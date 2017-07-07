Following the Preview Night and Thursday schedule released yesterday, Comic-Con International has released the full Friday schedule. As per usual, we have filtered out all of the movie, TV and home video-related panels and events below, but there are also a slew of comic book related panels that will be offered at SDCC this year. Hit . Take a look at all of the movie, TV and home video panels for Friday, July 21 at San Diego Comic-Con 2017.

Friday, July 21

10:00 AM - 11 AM - Cartoon Network: OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes

Get ready to witness the power of a true hero in training. Cartoon Network is excited to bring you their newest series, OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes ! Be the first to see exclusive content, dive into the superpowered world of Lakewood Plaza Turbo, and get to know the ever-enthusiastic K.O.! Get all your hero tips from Ian-Jones Quartey (creator and voice of Rad), Toby Jones (co-executive producer), Courtenay Taylor (voice of K.O.), Kate Flannery (voice of Carol), and Dan Vader (lead writer/designer, Capybara Games). Moderated by Eric Bauza. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Psych Reunion and Movie Sneak Peek

Calling all Psych-Os! It's been three years since the Psych series finale left fans begging for more, but now the wait for iiiiiit . . . is finally over! After eight seasons, 100+ episodes, a musical, and too many pineapples to count, Psych is back with the reunion Psych-Os have been clamoring for! The Psych cast along with creator Steve Franks and executive producers Chris Henze and Kelly Kulchak reunite with their fans in honor of the all-new Psych movie coming to USA this December. Ballroom 20

10:00 AM - 11: AM - Star Wars Collectibles Update with Lucasfilm's Brian Merten and Dolly Ahluwalia

Lucasfilm offers a look at the latest news and revelations for Star Wars collectibles. Expect revelations from all the normal participants, plus a few surprises. Room 7AB

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM - The Big Bang Theory Special Video Presentation and Q&A

The Big Bang Theory returns to San Diego to take you inside the biggest moments of season 10 and behind the scenes of TV's #1 comedy for a special 10th anniversary panel. From the introduction of Penny's family, to the baby, to that season finale moment that left fans hanging (What will Amy say?), join folks from the show for a lively discussion and special video presentation. From Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television, The Big Bang Theory returns for season 11 this fall, premiering Monday, September 25 at 8/7c on CBS. The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Tenth Season is available now on Digital, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD this fall. Hall H

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Young Justice Q&A

Young Justice is back! Series producers and key members of the creative team will be on hand to answer your burning questions about the first two seasons of this beloved fan-favorite series; and, if you're lucky, you might learn a thing or two about the highly anticipated Young Justice: Outsiders. Room 6BCF

10:30 AM - 11:30 AM - Hasbro: My Little Pony

The cast and creatives behind My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic and My Little Pony: Equestria Girls share details of the making of the popular animated series. Fans will also get a look into the rest of season 7, a sneak peek in to My Little Pony: The Movie coming this fall, and more, followed by a Q&A. Room 6A

11:00 AM - 12:00 AM - Behind the Battle: War for the Planet of the Apes

Halon Entertainment presents a deep dive behind the artistic and technical visual effects tour de force War for the Planet of the Apes. VFX producer and film co-producer Ryan Stafford, previs and postvis supervisor A. J. Briones, and Halon Entertainment lead/sup Casey Pyke will take the audience through the process of creating the monumental battle between Caesar and the army of humans that will determine the fate of both of their species and the planet. You'll also be treated to exclusive behind-the-scenes material. Room 32AB

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Cartoon Network: Steven Universe

Hang out with Rebecca Sugar, Steven, and the Gems and be the first to hear the latest updates from Beach City. That's right, CN is bringing your favorite Steven Universe characters back to the ballroom! They've got never-before-seen footage, exciting announcements, and answers to all your burning questions! Okay . . . maybe not all of them. Join Rebecca Sugar (creator), Deedee Magno-Hall (voice of Pearl), Michaela Dietz (voice of Amethyst), Estelle (voice of Garnet), and A. J. Michalka (voice of Stevonnie) with half-Gem/half-human Steven Universe Zach Callison serving as half-guest/half-moderator. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

