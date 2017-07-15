It's D23 time! That means that all things Disney are being celebrated in California with may upcoming movies being showcased ahead of their release. If you're a Disney fan, this is the best weekend that only comes once every two years. This year, Pixar was very present and their upcoming original feature Coco brought the house down at the animation panel.

The D23 Expo featured a huge animation panel that Disney billed as "the biggest animation celebration of the year." They decided to close out that celebration with a debut song from Coco with the cast on hand to sing it. The song, Remember Me, was debuted with Anthony Gonzalez (Miguel) and Benjamin Bratt (Ernesto de la Cruz} on hand to do a live performance. More than 160 performers came out and descended on the Anaheim Convention Center to close out the panel in style. Luckily, we have footage from the panel for you here. Here is what Coco director Lee Unkrich, who was also on hand, had to say about the movie and the song.

"Our film embraces a broad landscape of music. We were fortunate to have Kristen and Bobby create 'Remember Me,' it's the signature song made famous by Ernesto de la Cruz, and it embodies the key theme in our story: the importance of remembering loved ones both in life and beyond."

During the panel some brand new details about Pixar's upcoming original Day of the Dead feature were revealed. Coco introduces Miguel, an aspiring musician whose family long ago banned music. Desperate to prove his talent and follow in the footsteps of his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz, Miguel makes a fateful decision and finds himself in the Land of the Dead, where he meets his extended family and charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael García Bernal). Together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.

Pixar also shared some new details and footage, as well as behind-the-scenes looks at upcoming movies like Toy Story 4 and The Incredibles 2. Despite that, it sounds like those in attendance were truly wowed by Coco, which had an uphill battle since it didn't have any brand recognition. This could be one to mark down on your calendars, Disney fans. That date is November 22, 2017, for those who want to actually mark the date.

For those of you who weren't lucky enough to actually attend the D23 Expo in Anaheim, we've got you covered. You can check out our video below that highlights Coco's showing at the animation panel, as well as exclusive interviews with the cast and filmmakers. We will have plenty more panels and interviews, as well as all of the big news from the D23 Expo throughout the weekend. So be sure to keep your eyes peeled.