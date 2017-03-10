Director Lee Unkrich just debuted a brand new poster for Disney Pixar's Coco on Twitter, and revealed that a brand new teaser trailer will debut next week. This film marks Lee Unkrich's return to the helm after directing the 2010 Pixar blockbuster Toy Story 3, which is the third highest-grossing animated feature in worldwide box office, reuniting him with producer Darla K. Anderson. It hasn't been revealed exactly when the trailer will debut next week, but we'll have it as soon as it becomes available.

Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.

The only other voice cast member that has been announced thus far by Pixar is Renée Victor who will lend her voice to Abuelita, Miguel's grandmother. With the trailer arriving next week, it's possible that Pixar may also unveil the full voice cast in the very near future, but that hasn't been confirmed. Disney has set a November 22, 2017 release date for Coco, which puts it right in the midst of a competitive Thanksgiving holiday weekend, which also features the release of 20th Century Fox's remake of Murder on the Orient Express, which stars Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley and Judi Dench, and Universal's romantic adaptation Let It Snow, based on the beloved John Green novel.

Coco is directed by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3), co-directed by Adrian Molina (story artist Monsters University) and produced by Darla K. Anderson (Toy Story 3), Back in February 2015, composer Randy Newman hinted that Coco would be Pixar's first musical, but that wasn't entirely true. The story does center on music, though with young Miguel growing up in a family of shoemakers that have banned music. Miguel's great-great-grandmother Imelda proclaimed music dead to the family, after her husband left her to pursue his musical ambitions.

Director Lee Unkrich revealed last year that he went on a nationwide casting search to find the right young actor to portray Miguel, with Anthony Gonzalez's casting coming together in an unconventional way. Anthony Gonzalez was initially hired to replace another voice actor as the "scratch voice," because the initial actor's voice had changed. While hiring Anthony Gonzalez to record the "scratch voice," they ended up casting him in the lead role of Miguel. Take a look at the new poster for Coco below, and check back next week for the first trailer.