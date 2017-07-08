Comic-Con International has released the full Saturday schedule for Comic-Con 2017, which runs from Wednesday, July 19 through Sunday, July 23. While this year's schedule has proven to be quite TV-heavy, Saturday is currently the biggest movie day, with two massive Hall H panels for Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios. Warner Bros. has already confirmed that Justice League, Aquaman, Ready Player One and Blade Runner 2049 will be presented at their panel, although Marvel Studios hasn't confirmed what movies will be showcased at their panel. As always, we have pulled out the movie, TV and home video-related panels and events for Saturday, July 22, which you can check out below.

Saturday, July 22

10:00 AM - 10:45 AM - ABC's Once Upon a Time

The residents of the enchanted forest enter season 7, facing their greatest challenge yet as the Evil Queen, Captain Hook, and Rumpelstiltskin join forces with a grown-up Henry Mills and his daughter Lucy on an epic quest to bring hope to their world and ours. Along the way, new fairy tale characters and old search for true love, find adventure, and take sides in the ongoing struggle of good against evil as classic tales are once again twisted and reimagined. Co-creators and executive producers Edward Kitsis (Lost) and Adam Horowitz (Lost), executive producer David H. Goodman (Without a Trace), and cast members discuss what's in store for returning favorites as well as the new additions to the Once Upon a Time universe. Moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown (The Mayor). Ballroom 20

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM - Inside the Writers' Room: From Script to Screen and Beyond

If writers' rooms were like superhero teams, then this lineup would be the Justice League and The Avengers, here to offer an all-star insider's look at your favorite TV series. The scribes behind some of today's hottest genre shows share their candid thoughts on how to write, re-write, and actually produce the series you love (and sometimes loathe) in a special supersized session moderated by Sony Pictures Television's executive senior VP of current programming and development, Chris Parnell. Find out the deep dark secrets (and low-calorie snacks) of the writers' room-and what happens after your script hits the stage, why editing is considered the final rewrite, and what the alphabet soup of SVOD and OTT mean for the future of the medium you love. The lineup this year includes Ryan Condal (Colony), Gabrielle Stanton (Time After Time, The Flash), Javier Grillo-Marxuach (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, The Middleman, Lost), Ashley E. Miller (Black Sails, Fringe, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles), Steve Melching (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Jose Molina (Agent Carter, The Tick, Firefly), Amy Berg (Counterpart, Da Vinci's Demons, Eureka), Dave Rogers (director, The Mindy Project, The Office), and Mark A. Altman (The Librarians, Castle, Agent X). Room 24ABC

10:50 AM - 11:50 AM - Cartoon Network: Ben 10

The Rustbucket has traveled far and wide to deliver Ben and his trusty alien heroes to sunny San Diego! CN has so much to share about what's new, new, new, new with the show, the app, and the toys. They'll have a lot of fun along the way with games and giveaways, so set your Omnitrix to hero time! Panelists include Greg Cipes (voice of Stinkfly), John DiMaggio (voice of Four Arms), Montse Hernandez (voice of Gwen), Roger Craig Smith (voice of Diamondhead), Tara Strong (voice of Ben Tennyson), John Fang (executive producer), Joe Casey (writer/creator, Man of Action Studios), and moderator Eric Bauza. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

11:00 AM - 11:45 PM - Riverdale Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Following the shocking first season finale, join Archie and the gang as they dive into the secrets that continue to loom over what once looked like a quiet, sleepy town. The circumstances surrounding Fred's shooting kick off the mystery of season 2. Based on the characters from Archie Comics and produced by Berlanti Productions (The Flash, Supergirl, Blindspot, Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow) in association with Warner Bros. Television, this one-hour drama is a bold, subversive take on the surreality of small-town life. See a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers. Riverdale's season 2 premiere airs Wednesday, October 11, at 9/8c on The CW, Riverdale: The Complete First Season is available now on digital and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 15. Ballroom 20

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Marvel Studios' Theatrical Prop Development

Hollywood prop master Russell Bobbitt will bring some actual props that he has developed for various Marvel Studios films and discuss the process he undertakes at the start of each film to determine the props that are needed. Followed by a Q&A session. Room 25ABC