11:15am - 12:15 PM - AMC's Fear the Walking Dead

Kim Dickens, Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Mercedes Mason, Colman Domingo, Dayton Callie, Sam Underwood, Daniel Sharman, and Michael Greyeyes join executive producer and showrunner Dave Erickson, executive producer Robert Kirkman, executive producer Gale Anne Hurd, executive producer Dave Alpert, and special effects makeup supervisor and executive producer Greg Nicotero in a panel moderated by Chris Hardwick (The Nerdist, Talking Dead). They will talk about where the series left off in the midseason finale and what to look forward to when it picks up in September. Hall H

11:15 AM - 12:15 PM - iZOMBiE Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Everyone's favorite zom-com-rom-dram is back! After the heart-stopping events of the iZOMBiE season finale, the secret is out: The public is no longer in the dark about the existence of zombies. With Seattle now under zombie control at the hands of Fillmore-Graves, Ravi's search for a cure and vaccine for zombie-ism is now more dire than ever. Be among the first to get the scoop on what's in store for Liv and the gang in season 4. See a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars as well as executive producers Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright (Veronica Mars). From Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Spondoolie Productions and Warner Bros. Television and based on characters created by Chris Roberson and Michael Allred for Vertigo from DC Entertainment, iZOMBiE returns midseason with all-new episodes on The CW. iZOMBiE: The Complete Third Season is available now on Digital and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD this fall. Ballroom 20

11:45 AM - 12:45 PM - Hey Arnold!: From Hillwood to the Jungle!

Get off your stoop and join Nickelodeon to celebrate the return of Arnold, Gerald, Helga, and all of your favorite Hillwood neighbors! Hosted by Marc Snetiker (Entertainment Weekly), this panel will showcase both the series' classic voice actors Lane Toran (Arnold), Jamil Walker Smith (Gerald), Francesca Marie Smith (Helga), and Anndi McAfee (Phoebe) and the new generation of talent featured in the highly anticipated special: Mason Vale Cotton (Arnold) and Benjamin 'Lil P-Nut' Flores Jr. (Gerald). With a live musical performance by composer Jim Lang and an introduction to never-before-seen footage of the special by show creator Craig Barlett. "Move it, football head!" Room 6A

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM - Lucasfilm Publishing: New Star Wars Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away...

Get ready, rebels! Bestselling, fan-favorite authors Christian Blauvelt (Star Wars Made Easy), Cullen Bunn (Star Wars: Darth Maul), Christie Golden (Battlefront II: Inferno Squad), Claudia Gray (Leia: Princess of Alderaan), Jarrett J. Krosoczka (Star Wars Jedi Academy: The Force Oversleeps), Cavan Scott (Star Wars Adventures), Beth Revis (Star Wars: Rebel Rising), and Landry Walker (Star Wars Adventures) discuss their latest stories set in a galaxy far, far away. Also featured will be exclusive sneak peeks at upcoming stories, surprise guests, and giveaways exclusive to SDCC. Moderated by Lucasfilm's Michael Siglain. Room 7AB

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM - Space Command: Bold Adventures!

Author Marc Scott Zicree (Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Twilight Zone Companion), Emmy Award-winning VFX geniuses (Star Trek: Voyager, Babylon 5), and a sci-fi superstar cast present the world premiere of the spectacular opening sequence of Space Command: Redemption, the epic adventure webseries that spans 150 years of galactic history! The cast includes Doug Jones (Hellboy, Pan's Labyrinth), Bill Mumy (Lost in Space, The Twilight Zone), Bob Picardo (Star Trek: Voyager, Total Recall), Mira Furlan (Babylon 5, Lost), Bruce Boxleitner (Tron, Babylon 5), Mike Harney (Orange Is the New Black), Christina Moses (Containment), James Hong (Big Trouble in Little China), Faran Tahir (Star Trek), and worldwide Talent Search winners Ethan McDowell, Bryan McClure, and Sara Maraffino. With music by David Raiklen, plus Q&A and behind-the-scenes video. Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

12:15pm - 1:00 PM [adult swim]: The Jellies!

