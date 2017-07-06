With just two weeks left until SDCC kicks off, Comic-Con International has unveiled the first part of their full Comic-Con 2017 schedule, featuring the events for Preview Night and the full Thursday schedule. We have gone through the entire schedule and pulled out the prevalent movie, TV, home video and streaming events below. It all kicks off with Preview Night on Wednesday, July 19, where fans can get an early look at some of this year's new pilots for the upcoming TV season, from Warner Bros. Television. This year, however, the studio isn't releasing the full Preview Night schedule, leaving a few surprises for the fans. Take a look at the preview night and Thursday schedule for Comic-Con below.

Wednesday, July 20 - Preview Night

6:00pm - 10:00pm - Special Sneak Peek Screenings

Comic-Con and Warner Bros. Television proudly continue the annual Preview Night tradition with an exclusive pilot screening of Deception, plus exclusive video presentations of some of the most highly anticipated series of the 2017-18 television season, Krypton and Black Lightning, as well as a brand-new hour-long episode of Teen Titans Go! and special surprises. Ballroom 20

Thursday, July 20

10:00 AM - 10:50 AM - The 5th Annual Musical Anatomy of a Superhero

From the ominous horns of Jaws to the inspiring theme for Star Wars, music has always been an important supporting character in movies. For the superhero genre, the music reflects these emotions and more. This panel offers a behind-the-scenes look at the music of today's biggest superhero film and TV projects, with unreleased film clips and never-before-heard music. Participating composers include Mark Isham (Cloak & Dagger), Marco Beltrami (Logan, The Wolverine), Brian Tyler (The Mummy, Power Rangers), David Russo (Gotham), Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, Death Wish) and Jeff Russo (Legion), moderated by Ray Costa. Posters, signed CDs, and other merchandise will be given to audience members who participate in the Q&A. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Teen Titans Go!

New episode! New episode! New episode! The Titans are back at it again with another fun-filled panel to kick off your Comic-Con weekend. Producers and members of the voice cast will answer your questions and premier a Titan-sized special one-hour episode. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Teen Titans Go! airs Fridays at 6/5c on Cartoon Network. Room 6A

10:15 AM - 11:15 AM - Ghostbusters 101: A Ghostbusters Panel of Biblical Proportions!

Join Ghostbusters co-creator Ivan Reitman and the IDW Ghostbusters brain trust of Erik Burnham, Dan Schoening, and Tom Waltz as they discuss the long-running, critically acclaimed, and fan-adored Ghostbusters franchise including everything from the classic original movies to the long-running comic book history at IDW Publishing . . . as well as future plans for major events from Ghost Corps that will add to the beloved brand's canon, bringing the different Ghostbusters worlds together like never before! Be there . . . or be slimed! Room 6DE

10:30 AM - 11:30 AM - DreamWorks Voltron: Legendary Defender, a Netflix Original Series

Zarkon has been defeated and Shiro is nowhere to be found. Without a pilot for the Black Lion or the ability to form Voltron, the team must quickly devise a plan, as the ascension of Prince Lotor pulls them into a perilous game of cat and mouse. Executive producer Joaquim Dos Santos, co-executive producer Lauren Montgomery, Bex Taylor-Klaus, and Tyler Labine debut the first episode of season 3 of the Netflix original series DreamWorks Voltron: Legendary Defender. All attendees will receive an SDCC-exclusive poster created by the Voltron crew. Room 6BCF

11:00 AM - 12 PM - Wonderstruck: From Page to Screen with Brian Selznick

Explore the power of storytelling with Caldecott Medalist Brian Selznick (The Invention of Hugo Cabret, the basis for the Academy Award-winning film Hugo directed by Martin Scorsese). Brian will take you behind the scenes of the new movie adaptation of his book Wonderstruck, directed by Todd Haynes. And join in for the exclusive trailer premiere for the movie adaptation of Wonderstruck. Room 5AB