11:15 AM - 12:15 PM - SpongeBob SquarePants: The Legend of Boo-kini Bottom

Put on your best costume and celebrate Halloween with a stop-motion special featuring SpongeBob, Patrick, and all of your favorite Bikini Bottom characters! Vincent Waller (supervising producer), Marc Ceccarelli (supervising producer), and Mr. Lawrence (story editor, voice of Plankton) will be joined by Chris Finnegan, Seamus Walsh, and Mark Caballero (Screen Novelties) to share behind-the-scenes footage from this exciting stop-motion production. Following a Comic-Con exclusive sneak peek of the episode, a fan-picked classic Halloween episode will be table-read live with Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), and Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), plus a special appearance by one of Bikini Bottom's spookiest citizens... Room 6A

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM - Warner Archive's Monsters From Hell

Warner Archive Collection (WAC), Trailers From Hell and Famous Monsters of Filmland join forces to spotlight some of the most beloved (and sometimes overlooked) monster/dinosaur films of the past 70 years. Revel in WAC's high-definition remastering of cult classics ranging from When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth, The Valley of Gwangi, Demon Seed, and From Hell It Came to soon-to-be-released on Blu-ray surprises. Trailers From Hell film gurus Mike Mendez (Big Ass Spider, Tales of Halloween) join WAC podcasters Matthew Patterson and D. W. Ferranti will delve deep into insights, stories, and peeks behind the scenes of these fan favorites. Gary Miereanu moderates the proceedings. Room 5AB

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM - Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation

A sneak peek at some of the studio's upcoming highly anticipated releases including Justice League, Aquaman, Ready Player One and Blade Runner 2049. Hall H

12:00 PM - 12:45 PM - The Simpsons

Entering its gravity-defying 29th season, The Simpsons celebrates with huge secrets, surprises, and clips from the upcoming year. Join creator Matt Groening, executive producers Al Jean and Matt Selman, supervising director Mike B. Anderson, and director of The Simpsons Movie David Silverman. Moderated by Mike Schneider. Ballroom 20

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM - Salvation: Exclusive Sneak Peek and Panel Discussion

If you had only 186 days to live, what would you do? How far would you go to save the world? CBS's newest summer event series Salvation is a suspense thriller that centers on an MIT grad student and a tech superstar who make a staggering discovery-that an asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth. Join series stars Santiago Cabrera (Big Little Lies), Jennifer Finnigan (Tyrant), Charlie Rowe (Red Band Society), Ian Anthony Dale (Hawaii Five-0), and executive producers Liz Kruger (Extant) and Craig Shapiro (Extant) for an exclusive sneak peek of the first season, followed by a moderated discussion. Room 7AB

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM - The Originals Special Video Presentation and Q&A

The Originals returns for a fifth season with more supernatural intrigue, romance, and bloodshed in The Big Easy. Join executive producer Julie Plec and series stars for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A. From Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with My So-Called Company, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television, and CBS Television Studios, The Originals will air midseason on The CW. The Originals: The Complete Fourth Season is available now on digital and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 29. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Marvel Animation Presents

Marvel Animation returns for its always action-packed, news-breaking panel. This year, the focus is the debut of the all-new, instantly classic Marvel's Spider-Man. Plus, tons of exclusive pulse-pounding info on fan-favorite series Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy ! Hosted by Cort Lane (SVP, animation and family entertainment), and his motley crew of Eric Radomski (SVP, production and creative director, Marvel Animation), Stephen Wacker (VP, panel descriptions), and Kevin Shinick (supervising producer, Marvel's Spider-Man). You'll get eyefuls of never-before-seen information and sneak peeks-plus, as always, some surprise guests who'll reveal waaay too much! Room 6A

1:00 PM - 2:15 PM Family Guy and American Dad!

