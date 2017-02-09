STX Entertainment has unveiled the second trailer for The Circle, written and directed by James Ponsoldt (The Spectacular Now) and based on Dave Eggers' best-selling novel. This comes just a few months after the first Circle trailer debuted in December, giving us our first glimpse at a unique social media company that is literally watching the entire world. The highly-anticipated thriller has an incredible ensemble cast, and opens in theaters nationwide on April 28, 2017.

The Circle is a gripping modern thriller, set in the not-too-distant future, starring Emma Watson (Harry Potter), Tom Hanks (Sully) and John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens). When Mae (Emma Watson) is hired to work for the world's largest and most powerful tech & social media company, she sees it as an opportunity of a lifetime. As she rises through the ranks, she is encouraged by the company's founder, Eamon Bailey (Tom Hanks), to engage in a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and ultimately her personal freedom.

Her participation in the experiment, and every decision she makes begin to affect the lives and future of her friends, family and that of humanity. Alicia Vikander was once attached to star as Mae, before Emma Watson came aboard to portray the lead character. The supporting cast also includes Patton Oswalt, Bill Paxton, Karen Gillan and Boyhood star Ellar Coltrane. STX Entertainment has set an April 28, 2017 release date for this thriller, which will go up against Pantelion's comedy How to Be a Latin Lover, starring Kristen Bell, Rob Lowe and Michael Cera, Open Road Films' The Promise, starring Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac along with an untitled horror film from Blumhouse. It also debuts just a week before Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 kicks off the summer movie season.

Dave Eggers original novel portrayed The Circle as an Internet monopoly, which links users' personal emails, social media, banking, and purchasing with their universal operating system, resulting in one online identity and a new age of civility and transparency. The novel turns into a contemporary thriller about the perils of life in a digital age where personal data is collected, sifted and monetized and used for surveillance, rendering privacy obsolete. This project marks Tom Hanks' second with Dave Eggers, who wrote A Hologram for the King, which hit theaters back in April.

James Ponsoldt directs from his own adapted screenplay, based on the novel by Dave Eggers. The Circle is produced by Gary Goetzman, Tom Hanks, Anthony Bregman and James Ponsoldt. Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, who both run the production company Playtone Pictures together, also produced A Hologram for the King and the comedy sequel My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, which both hit theaters last spring. They are both also producing the TV mini series Lewis and Clark, along with the upcoming biopic Felt, which follows the life of the real-life "Deep Throat," Mark Felt, who blew the lid off the Watergate scandal. Take a look at the new trailer for The Circle below.