Show creators Tyler, The Creator (Loiter Squad) and Lionel Boyce (Loiter Squad), producer Carl Jones (Black Dynamite), and actor Phil LaMarr (Samurai Jack) invite you to preview an exclusive look at their new animated series The Jellies!, premiering this year on Adult Swim. Moderated by Walter Newman, vice president of comedy development at Adult Swim. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

12:15 PM - 1:15 PM - AMC's The Walking Dead

Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Lennie James, Chandler Riggs, Seth Gilliam, Alanna Masterson, and Khary Payton join executive producer and showrunner Scott M. Gimple, executive producer Robert Kirkman, executive producer Gale Anne Hurd, executive producer Dave Alpert, and special effects makeup supervisor and executive producer Greg Nicotero in a panel moderated by Chris Hardwick (The Nerdist, Talking Dead). The panelists will discuss the past season and filming the 100th episode and will share some hints of what's to come with a sneak peek into season 8, debuting in October on AMC. Hall H

12:30 PM - 1:30 PM - Netflix's Buddy Thunderstruck

Netflix, American Greetings (Care Bears), and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken) joined forces to bring you the outrageous, high-octane adventures of Buddy Thunderstruck. Come hear Ryan Wiesbrock (show creator), Eric Towner (director and executive producer), John Harvatine IV (director and executive producer), and Tom Krajewski (writer and story editor) talk with other cast and crew about the stop-motion animated series and a new interactive adventure that lets the viewer decide where to take it next. Expect a special celebrity guest appearance! Room 24ABC

12:30 PM - 1:30 PM - The 100

More than six years have passed since Praimfaya ravaged the planet and killed most of the human race. As Clarke waits to hear from the group on the Ark or in the bunker, a new mystery drops from the sky. Who is in the arriving ship, and are they friends or enemies? One thing is certain: Clarke is now the Grounder! Be among the first to find out what's in store for season 5. Join in for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers. From Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television, The 100 returns midseason with all-new episodes on The CW. The 100: The Complete Fourth Season is available now on Digital and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on July 18. Ballroom 20

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM - Hasbro: Star Wars

Members of the Hasbro team discuss the popular Hasbro Star Wars line. Attendees will get an in-depth look at Hasbro's latest action figure offerings. Word on the HoloNet is that there may also be a few surprises, including a special product reveal! Room 7AB

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM - Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Executive producer Ciro Nieli dives into the thrilling story arcs and shares sneak peeks from Nickelodeon's upcoming season 5 of TMNT. Ciro will be joined by legendary creators and collaborators Kevin Eastman and Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo) as well as the talented voice cast from the series. Sean Astin (Raphael), Rob Paulsen (Donatello), Greg Cipes (Michelangelo), Mae Whitman (April O'Neil), and Eric Bauza (TigerClaw) will be on hand to share their stories with moderator Andre Meadows (Black Nerd Comedy). Room 6A

1:15 PM - 2:00 PM - [adult swim]: Rick and Morty

Executive producers and co-creators Dan Harmon (Community) and Justin Roiland (Adventure Time), writer/producer Ryan Ridley (Community), and voice talent Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) and Chris Parnell (Archer), invite fans to an inside look at the highly anticipated third season of Rick and Morty, premiering this summer on Adult Swim. Moderated by Brian "Q" Quinn (Impractical Jokers). Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

1:30 PM - 2:30 PM - Game of Thrones Panel and Q&A Session

Based on the bestselling fantasy book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, HBO's Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning series Game of Thrones began its seventh season on July 16. The series, executive produced and written by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, is an epic story of treachery and nobility set on the continent of Westeros, where summers and winters can last years. Cast panelists include (in alphabetical order) Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy, Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm, John Bradley as Samwell Tarly, Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth, Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, Conleth Hill as Varys, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, and Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark. The panel will be moderated by a special Westerosian guest. Hall H

1:45 PM - 2:30 PM - Brave New Warriors

A laugh-filled discussion among several of today's male heroes including David Harbour (Stranger Things), Christopher Meloni (Happy!), Colin O'Donoghue (Once Upon a Time), Richard Rankin (Outlander), Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), and Ricky Whittle (American Gods) who will discuss the thrill of playing popular TV characters, their sometimes awkward encounters with fans, and highs (and lows!) of a career in Hollywood. Ballroom 20

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM - The Science of Star Wars