11:15 AM - 12:15 PM - Unikitty! New Episode Premiere and Q&A

Your favorite character from The LEGO Movie now has her own show! Journey to a joyous kingdom full of sparkle matter, happy thoughts, and the occasional rage-out in Unikitty!, an all-new animated series. As ruler of the kingdom, Unikitty has busy days full of royal responsibilities. Unikitty is most interested in making sure everyone is happy and ridding the kingdom of negativity, but don't misunderstand her optimism-she is one kitty not to be crossed. While she may be full of boundless energy and creativity, Unikitty is a force to be reckoned with if anyone gets in the way of spreading her positive vibes, especially if anyone makes her little brother and best friend, Puppycorn, sad. Also living in the castle are Dr. Fox, the resident scientist, and Unikitty's trusty bodyguard, Hawkodile. Producers and members of the voice cast will give a sneak peek at this new series and explain how Unikitty and her friends will make sure that every day is the happiest and most creative ever! Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Unikitty! is coming soon to Cartoon Network. Room 6A

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM - 20th Century Fox

TBA Hall H

11:45 AM - 1:00 PM - Medinah: World Premiere Sneak Peek

The first-ever sci-fi/fantasy series from the Middle East! A new postapocalyptic series from the writers/producers of Saw, Piranha, Friday the 13th, and 12 Monkeys. Medinah's heroes and foes (human and humanlike) face monsters, nightmares, and teleportation as they decide what is most important: Survival? Legacy? Love? Q&A to follow with Natasha Henstridge (Species) and Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight). Ballroom 20

12:00 PM - 12:50 PM - Behind the Scenes of Freeform's Hit Series Stitchers

What if there were a way to insert a living consciousness into a dead person's memories to find out their cause of death? The Freeform original series Stitchers follows Kirsten Clark, a highly intelligent and persistent computer science student with the ability to hack into the minds of the recently deceased. Recruited into a covert government agency to be "stitched" into the memories of the dead, Kirsten and the Stitchers team investigate murders and solve mysteries. Moderated by TV Guide's Damian Holbrook, this panel will include executive producer Jeff Schechter with series stars Emma Ishta, Kyle Harris, Ritesh Rajan, and Damon Dayoub. See an exclusive clip from the next week's episode! Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

12:30 PM - 1:30 PM - Justice League Action Video Presentation and Q&A

Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman lead the DC Comics superheroes against their most infamous foes in adventures packed with relentless thrills, fun, and action in Justice League Action. Whether defending the Earth, facing invaders from space, or battling bizarre forces of magic, the always-rotating team of Justice League heroes are up to any challenge. Producers and members of the voice cast will be on hand to screen an all-new episode as well as participate in a Q&A. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Justice League Action airs Saturdays at 7:30 a.m. ET/PT on Cartoon Network. Room 6A

12:45 PM - 1:45 PM - Brigsby Bear Cast and Filmmakers Panel

This panel will explore the upcoming Sony Pictures Classics film Brigsby Bear with Kyle Mooney, Dave McCary, Beck Bennett, Kevin Costello, and members of The Lonely Island, moderated by Entertainment Weekly' s Anthony Breznican. There will be an exclusive extended clip of the film followed by a Q&A session. Hall H

1:00 PM - 1:50 PM - Behind the Scenes of Freeform's Hit Series Shadowhunters

In the summer season of Shadowhunters, the rift between the Shadowhunters and Downworlders grows larger and the team and their Downworlder friends and lovers are put in the middle of the dangerous divide. Torn between the Clave's rules and what they feel is right, Clary, Jace, Alec, and Isabelle struggle to help forge a new beginning. Relationships will be tested, a new Shadowhunter named Sebastian has joined the fray, and the Seelie Queen will step out of the shadows. Moderated by IGN.com's Matt Fowler, panelists include executive producers Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer, and Matt Hastings, with series stars Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia, Matthew Daddario, Isaiah Mustafa, and Harry Shum Jr. Freeform will show an exclusive clip from an upcoming episode and give new information on season 3. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

