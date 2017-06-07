Just one day after Disney Pixar unveiled the first Coco poster, along with revealing new voice cast members, the studio has unveiled the new trailer with the first footage from this animated adventure. Pixar has also unveiled a new photo, which features a look at Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, along with several of his deceased family members in the Land of the Dead. This trailer sets up the legend of Dia De Los Muertos, a.k.a. Day of the Dead, where the deceased return to Earth to visit their friends and family members. While these spirits can return to our world, no living person has been to their world, until now.

Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself magically transported to the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. While we don't get to see Ernesto de la Cruz in this trailer, which comes courtesy of Disney Pixar, we do get to see several members of Miguel's deceased family.

Miguel learns that several characters he meets in the Land of the Dead are actually his family in this trailer. Among them are Mama Imelda (Alanna Ubach), Miguel's great-great-grandmother who started the successful shoemaking business his family has become known for. While we don't see it in the trailer, Miguel eventually discovers she does not share his passion for music. Other characters in Miguel's family include Tia Rosita (Selene Luna), Miguel's late aunt, Papa Julio (Alfonso Arau), Miguel's late great-grandfather and Tio Oscar and Tio Felipe (both voiced by Herbert Siguenza), Miguel's late identical twin uncles. We also get a glimpse at Gabriel Iglesias' character, the Head Clerk in the Land of the Dead's "Department of Family Reunions, and Octavio Solis' character, an Arrival Agent, who gets a jaw-dropping surprise when he sees Miguel.

While we don't see them in the trailer, the voice cast also includes a slew of talented performers, such as Ana Ofelia Murguia as Miguel's living great-grandmother, Mama Coco, Renee Victor as Abuelita, Miguel's grandmother and the ultimate enforcer of the Rivera family's ban on music, which Miguel certainly does not approve of. Jamie Camil and Sofia Espinosa voice Miguel's Mama and Papa, who want their son to embrace traditional family values and eventually join the family shoemaking business. The voice cast is rounded out by Luis Valdez as Miguel's uncle Tio Berto, who works in the Rivera family shoemaking business, Lombardo Boyar as a friendly Mariachi who Miguel encounters in Santa Cecilia Plaza, Edward James Olmos as Chicharron, Hector's friend who is becoming forgotten by his family, Cheech Marin as an unnamed Corrections Officer in the Land of the Dead. and Blanca Araceli as the colorful talent show emcee in the Land of the Dead.

Lee Unkrich directs Coco, which is co-directed by Adrian Molina, who previously served as a story artist on Monsters University, with Darla K. Anderson producing. Coco opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2017, where it will open against Broad Green Pictures' Villa Capri, although it also opens just five days after Warner Bros.' Justice League. Take a look at the first trailer and new photo from Coco below.