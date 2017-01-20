Last fall, we got our first look at Colossal with the first photos featuring Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis, before the film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival. Today we have the first trailer, which shows that a massive monster has surfaced in Seoul, South Korea, and has started cutting a path of destruction through the city. Little does anyone know that a small town woman (Anne Hathaway) has a bizarre connection to this monster.

Gloria (Anne Hathaway) is an out-of-work girl who, after getting kicked out of her apartment by her boyfriend, is forced to leave her life in New York and move back to her hometown. When news reports surface that a giant creature is destroying Seoul, South Korea, Gloria gradually comes to the realization that she is somehow connected to this far-off phenomenon. As events begin to spin out of control, Gloria must determine why her seemingly insignificant existence has such a colossal effect on the fate of the world. The trailer, which debuted on the Neon YouTube channel, gives us plenty of glimpses at the monster, but it almost looked much different, and much more familiar.

Toho, the Japanese production company that created the iconic Godzilla franchise, sued the production for copyright infringement, but the lawsuit was settled out of court. Director Nacho Vigalondo revealed that the lawsuit had no impact on the actual story he crafted. The filmmaker added in his interview with EW last year, before the Toronto Film Festival premiere, that he was intrigued by, "setting a monster movie story in a human scale," describing this project as a "monster movie that collides with a small indie drama."

The supporting cast includes Jason Sudeikis as the owner of a bar in Gloria's hometown, along with Dan Stevens, Tim Blake Nelson, Austin Stowell. Nacho Vigalondo directs from his own screenplay. The filmmaker has previously directed Open Windows starring Elijah Wood, Extraterestrial, Timecrimes and segments of the hit anthology films ABCs of Death, The Profane Exhibit and VHS: Viral. Neon has set an April 7 release date for Colossal, which puts this indie monster movie in the midst of some serious competition.

As of now, it isn't clear if Colossal will get a wide release on April 7, or if it will only receive a limited platform release. If it does go wide, it will be going up against a diverse array of competition, such as Sony's animated adventure Smurfs: The Lost Village, Warner Bros.' comedy remake Going in Style, Lionsgate's drama Wonder, High Top Releasing's Sleight and PureFlix's The Case For Christ. It's also worth noting that the next weekend will likely be dominated by Fast & Furious 8, arriving on April 14. While we wait for more on Colossal, take a look at the first trailer below.