1:15 PM - 2:15 PM - SYFY Hosts the Great Debate

What superfan doesn't love a good debate? Star Destroyer or Enterprise? Who was the best Batman? Have video games eclipsed movies and TV? Join some of the biggest celebrities in the sci-fi universe for the ultimate debate as they share their thoughts, feelings, and theories on the genre's most influential moments, milestones, and people. Before you leave, you'll get a chance to voice your opinion and help crown science fiction's best moments of all time. Ballroom 20

1:30 PM - 2:30 PM - Roddenberry Presents

From the name that created Star Trek, Roddenberry Entertainment takes on the discussion of science fiction in today's landscape of digital platforms, social media, and a franchise that has stood the test of time for over five decades. Television and film producers Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will share some rarely seen treasures from the Roddenberry Vault. They will discuss this year's 30th Anniversary of the beloved Star Trek: The Next Generation. And, joined by producers Scott Paskoff (Big Brother, Real World/Road Rules Challenge) and Greg Cipes (TMNT, Teen Titans Go!), the panel will offer the first-ever sneak peek at their newest animated project, Rod & Barry. Join moderator Clare Kramer (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, GeekNation) and possibly some special guests for laughs, giveaways, and more! Room 24ABC

1:45 PM - 2:45 PM - Rocko's Modern Life: Return to Earth!

A panel from Nickelodeon that is bound to have fans shouting, "Oh my!" and "SPUNKYYY!" Original show creator Joe Murray and Carlos Alazraqui (Rocko), Tom Kenny (Heffer), Mr. Lawrence (Filburt), Charlie Adler (Mr. Big Head and Mrs. Big Head), Cosmo Segurson (director), and moderator Marc Snetiker (Entertainment Weekly) will dive deep into the lore of the cartoon classic and reveal what to expect from Rocko's return to the screen. Room 6A

2:00 PM - 2:50 PM - Colony: Season 3 Revealed

The cast of Colony and executive producers Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Ryan Condal (Hercules) take fans "behind the wall" of the upcoming third season with a dynamic Q&A and an in-depth look back at last season's shocking finale. The Bowman Family escaped the LA bloc by the thinnest of margins . . . but what lies beyond the Wall may reveal a greater danger! Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM - IFC's Stan Against Evil

John C. McGinley, Janet Varney, and executive producer Dana Gould share an exclusive sneak peek of season 2, answer fan questions, and discuss the first season of the horror comedy series that the New York Times called "a gruesome, deadpan delight." The panel, like the show, is guaranteed to be a hell-larious good time. Room 5AB

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Teen Wolf

Just before the series is set to end its historic run on MTV, this panel will take a look back at where it all began. Teen Wolf cast and crew will be on hand to reminisce about how the show got started, talk through the challenges that shaped it as it grew into a beloved series, and tease the epic moments that will close out a six-year saga. Expect series regulars, surprise guests, and one last chance to say goodbye to a TV show that defied expectations at every turn. Hall H

2:15 PM - 3:15 PM - DC Universe Original Movies 10th Anniversary

Ten years. Thirty films. Five shorts. And innumerable fan-favorite moments. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment celebrates a decade of animated DC Entertainment-infused films with an exciting panel in conjunction with the release of the DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection, a comprehensive box set of the films, shorts, dazzling new enhanced content, and a few exclusive collectible items, coming in fall 2017. Producers Bruce Timm (Superman: Doomsday, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns) and James Tucker (Justice League: War, Justice League Dark) and co-producers/screenwriters Alan Burnett (Batman: The Animated Series) and Jim Krieg (Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox) will lead a panel discussion that will include actors Kevin Conroy (Batman and Harley Quinn), Tara Strong (Batman: The Killing Joke), John DiMaggio (Batman: Under the Red Hood), Vanessa Marshall (Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths), and some very special guests. Room 6BCF