Ever wondered if lightsabers could one day be a reality? Curious about which Star Wars droid NASA would take into space? Expert panelists Kim Steadman (engineer, NASA-JPL), Kieran Dickson (editor, CometTV.com, MGM Studios), Fon Davis (Star Wars production designer), Travis Langley (editor, Star Wars Psychology), Steve Huff (fight choreographer and weapons expert), Eliot Sirota (VFX expert), and host Jenna Busch (creator, Legion of Leia) act as your Bor Gullet into the mind of Star Wars creators and break down the science behind a galaxy far, far away. Q&As, surprises, and giveaways will follow. Room 7AB

2:15 PM - 3:00 PM - [adult swim]: Robot Chicken

Walkers and bawk-bawkers collide this year when the RC crew arrives with an exclusive sneak preview of the upcoming season including the Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who's Walking ! Co-creator/executive producer Matthew Senreich, executive producer/co-head writer Tom Root, executive producer/co-head writer Doug Goldstein, actor/writer Breckin Meyer (Franklin & Bash), writer/director Tom Sheppard, creator/writer/executive producer Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead), and showrunner Scott M. Gimple (The Walking Dead) will be on hand for the fun, and who knows which surprise guests might "walker" onstage? Perhaps a guest who can write better puns than that. Moderated by Keith Crofford, senior vice president of production for Adult Swim. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

2:15 PM - 3:15 PM - Disney XD's Star vs. the Forces of Evil and Milo Murphy's Law

It's gonna get a little weird, a little wild, and a little accident-prone as the creators and stars of Disney XD's Star vs. the Forces of Evil and Milo Murphy's Law team up to give you the latest exciting news about their shows, answer questions, and share clips exclusive to Comic-Con! Join Star creator Daron Nefcy, Eden Sher (Star), Adam McArthur (Marco), Milo creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, and "Weird Al" Yankovic (Milo) for a double dose of Disney XD Animation. Room 6A

2:45 PM - 3:45 PM - SYFY Panel

TBA Ballroom 20

2:45 PM - 3:45 PM - Twin Peaks: A Damn Good Panel

Hear from the cast and creators of one of the most influential TV series of all time. Many of the amazing series being made today owe a debt to a small town in the Pacific Northwest called "Twin Peaks." To quote Entertainment Weekly, "Before there was Peak TV, there was Peaks TV." And now, 25 years later, the story continues in the new SHOWTIME limited event series starring Kyle MacLachlan as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, who returns along with original cast members in their unforgettable roles. Watch Twin Peaks Sundays at 9/8c only on Showtime. Hall H

3:15 PM - 4:00 PM - [adult swim]: Mike Tyson Mysteries

It was a unanimous victory last time, but Iron Mike Tyson is taking on Comic-Con again, and this rematch is sure to live up to all the hype. Currently in its third season of solving mysteries, the Mike Tyson Mystery Team has all-new episodes airing on Adult Swim. Join Mike Tyson, fellow voice cast member Rachel Ramras (The Looney Tunes Show), and producer Hugh Davidson (The Looney Tunes Show) for an exclusive look at upcoming episodes. Moderated by Matt Fowler, TV writer for IGN. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

3:30 PM - 4:30 PM - Disney XD's DuckTales

Life is like a hurricane on the new DuckTales series for Disney XD. Series stars David Tennant (Doctor Who, Jessica Jones), Ben Schwartz (House of Lies, Parks and Recreation), Kate Micucci (Garfunkel and Oates, Don't Think Twice), Danny Pudi (Community, Powerless), and Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live, Sing) join creative team Matt Youngberg (executive producer), Frank Angones (co-producer/story editor), and Sean Jimenez (art director) to share exclusive sneak peeks and talk about what it's like bringing this classic family of adventuring ducks to a new generation of fans. Room 6A

3:45 PM - 4:45 PM - The Gifted Extended Sneak Peek

From 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television, The Gifted tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. Written by Matt Nix, directed by Bryan Singer, and executive-produced by Nix, Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb, and Jim Chory, the series stars Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Percy Hynes White. Join cast and producers for an exclusive first look of the fall's most anticipated new superhero series, premiering this September on Fox. Ballroom 20

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM - AMC's Preacher

Executive producer Seth Rogen joins comic book co-creator and series executive producer Garth Ennis and members of the cast, including Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun, Ian Colletti, and Graham McTavish for a mid-season 2 panel discussion about the story so far and what's to come. Join the panelists for a Q&A session and an official sneak preview of episode 206, which airs on Sunday, July 24. Hall H

