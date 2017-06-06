Disney·Pixar's Coco, a multi-generational story about the power of family relationships, features characters from the Land of the Living, and their loved ones who've moved on to the Land of the Dead. Joining aspiring musician Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez; charming trickster Hector, voiced by Gael García Bernal; and musical icon Ernesto de la Cruz, voiced by Benjamin Bratt; are a host of colorful characters and the voice talent behind them that bring both worlds to life. Here's what director Lee Unkrich had to say about the story.

"These parallel worlds couldn't be more different. One is the Rivera family's charming and hardworking hometown of Santa Cecilia, and the other is the vibrant, rich land where loved ones go when they've passed. 'Coco' introduces characters from both worlds on the eve of Día de los Muertos, one extraordinary night when a living boy named Miguel gets a glimpse of the other side."

Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself magically transported to the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. Here's what Adrian Molina had to say in his statement.

"Our voice cast is incredibly talented, helping to shape our eclectic group of characters. Each actor has told us they find something relatable in this film, so they're finding it easy to capture the heart of this story-it's all about family, so we hope that these characters will resonate with everyone."

The Coco voice cast of characters from the Land of the Living is lead by Anthony Gonzalez (Ice Box, TNT's The Last Ship), who lends his voice to Miguel, a 12-year-old aspiring musician who struggles against his family's generations-old ban on music. When a magical mishap lands him in the Land of the Dead, Miguel seeks out his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz, to help him return to the Land of the Living before it's too late. Ana Ofelia Murguia (Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle, Bandidas) voices Miguel's cherished great-grandmother Mama Coco. She is very old and fragile, but that doesn't stop Miguel from sharing his daily adventures with her.

Renee Victor (Weeds, The Apostle) provides the authoritative voice of Abuelita, Miguel's grandmother and the ultimate enforcer of the Rivera family's ban on music. She loves her family very much and will do anything to protect them. But when she gets angry, she wields a mean slipper. Jamie Camil (CW's Jane the Virgin, Disney Junior's Elena of Avalor, Secret Lives of Pets) is the voice of Papa, Miguel's supportive father who hopes that someday Miguel will join him in the family shoemaking business. Sofia Espionsa (Gloria) provides the voice of Miguel's loving Mama who gently encourages her son to embrace their family's traditions. Luis Valdez (Which Way Is Up, director La Bamba & Cisco Kid) is the voice of Tio Berto, Miguel's uncle, a hard worker in the Rivera family shoemaking business, and Lombardo Boyar (Happy Feet, TNT's Murder in the First) lends his voice to a friendly Mariachi who Miguel encounters in Santa Cecilia Plaza.

From the Land of the Dead, Gael Garcia Bernal (Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle) helps bring to life Hector, a charming trickster in the Land of the Dead who is forced to enlist help from Miguel to visit the Land of the Living. Benjamin Bratt (Fox's Star, Doctor Strange) is the voice of Miguel's idol Ernesto De La Cruz, the most famous musician in the history of Mexico. Revered by fans worldwide until his untimely death, the charming and charismatic musician is even more beloved in the Land of the Dead. Edward James Olmos (Blade Runner, Stand and Deliver) lends his voice to Chicharron, a curmudgeonly friend of Hector's who is sadly being forgotten-an unfortunate condition in the Land of the Dead. Alanna Ubach (Meet the Fockers, Bravo's Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce) provides the voice of Mama Imelda, Miguel's great-great-grandmother, the matriarch of the Rivera family and the founder of their successful shoemaking business. Miguel meets Mamá Imelda in the Land of the Dead and discovers she does not share his passion for music.

Selene Luna (My Bloody Valentine, Celebrity Wife Swap) voices Tia Rosita, Miguel's late aunt who resides in the Land of the Dead. Alfonso Arau (Three Amigos, director/producer Like Water for Chocolate, director A Walk in the Clouds) is the voice of Papa Julio, Miguel's late great-grandfather who he meets in Land of the Dead. Herbert Siguenza (Larry Crowne, Ben 10: Alien Swarm) lends his voice to both Tio Oscar and Tio Felipe, Miguel's late identical twin uncles who he meets in the Land of the Dead. Octavio Solis (playwright Lydia, Santos & Santos) is the voice of an Arrival Agent in the Land of the Dead's Grand Central Station. The voice cast is rounded out by Gabriel Iglesias (Planes, The Nut Job, The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature), who provides the voice of the Head Clerk in the Land of the Dead's "Department of Family Reunions," Cheech Marin (Cars 3, Tin Cup, CBS' Nash Bridges) is the voice of a Corrections Officer in the Land of the Dead. and Blanca Araceli (The Bridge) voices the EMCEE for a colorful talent show in the Land of the Dead.

Directed by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3), co-directed by Adrian Molina (story artist Monsters University) and produced by Darla K. Anderson (Toy Story 3), Disney Pixar's Coco opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2017. As of now, it's only direct competition is Broad Green Pictures' Villa Capri, but it also opens just five days after Warner Bros.' Justice League. Take a look at the new poster for Coco courtesy of Pixar.