2:30 PM - 3:30 PM - SYFY: Battlestar Galactica Reunion

A superfan's dream come true! The cast and creators of the Emmy Award-winning Battlestar Galactica will come together for an exclusive Comic-Con reunion. They'll provide insight into this critically acclaimed hit and look back on some of the show's most hotly debated moments, the Pegasus arrival, New Caprica, the finale, and the truth about the Cylons. Ballroom 20

3:00 PM - 3:50 PM - Van Helsing Season 2

Premiering exclusive footage from the highly anticipated new season of SYFY's Van Helsing. Stars Kelly Overton (True Blood), Jonathan Scarfe (Hell on Wheels), Missy Peregrym (Rookie Blue), Christopher Heyerdahl (Twilight, True Blood), Paul Johansson (One Tree Hill), Aleks Paunovic (Continuum, iZombie), and Rukiya Bernard will join creator/showrunner Neil LaBute (In the Company of Men, Hell on Wheels) and executive producer Mike Frislev (Fargo, Hell on Wheels) in a Q&A moderated by executive producer Chad Oakes (Fargo, Hell on Wheels). Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Robert Kirkman: In Conversation

Robert Kirkman, the creative mind behind The Walking Dead, Invincible, and Outcast, discusses his prolific body of work within comics, television, and now film with the feature adaptation of his long-running superhero comic, Invincible. Room 6A

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM - The Watcher in the Woods Reimagined

Executive producer and director Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina: The Teenage Witch) and executive producer Paula Hart (Melissa & Joey) reimagine the '80s cult classic. Lifetime's all-new movie stars Academy Award-winner Anjelica Huston as Mrs. Alywood, the distraught mother whose daughter Karen vanished in the English countryside over 20 years ago. Writer Scott Abbott (Queen of the Damned) and associate producer Andrew Gernhard (Wishin' and Hoping, Stalker's Prey) join Melissa and Paula to discuss the new twists on this classic thriller and participate in a Q&A session. Room 7AB

3:15 PM - 4:30 PM - Netflix Films: Bright and Death Note

Netflix presents a special sneak peek at David Ayer's new action-thriller film, Bright, set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves, and fairies have been coexisting since the beginning of time. Stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, and Édgar Ramírez, and director David Ayer will debut exclusive footage from the film and answer audience questions. Attendees will also be treated to a first look at the new movie Death Note, based on the famous Japanese manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. Cast and filmmakers from this edgy thriller will debut footage and share details of the project's transition from fan-favorite graphic novel to film. Hall H

3:30 PM - 4:30 PM - NBC's Timeless: Fan Tribute Celebration

NBC's Timeless traveled back in time to make the unbelievable happen. It became the first show ever to be canceled and renewed after only three days-all thanks to tremendous fan support! Join cast members Abigail Spencer (Rectify, Oz the Great and Powerful), Matt Lanter (Pitch Perfect 3, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Malcolm Barrett (Preacher, Better Off Ted), and Goran Višnjić (ER, Extant), and executive producers Shawn Ryan (The Shield, S.W.A.T.) and Eric Kripke (Supernatural, Revolution) for a Q&A session and fan celebration moderated by USA Today' s Brian Truitt. The cast will take a look back at their favorite moments from season 1 and answer burning fan questions on unsolved mysteries. Timeless is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Universal Television, MiddKid Productions, Kripke Enterprises, and Davis Entertainment and will return to NBC in 2018. Room 6BCF

3:45 PM - 4:45 PM - The Strain Screening and Q&A

The world has gone dark in the wake of a nuclear explosion and strigoi are in control. Do these heroes have what it takes to save humankind? The Strain, FX's action-packed vampire thriller based on the bestselling books from Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan, returns for its fourth and final season. Get a sneak peek at never-before-seen footage and then join showrunner/executive producer/writer Carlton Cuse, executive producer/writer Chuck Hogan, and stars Corey Stoll, David Bradley, Kevin Durand, Ruta Gedmintas, Miguel Gomez, Richard Sammel, and Max Charles as they discuss the challenges (and fun!) of bringing this post-apocalyptic world to life. Ballroom 20

