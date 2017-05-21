Clint Eastwood is one of those rare Hollywood stars who is a legend both in front of and behind the camera. While he's best known to most audiences as an actor, with decades of iconic performances, but he has also established himself as one of our finest filmmakers as well. In recent years, the multi-hyphenate has focused his energies more on filmmaking and less in acting, with his last on screen performance coming in his 2012 baseball movie entitled Trouble With the Curve, where he played an aging baseball scout. During an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, the Hollywood icon suggested that he eventually will make his return to acting.

Variety attended a master class being put on by the actor-filmmaker at the Cannes Film Festival, where he discussed a variety of topics. The filmmaker stated that he does miss performing "once in a while but not often," while hinting that he will eventually make his return to acting. Here's what he had to say at the festival.

"I did a lot of it for a long time. I'll visit it again someday."

Before Trouble With the Curve, the actor, filmmaker had only appeared in his movies sporadically over the past decade, starring in Gran Torino in 2008 and his Best Picture winner Million Dollar Baby in 2004. He also had an uncredited role as a "church goer" in American Sniper, but he wasn't featured in an acting role in recent directorial efforts such as Sully, Jersey Boys, J. Edgar, Hereafter or Invictus. The actor used to act regularly in his movies, but that stopped when he didn't appear in Mystic River in 2003. It isn't known what project the filmmaker will make his return to acting with quite yet.

Clint Eastwood started his filmmaking career in 1971 with Play Misty For Me, which he followed up in 1973 with High Plains Drifter and Breezy, The Eiger Sanction in 1975, The Outlaw Josey Wales in 1976 and The Gauntlet in 1977. After a three-year hiatus, he returned in 1980 with Bronco Billy, which he followed up with a pair of movies in 1982, Firefox and The Honky Tonk Man, 1983's Sudden Impact, 1985's Pale Rider, 1986's Heartbreak Ridge and 1988's Bird. He continued working regularly into the 1990s with White Hunter Black Heart and The Rookie in 1990, Best Picture winner Unforgiven in 1992, A Perfect World in 1993, The Bridges of Madison County in 1995, Absolute Power and Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil in 1997, True Crime in 1999, Space Cowboys in 2000 and Blood Work in 2002.

As an actor, the 86-year-old Clint Eastwood would rarely appear in films that he didn't direct, but there was one exception in the 1990s. The filmmaker starred alongside Oscar nominee John Malkovich in the 1993 thriller In the Line of Fire. The actor/filmmaker is currently in pre-production on his next film, The 15:17 to Paris, but it isn't known if his acting return will come in this movie or not. Hopefully we'll have more details on that project soon.