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM - Star Wars and Fandom: The Early Years

In honor of Star Wars's 40th anniversary and its long association with Comic-Con, Craig Miller, Lucasfilm's original director of fan relations, gives a slide show on the early association between Star Wars and fandom, including photos from Comic-Con in the 1970s and stories about how fans got involved and were kept involved from even before the film came out. Room 7AB

4:15 PM - 5:05 PM - Bob's Burgers

Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Jim Dauterive, and the hilarious cast from the Emmy Award-winning animated FOX series Bob's Burgers-including H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal and Larry Murphy-will have you howling with laughter with never-before-seen footage, followed by a Q&A panel discussion. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM - Wiseguy, The Show That Invented Binge TV: 30th Anniversary

Three decades ago, CBS debuted a series unlike any that had appeared on television before. Starring Ken Wahl as a morally compromised undercover operative and Better Call Saul's Jonathan Banks as his OCB handler, serialized storylines spanned multiple episodes and featured an unforgettable array of memorable guest stars including Kevin Spacey, Tim Curry, Jerry Lewis, Deborah Harry, Glenn Frey, Ron Silver, Fred Dalton Thompson, William Russ, and Ray Sharkey. Now, look back with the original creative team that brought Vinnie Terranova to the screen every week, along with a generation of TV scribes who the series inspired. On hand will be David Burke (executive producer, Wiseguy), Stephen Kronish (executive producer, Wiseguy), David Kemper (former CBS executive, EP of Farscape), Marc Guggenheim (executive producer, Arrow), Edward Gross (author, The Unofficial Story of the Making of a Wiseguy), and moderator Mark A. Altman (co-EP, The Librarians, Agent X, Castle). Room 5AB

4:45 PM - 5:45 PM - The Tick

The Tick, a new Amazon Original, centers on an underdog accountant, Arthur Everest, with zero powers, who comes to realize his city is owned by a global supervillain long thought dead. As he struggles to uncover this conspiracy, he falls in league with a strange blue superhero: the Tick! Cast members Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy, Parks and Recreation), Griffin Newman (Search Party), Jackie Earle Haley (Preacher), Valorie Curry (The Following), Yara Martinez (Jane the Virgin, True Detective), Brendan Hines (Suits, Scorpion), Scott Speiser (The Young and the Restless), and Michael Cerveris (The Good Wife) join moderator Ralph Garman (Kevin and Bean morning show, Family Guy), and executive producers Ben Edlund (creator of The Tick), Barry Josephson (Bones), and David Fury (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) for an exclusive world premiere screening of the second episode of The Tick, followed by an audience Q&A. The Tick premieres on August 25 on Amazon Prime Video. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television. Moderated by Ralph Garman. Room 6A

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Reinventing Horror: What's Next in Film and Comics!

M. L. Miller (writer, Pirouette; editor, Ain't It Cool News) continues a decade-long convention tradition of gathering a group of talented horror filmmakers and comics creators to discuss and dissect the horrors they make and what (if anything) scares them. This year, Miller brings together the best and brightest in horror including The Spierig Brothers (directors/writers, Jigsaw, Predestination), Roxanne Benjamin (director/writer, XX, Southbound), Oz Perkins (director/writer, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, The Blackcoat's Daughter), Matteo Pizzolo (writer, CALEXIT; publisher, Black Mask Studios), and some extra special guests to talk about how to reinvent the genre, pushing new limits, reaching new audiences of different cultures/genders/social classes, twisting old concepts, and crafting new terrors to keep you up at night! Room 23ABC

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Son of Shaolin: OGN to Movie

Son of Shaolin is an upcoming OGN from Top Cow that tells the story of an Afro-Asian teen in Harlem who discovers he is the last living descendant of an ancient Shaolin master. Film rights were recently sold to Sony/Columbia Pictures, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson producing. The creative team discusses the challenges of creating a new comic book story with a diverse cast of characters and the process of adapting such a story for the big screen. Panelists include creator/writer/screenwriter Jay Longino (Skiptrace), artist Caanan White (The Harlem Hellfighters), editor Shahriar Fouladi, John Nee (CEO of Cryptozoic Entertainment), and Ryan Kalil (Strange Turn Entertainment, NFL Carolina Panthers). Room 9