4:00 PM - 4:50 PM - Z Nation

From SYFY and the executive producer of Eureka, Z Nation is the critically acclaimed action-horror series and SYFY's top-rated scripted series, currently in production for season 4. After a Zombie apocalypse decimates the world, a group of everyday heroes must transport the only known survivor of the zombie virus from New York to California, where the last functioning viral lab is waiting for his blood. Panelists include Kellita Smith (The First Family), D.J. Qualls (The New Guy, Road Trip), Keith Allan (Social Nightmare), and Russell Hodgkinson (Big Fish). Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

4:15 PM - 5:15 PM - Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Remastered and Ready for Blu-Ray

Warner Archive Collection celebrates its 25th anniversary of Batman: The Animated Series with a look back at the landmark animated theatrical release, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, which is making its Blu-ray debut this year. Bruce Wayne and Batman are forced to confront issues on several fronts as Bruce deals with the return of his lost love-Andrea Beaumont-while Batman is accused of being the mysterious vigilante knocking off prominent Gotham mob figures. While the city demands Batman be brought to justice, the Joker arrives on the scene to further complicate matters, determined to annihilate his old archenemy, this new vigilante, or both. Superhero animation guru and executive producer Bruce Timm, Eric Radomski, legendary Batman voice Kevin Conroy, co-screenwriter Alan Burnett, and Warner Archive Podcast hosts D. W. Ferranti and Matthew Patterson will offer a glimpse at the remastered footage and discuss the creation of this beloved thriller. And, as always, moderator Gary Miereanu will have WAC giveaways for some lucky fans. Warner Archive Collection will make Batman: Mask of the Phantasm available on Blu-ray starting July 25 at your favorite online retailers. Room 6A

4:45 PM - 5:45 PM - Ghosted

Be one of the first to see Fox's highly anticipated new action-comedy Ghosted, starring Craig Robinson (The Office) and Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation). Ghosted is about the partnership between two polar opposites-a cynical skeptic and a genius "true believer"-who are recruited to investigate unexplained phenomena in Los Angeles, all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race. Robinson and Scott are joined by Ally Walker (Sons of Anarchy) and executive producers Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten to discuss this paranormal buddy comedy coming to Fox this fall. Room 6BCF

4:45 PM - 5:45 PM - The Nerdist Panel with Chris Hardwick

It's that time of year again-time to enjoy your burrito with Chris Hardwick (Comedy Central's @midnight, AMC's Talking Dead) and talk all things Nerdist! Joining Chris will be an all-star panel of your favorite Nerdist personalities, including Jessica Chobot (Nerdist News), Kyle Hill (Because Science, MythBusters: The Search), Dan Casey (The Dan Cave), Rachel Heine (editor-in-chief), Alicia Lutes (Fangirling), and a surprise guest or two. Hall H

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Legion Screening and Q&A

Legion, based on the New Mutants Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, is the story of David Haller (Dan Stevens), a troubled young man who grew up believing himself to be schizophrenic, only to discover he is something more than human. In fact, David could be the most powerful mutant who has ever lived. Along with a team of other extraordinarily gifted people at a facility called Summerland, David learns to accept his true self and defeat the Shadow King. Or so they all believe. Creator/executive producer/writer/director Noah Hawley is joined by fellow executive producers John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, and Jeph Loeb and series stars Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Bill Irwin, Jeremie Harris, and Amber Midthunder for a conversation on what to look forward to from season 2 of Legion. Ballroom 20