The Family Guy cast (Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mike Henry, John Viener) and executive producers (Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin) offer a special preview of next season's hilarity and hijinks from FOX's hit animated comedy-including a sneak peek at the upcoming monumental 300th episode! Then, it's a Smith-family funday with Francine (Wendy Schaal), Steve (Scott Grimes), Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), and co-executive producer Zack Rosenblatt, who will treat American Dad! fans to a first look at the all new season airing July 24 on TBS . . . plus a few other surprises! Ballroom 20

1:15 PM - Krypton Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel's home planet, Krypton follows Superman's grandfather (Cameron Cuffe of The Halcyon, Florence Foster Jenkins)-whose House of El was ostracized and shamed-as he fights to redeem his family's honor and save his beloved world from chaos. Based on DC characters, Krypton is from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and is executive produced by David S. Goyer (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Dark Knight trilogy) through his Phantom Four banner. Damian Kindler (Sleepy Hollow) will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Krypton, based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, published by DC, will debut in 2018 on SYFY. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

1:50 PM - 2:50 PM - Lucifer Special Video Presentation and Q&A

The climactic events of the Lucifer season finale left us wondering where in the world is Lucifer and how did he get his wings back? Join the series stars and executive producers Joe Henderson (White Collar) and Ildy Modrovich (CSI: Miami) for a special video presentation and Q&A where they'll discuss the sizzling second season and what's in store for Lucifer in season 3. From Jerry Bruckheimer Television in association with Warner Bros. Television and based upon characters created by Neal Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo from DC Entertainment, Lucifer returns for its third season this fall, airing Mondays 8/7c on Fox. Lucifer: The Complete Second Season is available now on digital and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 22. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

2:00 PM - 2:45 PM - Entertainment Weekly's Women Who Kick Ass: Icon Edition with Charlize Theron

Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road. Cipher in The Fate of the Furious. Ravenna in Snow White and the Huntsman. Meredith Vickers in Prometheus. Aeon Flux. For more than a decade, Oscar winner Charlize Theron has embodied strength, power, searing intelligence, and steely determination on screen. Now, as she prepares to beat the hell out of sinister forces in her new movie Atomic Blonde, EW sits down for no-holds-barred conversation with a woman who defies the rules-and creates her own. Hall H

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Writing for Television, Film, and Comics with J. Michael Straczynski

After talent, the most important thing an up-and-coming writer needs is information on how to break into the writing profession as an art and a craft. Having written nearly 400 produced television episodes (with roughly half of that as producer), several hundred comics for DC, Marvel, and Image, and five big-budget movies that have grossed over a billion dollars around the world, J. Michael Straczynski (JMS) once again shares his knowledge with new writers to help them break in and improve their work. Note: This is not a lecture but rather uses a Q&A format, so come equipped with good questions. Room 11

2:30 PM - 3:15 PM - Star Trek: Discovery

Over 50 years ago, the world was first introduced to what would quickly become a cultural phenomenon. It was a television series that inspired developments in science and technology, broke social barriers, and transported viewers around the globe to new adventures and uncharted frontiers. This fall, Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms while learning that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series will feature a new ship and new characters while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers. Join members of the cast alongside the creative minds behind the new series for a conversation and introduction to Star Trek: Discovery. The newest edition of the Star Trek franchise will premiere in the U.S. on CBS All Access this fall, following a broadcast premiere on the CBS Television Network. Ballroom 20

2:30 PM - IDW Entertainment and Syfy: Wynonna Earp

Cast and creators of the breakout SYFY series Wynonna Earp Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Shamier Anderson, Domonique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, Varun Saranga, and Tamara Duarte along with showrunner Emily Andras and comic creator Beau Smith reveal behind-the-scenes antics, show off exclusive footage, and answer your biggest questions about season 2! Room 5AB

2:45 PM - 3:45 PM - Happy!

Based on the New York Times bestselling graphic novel from Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson, Happy! follows Nick Sax, an intoxicated, corrupt cop-turned-hitman whose life is changed forever by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse named "Happy." The cast and creators of SYFY's highly anticipated new show premiere a first look at the series and discuss what fans can expect from the TV adaption. Room 6BCF

