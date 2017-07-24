San Diego Comic-Con is a special time of year for the entertainment industry. It's a time for the studios to brag and boast about future projects, leaving a huge stack of teasers and trailers to hunt down and digest. Thankfully, we've got you covered with all of the movie and television trailers that you should know about all in one convenient place. Except for that pesky exclusive Avengers: Infinity War footage.

Arguably one of the most anticipated trailers at this year's Comic-Con was the new Justice League Trailer and it did not disappoint. 4 minutes of intense action with a sneak peek at the villainous Steppenwolf descending on Paradise Island and wreaking havoc. Next up was Steven Spielberg's big screen adaptation of Ernest Cline's bestselling novel Ready Player One. Good luck trying to catch all of the pop culture easter eggs hidden (and not so hidden) within those 2 minutes of awesome that will give you a paralyzing nerdgasm.

Next up on the hype list has to be Thor: Ragnarok. The footage absolutely killed in Hall H and is all everyone is talking about at the moment. Fall can't come soon enough for that release. Elsewhere, The Lego Ninjago movie, which is sure to be a hit, following the success of the Lego franchise and centers on the battle for Ninjago City. Kingsman 2 also made a huge impression for all in attendance in Hall H on Thursday, promising R-rated action. Pacific Rim: Uprising also unveiled an epic new trailer along with a viral site that is pretty amazing and it was revealed that the sequel will take place 10 years after the events of the first movie. Guillermo Del Toro's new monster was revealed in the Shape of the Water trailer and it looks terrifying. Speaking of terrifying, Netflix released another trailer for Death Note giving us a better look at Willem Dafoe's Shinigami as well as our first look at David Ayer's Bright. To round out the movie portion there's also Brisby Bear, Proud Mary, Jigsaw, and The Snowman as well as Tyler Perry's Boo 2, which surprisingly has two really good jokes in it.

Next up in the television department came some pretty heavy hitters. Netflix's Stranger Things was arguably one of the biggest things at comic-con this year period. The trailer for Season 2 provides us with a glimpse of what we can look forward to in young Will Beyer's life as well as the return of Eleven set to a freightienig reimagining of Michael Jackson's hit song "Thriller." HBO's insanely popular Game of Thrones showed off a trailer for episodes 2 and 3 of the new Season 7, which just left everybody wanting more. Also for Netflix, Marvel's Defenders brought down the house with an intense trailer, which also teased the upcoming Punisher. Christmas came early for Doctor Who fans as BBC America released the first teaser trailer for the annual Christmas Special that will prepare us to say goodbye to the 12th Doctor.

HBO's Westworld gave a rather chiiling peak into what fans can expect for the hotly anticipated Season 2, leaving many questions behind. Repeated viewing is recommended. AMC's The Walking Dead gave a tease of what's to come and even teased a pretty significant time jump while Fear the Walking Dead offered a glimpse into the midseason of Season 3, which looks to uncover some long standing secrets. The CW offered up trailer for Arrow, The Flash, Black Lightning, Riverdale, and more. The new Duck Tales reboot teased the inclusion of another famous duck, Mr. Darkwing Duck while more clips from Preacher, Supergirl, Lucifer, The Gifted, Krypton, Star Trek Discovery, Orville, and a reboot of Nickelodeon's Rocko's Modern Life and Hey Arnold. You can check out all of the trailers mentioned and many, many more below.