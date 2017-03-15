Even before we saw a frame of footage from Pixar's Coco, it seemed like something worth getting excited about, or at the very least worth paying attention to. When it comes to animated movies, Pixar certainly qualifies and their offering for 2017 looks like it could be something we have never seen from them before. Well, now we have some footage from Coco in the form of the very first teaser trailer.

Disney released this very first Coco teaser trailer online today, likely because the movie will be attached to screenings of Beauty and the Beast on opening weekend. Previously going under the name Dia de los Muertos, Pixar's Coco has been something of a mystery ever since the project was announced, but a few months ago the studio finally released a few images from the movie as well as a synopsis, which gives us a good idea of what we can expect from this new animated adventure. Well, most of us are probably expect it to be great, given Pixar's track record, but aside from that general hope for greatness, here is the synopsis for Coco.

"Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. Character actress Renée Victor also joins the cast as Abuelita, Miguel's grandmother."

Pixar has had mixed results over the last few years. Some of their original offerings such as Inside Out have been tremendously successful, being met with critical praise, awards love and lots of box office dollars. On the other hand, something like The Good Dinosaur was met with a lukewarm response and only brought in $332 million at the box office, the lowest in the history of Pixar. Their sequels are still doing incredibly well. Just last year Finding Dory grossed a very impressive $1.02 billion, which is second only to Toy Story 3 all-time for Pixar. Coco is an original idea and will be looking to hopefully be more like Inside Out and less like The Good Dinosaur. Pixar rarely missteps, so the odds are definitely in favor of Coco being good.

Coco is directed by Lee Unkrich with Adrian Molina, who also wrote the script for the movie, co-directing. The voice cast for the movie includes Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor and newcomer Anthony Gonzalez as the main character Miguel. Coco is set for release on November 22. Be sure to check out the very first teaser trailer for the movie for yourself below.