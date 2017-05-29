Alicia Silverstone and Breckin Meyer held a mini-reunion at a screening for Clueless at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. The duo showed up unannounced, shocking everybody in attendance on Sunday night. Silverstone and Meyer starred in Clueless, a movie based on Jane Austen's novel Emma, a fact that Silverstone has recently revealed she did not know at the time of filming the movie in 1995. Silverstone portrayed Cher Horowitz, a well intentioned, but somewhat superficial rich girl based off of the title character Emma, while Myer portrayed Travis Birkenstock, a skater who is based on the Emma character Roger Martin.

Alicia Silverstone, now 40-years old, was 17 when the movie was made. She shared some of her stories while introducing the screening of Clueless at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. TMZ reports that Silverstone seemed to be taken aback by the audience's intense reaction to her crashing the screening. The crowd started chanting Cher's most famous quote "as if," trying to get Silverstone to get into character, but she wouldn't oblige the crowd. She instead said "You're going to hear it in a second, you don't need me to say it. Whatever!" She slipped into character for a brief moment while saying "whatever" and the audience went nuts.

Clueless was shot over 40 days at the end of 1994. Producers were able to sit in on real Beverly Hills High School classes to get a feel for what it was really like to be in high school in that area. The actual drama teacher for Beverly Hills High School was even given a role in the movie as the principal. Clueless ended up being somewhat of a sleeper hit in 1995, debuting at number 2 at the box office behind Apollo 13 and later became a cult hit from the soundtrack, home video circuit, and multiple screenings and reunions over the past 22 years by various members of the cast.

Silverstone's first movie was The Crush in 1993, but she came to further prominence after starring in three Aerosmith videos for "Crying," "Crazy (which also starred Liv Tyler), and "Amazing." But Clueless became her breakout role and is still to this day, what she is most well known for. After Clueless, she starred as Batgirl alongside George Clooney, Uma Thurman, and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Batman and Robin, which was panned by fans and critics even though it was the third highest debut of 1997 at the box office. She has continued to act in television as well as movies ever since and has even written two nutritional cookbooks.

Silverstone has embraced her character of Cher over the years. Most of the stars, including Paul Rudd were sick of having quotes yelled at them after the movie originally came out, but they all have come to embrace them in the years since the release. Silverstone recently received rave reviews for her single-scene performance in The Killing of the Sacred Deer, which just won the best screenplay award at Cannes.