2:50 PM - Gotham Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Gotham's origin story continues to unfold, and as the show enters its fourth season, the stakes will be higher than ever! With the Court of Owls decimated, the aftermath of the Tetch virus crippling the city, and every (surviving) villain in Gotham's underworld jockeying for power, Jim Gordon and the GCPD will have their hands full. And that's just the beginning! What threat does Ra's al Ghul pose, and will Penguin regain his title as the King of Gotham? What new villains are in store for season 4, and what does Bruce Wayne's season finale reveal mean for Gotham City and his ultimate destiny? Be among the first to see what's in store for season 4 in a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers. From Warner Bros. Television, Gotham returns this fall with all-new episodes on its new night, Thursdays at 8/7c on FOX. Gotham: The Complete Third Season is available now on digital and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 29. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return

Following a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, the new season of MST3K is now a Netflix Original Series. What was it like to bring the show back, and what's next for MST3K? Creator Joel Hodgson and cast members Felicia Day, Jonah Ray, Hampton Yount, and Rebecca Hanson take you behind the scenes. Horton Grand Theatre

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Netflix's Stranger Things

Netflix invites you to join the cast and creators of the pop culture phenomenon Stranger Things, who are coming to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time! Attendees will be the first to view never-before-seen footage from the second season of the series, which picks up in the chaotic aftermath of Will Beyer's return to a world that will never be the same. The cast and creators will answer all of your questions about the show and their journey into season 2. Hall H

3:30PM - 4:10 PM - Supergirl Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Ridding National City of Queen Rhea and her Daxamite army was a major win for Supergirl but one that came at a significant cost, as Kara was forced to sacrifice her budding relationship with Mon-El. When the show returns with all-new supercharged adventures this fall on The CW, Kara and team will come up against a new threat in the form of DC Comics's Worldkiller, Reign. Want to know more about Reign and what she has in store for the Girl of Steel? Join the series' cast and creative team for a special video presentation followed by a discussion of the new season. From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Supergirl's third season will debut Monday, October 9 at 8/7c on The CW. Supergirl: The Complete Second Season is available now on digital and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 22. Ballroom 20

4:00 PM - 4:50 PM - The Magicians

Don't miss your chance to get an inside look at SYFY's breakout series. The stakes have never been higher after a powerful season 2 finale left the world without magic. Join the cast and creators as they look back on last season and provide a glimpse into what's in store for Quentin and his friends. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

4:00 PM - 5:15 PM - Midnight, Texas Series Premiere

Universal Television presents NBC's new supernatural thriller Midnight, Texas! Welcome to a place where being normal is strange and only outsiders fit in. Based on the bestselling book series by Charlaine Harris (author of the novels that inspired True Blood), comes a journey into a remote Texas town where nothing is what it seems. Home to a vampire, a witch, an angel and a hitwoman, Midnight is a mysterious safe haven for those who are different-a perfect place for anyone looking to hide from the outside world. That is, until the arrival of a powerful psychic and the murder of one of their own. As the town members fight off outside pressures from ever-suspicious cops, deadly biker gangs, and their own dangerous pasts, they band together and form an unlikely but strong family. Join your fellow "Midnighters" for a special screening of the premiere episode along with an exclusive sneak peek and a Q&A session with the cast and producers: François Arnaud (The Borgias), Dylan Bruce (Orphan Black), Parisa Fitz-Henley (Luke Cage), Arielle Kebbel (The Vampire Diaries), Jason Lewis (Sex and the City), Peter Mensah (True Blood), Sarah Ramos (Parenthood), Yul Vazquez, (Bloodline), executive producers Monica Owusu-Breen (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and David Janollari (Six Feet Under), and author Charlaine Harris. Room 6BCF

4:10 PM - 4:50 PM - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Special Video Presentation and Q&A

After crash landing the Waverider in a version of 2017 Los Angeles where dinosaurs roam the streets and the skyline is adorned by the iconic Big Ben clock tower, the Legends were quick to realize, "We broke time." Last year, the loveable band of misfit heroes traveled throughout the timeline, fixing a series of aberrations. This year, they'll be turning the crazy up to 11, as a wave of anachronisms turn history on its head, leaving the Legends responsible for piecing it back together. What is an anachronism you ask? For the answer to that, and many other questions, join the cast and creative team behind The CW's hit superhero team-up series. From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, DC's Legends of Tomorrow's season premiere airs Tuesday, October 10, at 9/8c on The CW. DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Second Season is available now on digital and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 15. Ballroom 20