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM - The Exorcist

Fox's breakout thriller returns for a second season. Join Father Tomas (Alfonso Herrera, Sense8), Father Marcus (Ben Daniels, House of Cards), Father Bennett (Kurt Egyiawan, Skyfall), and executive producers Jeremy Slater (Fantastic Four) and Sean Crouch (Numb3rs) for a special fan tribute panel including highlights and insights on the new season. Room 6BCF

6:15 PM - 7:15 PM - Marvel Television: Marvel's Inhumans

The Inhumans have landed in San Diego! Special guests of the highly anticipated Marvel's Inhumans unveil an explosive panel moderated by executive producer Jeph Loeb. This event series will premiere a version of the first two episodes exclusively in IMAX theatres for a two-week window prior to the debut of the full series on ABC. Ballroom 20

6:45 PM - 7:45 PM - The LEGO Ninjago Movie

In this big screen Ninjago adventure, the battle for Ninjago City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, a.k.a. the Green Ninja (Dave Franco), along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu (Jackie Chan), as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon (Justin Theroux), the Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd's dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power of Spinjitzu. Room 6A

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM - Adam West Celebration

For many, Adam West provided the initial gateway to Batman through the glorious televised tales of the late '60s. Tonight, fans will come together to celebrate his beloved performance and the 50+ years that followed with video footage and personal anecdotes. Please join director/writer/actor Kevin Smith (Clerks, Comic Book Men), actor/radio personality Ralph Garman (Family Guy, Starring Adam West), producer James Tucker (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders), moderator Gary Miereanu and an ever-growing list of special guests in this salute to the legendary "Bright Knight." Room 6DE

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM - Netflix Original: Castlevania with Adi Shankar

Castlevania is one of the most popular video game franchises by Konami and Hideo Kojima. Brought to life with vivid animation through Netflix, fans will want to hear the behind-the-scenes stories from the cast and crew. Jessica Tseang (founder, Girl on Geek, Little Geek Girls) will lead a lively discussion with Adi Shankar (showrunner and executive producer of Castlevania, executive producer of Dredd), Sam Deats (director, Castlevania, Powerhouse Animation), Kevin Kolde (executive producer and showrunner for Castlevania, producer of Bee and PuppyCat, Adventure Time), and some surprise guests, with a special message from series writer Warren Ellis. Room 5AB

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM - TBS Gets Animated

Executive producers, creators, and writers from upcoming TBS animated original comedy series present exclusive clips and sneak peeks of each show. First up will be Matt Weitzman of TBS's American Dad! followed by an introduction to the eccentric residents of the Tierra Chula Resident Hotel in Tarantula by creator Carson Mell. Coming in early 2018, Final Space is a serialized intergalactic space saga about an astronaut named Gary and his adorable planet-destroying friend Mooncake, from indie film producers Olan Rogers and David Sacks (Thank You for Not Smoking). The program will also feature a surreal animated series about a family growing up without getting old from J. G. Quintel, the creator of the Emmy Award-winning Regular Show. Room 7AB

7:15 PM -8:15 PM - 12 Monkeys

Attention, time travelers! After an exciting season of searching for, and ultimately finding, the Witness, everyone was stunned by the revelations in the finale. The executive producer and cast of this SYFY hit series look back at the show's most talked-about moments and tease the upcoming fourth and final season. You won't want to miss some exclusive surprises! Room 6BCF

8:15 PM - 9:15 PM - Dark Matter: Season 3

Halfway through season 3, the cast of Dark Matter will discuss exciting developments and what's next for the intrepid crew of the Raza. Cast members Melissa O'Neil (Two), Anthony Lemke (Three), Alex Mallari Jr. (Four), Jodelle Ferland (Five), and Roger Cross (Six) and executive producer Jay Firestone will bring you all of the latest news from behind the scenes-don't miss it! Room 6DE

10:00 PM - 12:00 AM - Netflix Surprise Screening

Netflix will have a surprise screening of an upcoming original movie before its premiere. Stay tuned and visit the Netflix booth on the convention floor to learn more! Horton Grand Theatre