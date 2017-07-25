Sony Pictures will celebrate the 40th anniversary of legendary director Steven Spielberg's epic science fiction adventure Close Encounters Of the Third Kind with a series of special events. As a highlight of the celebration, the film has been restored and remastered in 4K and will be returning to the big screen in the United States and Canada. The Director's Cut will receive an exclusive 1 week engagement in theaters across the country starting September 1, as well as a World Premiere in the Venezia Classici section of the Venice International Film Festival. Park Circus will distribute the film in international territories to follow. Here's what Adrian Smith, President, Domestic Distribution for Sony Pictures Releasing, had to say in a statement.

"The release of Close Encounters ushered in a new way of approaching science fiction that has influenced countless filmmakers in the decades since. We couldn't be happier to celebrate its 40th anniversary by introducing it to a new generation of film fans through this special engagement."

Richard Dreyfuss (Jaws), Teri Garr (Tootsie), Melinda Dillon (A Christmas Story) and acclaimed French film director François Truffaut star in the story of a group of people who attempt to contact alien intelligence. Nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Director (Steven Spielberg) and Best Supporting Actress (Melinda Dillon), Close Encounters of the Third Kind won for Best Cinematography (Vilmos Zsigmond) with Frank E. Warner taking home a Special Achievement Award for sound effects editing.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind is presented with an all-new 4K restoration. The film was fully restored from the 35mm original camera negative, thereby utilizing in 4K the full resolution, detail and color depth inherent in the film. This theatrical re-release was first hinted at earlier this month, when Sony Pictures released a bizarre viral video, that contained brief snippets of footage from Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Some were expecting an official announcement over Comic-Con, but that never happened, and now we not only have an official trailer for this re-release, but a poster as well. While it will only be in theaters for one week, Close Encounters of the Third Kind will be going up against Lionsgate's action-thriller Unlocked, while Marvel will also kick off its exclusive IMAX theater run for the first two episodes of ABC's Inhumans, for a two-week window. It remains to be seen how this re-release will fare among its box office competitors.

After an encounter with U.F.O.s, a line worker feels undeniably drawn to an isolated area in the wilderness where something spectacular is about to happen. Written and directed by Steven Spielberg, Close Encounters of the Third Kind was produced by Julia Phillips and Michael Phillips. Close Encounters of the Third Kind has a run time of approximately 135 min (1977 Theatrical Version), 132 minutes (1980 Special Edition), and 137 minutes (1997 Director's Cut). The film is rated PG for some intense sci-fi action, mild language and thematic elements. Take a look at the re-release trailer and poster for Close Encounters of the Third Kind.