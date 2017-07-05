Earlier this week, the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube released a bizarre new video entitled "This Means Something," with the video and the YouTube description also including the URL WeAreStillNotAlone.com. The website doesn't feature any content other than a form to fill out to receive updates on "UFO sightings," but shortly after the video debuted, a new report revealed that the video is actually a teaser for a theatrical re-release of Close Encounters Of the Third Kind, the sci-fi classic that celebrates its 40th Anniversary this year. Sony Pictures has not yet confirmed what this video really is, but there is some evidence that shows it's connected to Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

The video opens with text that reads, "Every day, air traffic control tracks thousands of planes. But, every so often, they see something... that cannot be explained." The video then goes on to show an air traffic control grid, with some unidentified air traffic controllers discussing an unidentified aircraft that has come into their sector, with one controller revealing this UFO has lights brighter than any he's ever seen. As the aircraft descends closer to Earth, one controller asks the other if there is any report he'd like to file, although he responds that he wouldn't know what kind of report to file. The video also includes brief shots of scrambled footage, which Entertainment Weekly identified as being from the original Close Encounters Of the Third Kind.

There had been rumors that this video could be a tease for an upcoming remake, reboot or sequel to the original 1977 classic, which was given a new 30th Anniversary Blu-ray and DVD release back in 2007. Naturally, those reports were never confirmed, but it's possible that Sony could announce this theatrical re-release at San Diego Comic-Con in the next few weeks. Close Encounters of the Third Kind hit theaters on November 16, 1977, so if this anniversary re-release is being timed to the exact release date, the studio has enough time between now and then to make this official.

The original movie centered on electric lineman Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfus), who has a "close encounter" with an an alien craft, while the U.S. Government discovers where these alien visitors plan to land their UFO, creating an elaborate cover-up to keep people away. However, Roy Neary and others who have had close encounters, share the same vision that draws them to this mysterious location. The supporting cast includes Francois Truffaut, Teri Garr, Melinda Dillon, Bob Balaban, J. Patrick McNamara, Warren J. Kemmerling and Roberts Blossom. The movie was also one of the rare sole writing credits for director Steven Spielberg, although he would also get uncredited assistance with the script from Paul Schrader, John Hill, David Giler, Hal Barwood, Matthew Robbins, and Jerry Belson.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind was a huge box office hit, earning over $300 million worldwide from a $20 million production budget. The film won two Oscars for Best Cinematography and a special achievement award for Best Sound Effects Editing, and has been named one of the 100 greatest films of all time by the American Film Institute. In 2007, it was also selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry. Take a look at this strange viral video below, along with the photos comparing these blurry shots to the original footage from Close Encounters of the Third Kind.