will be left screaming as the Titans of Horror are unleashed in horrific fashion. Yes, the holy trinity of slashers is descending upon the park this year. And it's going to be an experience unlike any other as the Universal backlot becomes a nightmare world of gore and carnage.

Horror movie fans will get to live our their darkest fantasies as they encounter Jason Voorhees (Friday the 13th) at the Crystal Lake Motel, where he's busy chopping up all the newly arriving camp counselors with his legendary machete. Just don't get in his way. True horror fans will also get to experience a once-in-a-lifetime confrontation with the dream demon himself, Freddy Krueger (A Nightmare on Elm Street). Freddy's got his sights set on Springwood, where he will unleash his ultimate revenge. This trip doesn't end there. And they're saving the worst for last. Prepare to lose your lunch as guests visit to the ominous barn from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, where Leatherface and the Sawyer family are having a little too much fun buzz-sawing their victims for a flesh-filled feast not seen since the last time your creepy uncle took you to the Golden Corral.

For the first time, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Leatherface and Chucky are coming together, not just for the Terror Tram, but also for another very special horror attraction. Coming to this year's Halloween Horror Nights is the all-new "Titans of Terror" maze, which promises to be one of the event's best mazes in years. Guests entering the park will come face to face with some of their favorite on-screen killers in an immersive experience unlike any other ever presented.

The new Terror Tram and Titans of Terror Maze will also usher in the upcoming movie release Cult of Chucky, the official follow up to 2013's Curse of Chucky. Confined to an asylum for the criminally insane for the past four years, Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif), whom we first met in Curse of Chucky, is erroneously convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when her psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic "tool" to facilitate his patients' group sessions, an all-too-familiar "Good Guy" doll with an innocently smiling face, a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum. Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn't crazy after all. Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Chucky's now-grown-up nemesis from the original Child's Play, races to Nica's aid. But to save her he'll have to get past Tiffany (Oscar-nominee Jennifer Tilly), Chucky's long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll.

Brad Dourif once again returns to voice the role of the iconic killer doll Chucky. And yes, that is his real-life daughter Fiona, reprising her role of Nica Pierce. In addition, Alex Vincent returns as Andy Barclay from the first two Child's Play films, along with Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany, returning from Bride of Chucky and Seed of Chucky. Cult of Chucky is written and directed by franchise creator Don Mancini, who has written all seven films in the series and directed the previous two. Cult of Chucky comes to DVD, Blu-Ray and VOD starting October 3. Halloween Horror Nights kicks off September 15. Take a look as Chucky commandeers the Universal Studios Terror Tram, driving it straight through your heart.