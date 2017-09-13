Disney Pixar has released the third trailer for Coco, which sheds some new light on the main character Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez), and his quest through the Land of the Dead. The trailer features a clerk (voiced by Gabriel Iglesias) at the Department of Family Reunions, who tells Miguel that he's cursed. To return to the Land of the Living, Miguel will need a magical marigold petal and the blessing of a family member, but, according to the clerk, the family member can include any condition she likes, even forbidding music forever. Miguel learns that he must also preserve the memory of his great great grandfather.

The trailer, which debuted on Disney Pixar YouTube, shows footage of Miguel learning from Land of the Dead trickster Miguel (voiced by Gael Garcia Bernal) that once everyone in the living world has forgotten about a person, they completely disappear from the Land of the Dead. Along with breaking the curse, Miguel must find his great great grandfather to save him from being erased from the Land of the Dead. Disney has also released a new poster and photo from Coco, which comes just a few months after the studio released a new image and story details at the D23 Expo.

Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.

The voice cast also includes Ana Ofelia Murguia as Miguel's cherished great-grandmother Mama Coco, who often shares stories of her past adventures with her grandson, Renee Victor as Abuelita, Miguel's grandmother who started the family ban on music, Jamie Camil as Papa, Miguel's father who wants his son to join the shoemaking business, Sofia Espionsa as Miguel's Mama, Luis Valdez as Tio Berto, Miguel's uncle and Lombardo Boyar as a Mariachi who Miguel encounters in Santa Cecilia Plaza. Other Land of the Dead characters are voiced by Edward James Olmos, who plays Chicharron, a friend of Hector's who is being forgotten in the Land of the Dead, and Alanna Ubach as Mama Imelda, Miguel's great-great-grandmother.

This project has been in the works for quite some time, first announced back in April 2012 as Pixar's Dia de los Muertos Project, which was later confirmed to be Pixar's first musical. The animated adventure is directed by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3), co-directed by Adrian Molina (story artist Monsters University) and produced by Darla K. Anderson (Toy Story 3). Coco has been slated for release on November 22, the Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, where it will go up against Annapurna Pictures' Death Wish remake and STX Entertainment's Molly's Game. Take a look at the new trailer, poster and photo for Coco below.