4:15 PM - 5:15 PM - The Orville

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane with a pilot directed by Jon Favreau, The Orville is a one-hour science fiction comedic drama set 400 years in the future that follows the adventures of the U.S.S. Orville, a mid-level exploratory vessel. Come meet the whole crew-Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes, Penny Johnson Jerald, Peter Macon, Halston Sage, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, and Chad Coleman as well as producers David Goodman and Brannon Braga -and get an exclusive extended first look at FOX's new fall show. The crew, both human and alien, will face the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the familiar, often humorous problems of regular people in a workplace . . . even though some of those people are from other planets, and the workplace is a faster-than-light spaceship. Room 6A

4:15 PM - 5:15 PM - Westworld Panel and Q&A Session

HBO's Westworld concluded its critically acclaimed first season in December and is currently saddling up for season 2. The series-created, executive produced, and written by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy -is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin. Cast panelists include Ben Barnes as Logan, Ingrid Bolso Berdal as Armistice, Ed Harris as the Man in Black, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, James Marsden as Teddy, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore, Rodrigo Santoro as Hector, Angela Sarafyan as Clementine, Jimmi Simpson as William, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale, Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Shannon Woodward as Elsie, and Jeffrey Wright as Bernard/Arnold. The panel will be moderated by internationally renowned vocal artist/beatboxer/musician/comedian Reggie Watts. Hall H

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM - From Acclaimed Graphic Novel to Daring New Film: My Friend Dahmer

Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Derf Backderf, My Friend Dahmer is the eerie and electrifying new film written and directed by Marc Meyers, with Disney star Ross Lynch in a revelatory performance as Jeffrey Dahmer. Before Dahmer became one of the most notorious serial killers of all time, he was a shy kid, a teenage alcoholic, and a goofball who never quite fit in with his classmates. This is the haunting, sad, funny, true, origin story of Dahmer in high school. Moderated by Abraham Riesman (staff culture writer at New York Magazine and Vulture), Lynch, Backderf, and Meyers will discuss the joys and challenges of adapting this cult favorite for the big screen and the fascination with this infamous real-life figure. Attendees will also be treated to the first public teaser of the film exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con. Horton Grand Theatre

4:50 PM - 5:10 - Black Lightning Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man wrestling with a secret. As the father of two daughters and principal of a charter high school that also serves as a safe haven for young people in a New Orleans neighborhood overrun by gang violence, he is a hero to his community. Nine years ago, Pierce was a hero of a different sort. Gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, he used those powers to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life on the line and seeing the effects of the damage and loss that his alter ego was inflicting on his family, he left his superhero days behind and settled into being a principal and a dad. Choosing to help his city without using his superpowers, he watched his daughters Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) grow into strong young women, even though his marriage to their mother, Lynn (Christine Adams), suffered. Almost a decade later, Pierce's crime-fighting days are long behind him-or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire and those he cares about in the crosshairs of the menacing local gang The One Hundred, Black Lightning returns-to save not only his family but also the soul of his community. Based on the characters from DC, Black Lightning is from Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Salim Akil and Mara Brock Akil (Being Mary Jane, The Game, Jumping the Broom, Girlfriends), and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Black Lightning premieres midseason on The CW. Ballroom 20

5:00 PM - 5:50 PM - The Expanse

The cast and creators of SYFY's critically acclaimed series are back to discuss last season's most shocking moments and give an inside look at what to expect from season 3. Based on the Hugo-nominated book series by James S. Corey, The Expanse takes place hundreds of years in the future after humans have colonized the solar system. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

5:10 PM - 5:50 PM - The Flash Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Running up against an evil time remnant version of yourself is something no one should ever have to do, but that's exactly what faced Barry Allen (a.k.a. the Flash) as he fought to save the life of fiancée Iris West from the God of Speed known as Savitar. Barry's victory was short-lived, however, as an unbalanced Speed Force began to wreak havoc on Central City, forcing Barry to sacrifice himself for the greater good. With the Fastest Man Alive now trapped inside an extra-dimensional energy and unknown dangers lurking in the shadows, it will be up to Team Flash to free Barry from his own personal Hell. Join the cast and creators of The CW's highest-rated series and be among the first to find out where things will pick up when season 4 returns this fall. From Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, The Flash season premiere airs Tuesday, October 10 at 8/7c on The CW. The Flash: The Complete Third Season is available now on digital and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on September 5. Ballroom 20