5:00 PM - Star Wars Music and Sound

A special 40th anniversary panel on the greatest sonic universe of them all! Meet the people who helped create the iconic music and sound design of Star Wars. Guests from the original London sessions and their 2017 Hollywood counterparts swap behind-the-scenes stories of the first time the music was heard. Skywalker Sound special guests (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), LSO's David Cripps (Star Wars trilogy), Richard Anderson (Star Wars: A New Hope, Raiders of the Lost Ark), and Ramiro Belgardt (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) reveal how elephants and telephone poles became the sounds of space battles! Moderated by Steve Lee (Apollo 13) and David Raiklen (Star Trek). Room 7AB

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM - STARZ Original Series Outlander

Ronald D. Moore (executive producer), Maril Davis (executive producer), Diana Gabaldon (author), Caitriona Balfe (Claire Randall Fraser), Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Tobias Menzies (Black Jack Randall/Frank Randall), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Randall), and Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield) discuss the hit series and preview what is to come in season 3. Ballroom 20

5:15 PM - 6:05 PM - Archer Discussion and Q&A

Archer is FXX's Emmy Award-winning animated half-hour comedy, known (and praised!) for rebooting itself year after year. Season 8 revolved around the hardboiled private eye Sterling Archer and his quest to find his partner's killer in 1947 Los Angeles. With that case now closed, what could Archer's next adventure possibly be? A very special secret guest, plus the voice cast of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, and Lucky Yates, executive producer Matt Thompson and co-executive producer Casey Willis discuss bringing this animated series to life. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

5:15 PM - 6:15 PM - Netflix: Marvel's The Defenders

Daredevil. Jessica Jones. Luke Cage. Iron Fist. Four iconic superheroes. One stage. Nuff said! Jeph Loeb and surprise guests of the highly anticipated Netflix original series Marvel's The Defenders band together for a panel you do not want to miss! Be the first to get an exclusive look into the superhero team-up that everyone is talking about before its August 18 global launch on Netflix. Hall H

5:45 PM - 6:45 PM - HISTORY's Vikings

Vikings favorites return to introduce new faces to SDCC. Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha), Gustaf Skarsgåd (Floki), Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn), and Alex Høgh Andersen (Ivar) along with Michael Hirst (writer/creator) reveal an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming season. Room 6BCF

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM - People of Earth Video Presentation and Q&A

The TBS sci-fi comedy series People of Earth, from Emmy-winning executive producers Conan O'Brien (Conan) and Greg Daniels (The Office) and creator David Jenkins, brings an all-new season of less-than-perfect aliens, botched abductions, and extraterrestrial investigation as Ozzie (Wyatt Cenac) and the StarCrossed group of alien "experiencers" living in the small town of Beacon, NY, continue their journey for truth. Complicating matters this season "both above and on Earth" is the arrival of a new alien on the spaceship, as well as a smart and dedicated FBI investigator (Nasim Pedrad) who heads to Beacon on a mission to track down fugitive CEO Jonathan Walsh (Michael Cassidy). Join cast members Ana Gasteyer, Oscar Nuñez, Michael Cassidy, Ken Hall, and Björn Gustafsson along with series producers for an exclusive screening of the season 2 premiere episode, followed by a Q&A discussion covering what's next in this all-new season. Produced by Conaco LLC in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television, People of Earth returns to TBS with all-new episodes on July 24 at 10:30/9:30c. Room 6A

6:45 PM - 7:45 PM - Sharknado 5!

Ian Ziering and Tara Reid will star in Sharknado 5, reprising their roles as shark-fighting heroes Fin Shepard and April Wexler. The latest film in the hit global franchise, Sharknado 5 features the return of original cast member Cassie Scerbo as Nova, a bartender turned badass Sharknado fighter. Sharknado 5, which sees the deadly weather phenomenon of shark-infested storms bombard cities around the world, was filmed in more than five countries, including in the UK and Australia. There will be a slew of great cameos, including Fabio, Anthony Ferrante, and Chloe Lattanzi. The film is set to air on SYFY August 6. Room 6DE

