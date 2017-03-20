Things just got a little more interesting for fans of the Cloverfield universe. 10 Cloverfield Lane officially opened the door for a ton of Cloverfield offshoots and sequels in the coming years and it looks like we may now know what to expect from the Cloverfield franchise in the future. Paramount's recently announced WWII drama Overlord may actually be the next movie to be included as part of the crazy monster/alien cinematic universe that is the brainchild of J.J. Abrams.

Thanks to a Tweet from The Tracking Board's Jeff Sneider, we got quite a bit of interesting information about Paramount and Bad Robot's upcoming movie Overlord. On the surface, the movie seems like a pretty straightforward war drama, but the synopsis for the movie seems to imply that there could be more than meets they eye here. Specifically, Overlord could wind up being connected to the "Cloververse." Here is the synopsis for Overlord.

"On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion's success. But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. They find themselves fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment."

It is that little bit at the end about "more going on" that is just enough for us to think that Overlord is more or less a working title at this point. Similarly, the upcoming untitled Cloverfield movie (which was formerly known as God Particle) started out as a seemingly isolated sci-fi movie that was just an under-the-radar, non-franchise movie. It was later revealed that the movie was actually going to be the third movie in the expanding Cloverfield universe. J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot were able to disguise 10 Cloverfield Lane as a secret sequel of sorts by calling it The Cellar and attaching a somewhat unknown director in Dan Trachtenberg. It wasn't until the trailer was released that the cat was out of the bag. But now we are wise to the game and it will be much harder to pull a fast one over on fans in the same way again.

It was also revealed that Jovan Adepo (Fences) and Wyatt Russell (22 Jump Street) are set to star as the leads in Overlord. The movie is going to be directed by Julius Avery (Son of a Gun) with a script by Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) and Mark L. Smith (The Revenant). But perhaps the most interesting bit for those who like the idea of a Cloverfield movie set during WWII is that Lindsey Weber, who also produced 10 Cloverfield Lane, will be producing this movie alongside J.J. Abrams. So enough of the Cloverfield team is in place to point us in that direction.

In both Cloverfield and 10 Cloverfield Lane there was a heavy military presence. It was never really implied that the government had anything to do with the creatures but since Overlord will take place during WWII, that would be another common thread to pull on. We'll have to wait and see if this winds up being true but there is more than enough circumstantial evidence to suggest that a fourth Cloverfield movie is now in the works. Overlord is set to start filming in May for a likely release in 2018. The Cloverfield movie formerly known as God Particle is set for release on October 27.