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM - Resident Evil: Vendetta

The Resident Evil franchise returns with the action-packed third installment in the state of the art CG animated series, Resident Evil: Vendetta. Featuring a never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes look at the highly anticipated movie, fans will be treated to insider information from iconic Japanese filmmaker Takashi Shimizu (The Grudge), director Takanori Tsujimoto, and the cast. In addition, fans of the Resident Evil video game will get a chance to hear about the history of one of the bestselling video game franchises of all time from Capcom's Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who has produced several of the series' most popular games. Room 25ABC

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM - Star Wars' Dysfunctional Skywalker Family

Twins separated at birth, domestic abuse near a volcano, and child abandonment on desert planets . . . the root of all evil in the Star Wars universe is not the dark side, it's bad parenting! This panel will look at the future of the Skywalker family and how Kylo Ren's parents' divorce may have adversely affected him. Plus, the panel will speculate on what's to come in Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. Join Chris Gore (Film Threat), Chelsea Blackstone (YouTube's Figure Fights), Jeff Tucker (Gemr CollectorCast) along with guest comedians and Star Wars experts for a fun yet serious look at how poor parenting choices in the Skywalker family led to a galaxy far, far away thrown into chaos. Room 7AB

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM - World Premiere of Batman and Harley Quinn

Animation legend Bruce Timm returns to his Batman: The Animated Series roots with an original tale to mark the 30th entry in the popular DC Universe Original Movies series. Batman and Harley Quinn finds the Dark Knight and Nightwing having their patience tested to the limit when they take a road trip with Harley Quinn to track down her old pal, Poison Ivy, who has some interesting ideas about saving the planet, with or without humanity. Be in the audience for the world premiere, then stick around for silliness on a panel that features executive producer and co-screenwriter Bruce Timm (Batman: The Killing Joke), voice of Batman Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series), voice of Poison Ivy Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds), voice of Nightwing Loren Lester (Rock 'n' Roll High School), director Sam Liu (Teen Titans: The Judas Contract), and co-screenwriter Jim Krieg (Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox). Moderator Gary Miereanu will follow DCU premiere traditions with special announcements, exclusive prizes for a few lucky fans, and a few potential surprises. Batman and Harley Quinn will be available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital HD on August 15 and as a Blu-ray Combo Pack on August 29. Ballroom 20

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM - Princess Mononoke Screening

Princess Mononoke is a landmark of animation and a film of unsurpassed power and beauty. Join Her Universe and Hot Topic for Studio Ghibli trivia, prizes, and a special screening of the epic film. Hosted by Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein. Horton Grand Theatre

8:00 PM - 9:00 PM - Breaking News: Scream and Shout! Factory

Shout! Factory's Brian Ward (producer), Jeff Nelson (senior marketing director), and moderator Bill Hunt (DigitalBits.com) take you behind the scenes at Shout! Factory and Scream Factory. They'll have exclusive announcements, sneak peeks from upcoming Blu-ray and DVD releases, and more. Find out what they have in store before anyone outside the Con does! Room 4

9:00 - 10:00 PM - Major Grom Premiere Screening

This fast-paced action flick raises the genre to a whole new level and has become the first step toward the creation of the BUBBLE Movie Universe. Afterward, there will be Q&A with the film's creators, Artem Gabrelyanov (writer, producer), Roman Kotkov (creative producer), and Natalia Zaidova (concept artist). Also, everyone who attends the screening will get an exclusive art book, Major Grom: Behind the Scenes. Room 23ABC

9:30 PM - 11:00 PM - Encore Screening: Batman and Harley Quinn

Whether you missed the premiere or just can't wait to see it again, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is happy to provide a second helping of the new DC Universe Original Movie, Batman and Harley Quinn, which will be available on Digital HD on August 15 and as a Blu-ray Combo Pack on August 29. Ballroom 20

10:00 PM - 11:00 PM - Twin Peaks: Part 11 Exclusive Premiere

There is fire where you are going. Catch the exclusive world premiere of Part 11 of the critically acclaimed Showtime limited event series Twin Peaks and be among the first to see the latest clues to a mystery 25 years in the making. One of the most influential series of all time, Twin Peaks left a legacy that continues to inspire some of the most amazing series being made today, and now the story continues in ways "both wonderful and strange." Watch Twin Peaks Sundays at 9/8 only on Showtime. Room 6A