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM - Introducing Ghost Wars

Catch an exclusive first glimpse of the highly anticipated new psychological horror series coming this fall to SYFY and Netflix. Meet stars Vincent D'Onofrio (Full Metal Jacket, Daredevil), Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Avan Jogia (Tut), Kandyse McClure (Battlestar Galactica, Hemlock Grove), and Meat Loaf Aday (Fight Club) along with creator/showrunner Simon Barry (Continuum), writer/executive producer Dennis Heaton (Motive), and executive producer Chad Oakes (Fargo, Van Helsing) in a Q&A moderated by executive producer Michael Frislev (Fargo, Van Helsing). Room 6A

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM - Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige and special guests provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hall H

5:50 PM - 6:30 PM - Arrow Special Video Presentation and Q&A

With the future of the team left hanging in the balance, Arrow gave new definition to the phrase "blowing up the show." The emotional showdown between Oliver Queen and Adrian Chase was the perfect conclusion to a stellar fifth season of The CW's gritty superhero series. Now the focus shifts to uncovering the fate of every member of Team Arrow. Could anyone have possibly survived an island-wide explosion, or has the book closed on them, as it has the five-year flashback story? The cast and creators will be on hand for an eye-opening conversation about the upcoming season. From Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, Arrow's season premiere is Thursday, October 12 at 9/8c on The CW. Arrow: The Complete Fifth Season is available now on digital and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on September 19. Ballroom 20

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM - Bold Voice of Contemporary Horror

Love The Witch? The Invitation? The Babadook? It Follows? You're Next? The Greasy Strangler? The Autopsy of Jane Doe? Some of the most knowledgeable and influential voices in horror today discuss the state of indie horror film and give a sneak peek at the best to come this year, with exclusive footage from Sundance, SXSW, and Tribeca standouts. This is the place to come to find out which upcoming horror flicks should be on your must-see list. Panelists include Elijah Wood (Spectrevision), Mette Marie Kongsved (XYZ Films), Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson (The Endless, Tribeca 2017 premiere, Spring), Mickey Keataing (Psychopaths, Tribeca 2017 premiere, Darling), Marianna Palka (Bitch, Sundance 2017 premiere), and more. Moderated by Jen Yamato of the LA Times. Room 23ABC

6:30 PM - 7:30 PM - Hulu and Seth Rogen's Future Man

Get an exclusive sneak peek at Hulu's upcoming outrageous and visually bold action comedy Future Man about a janitor by day/gamer by night who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time and prevent the extinction of humanity. Director and executive producer Seth Rogen (This Is the End), creators Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir (Sausage Party), showrunner Ben Karlin (The Daily Show), and stars Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games), Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings), and Derek Wilson (Preacher) will participate in a panel moderated by Paul Scheer (The League) to discuss the series, time travel, and the global threat of oral herpes. Room 6BCF

6:45 PM - 7:45 PM - X-Files: A Conversation Between David Duchovny and Dirk Maggs

Liquefying aliens. Hissing creatures. Humming spacecraft. This is the otherworldly soundscape of The X-Files: Cold Cases, an Audible original drama that reunites David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, and a cast of familiar voices from the iconic series. Duchovny and Cold Cases producer Dirk Maggs talk about revisiting the rich, sonic tapestry of the X-Files universe, what it means to tell more of Mulder and Scully's story, and how fans can join the duo's investigations and experience them like never before by putting on a pair of headphones. Fans may even find out what's canon and what's not. Room 6A

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM - Broad City

Created by UCB alums Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, Broad City is an odd-couple comedy about two best friends navigating their twenties in New York City. They're broke, flawed, and don't shy away from the sticky situations NYC throws at them-they dive right into the muck. Last season saw Abbi and Ilana dealing with a whole new slew of everyday challenges including a trip to the DMV, new hookups, visiting Abbi's dad, and a rat in the apartment. Now it's time for these NYC broads to head to San Diego! Co-creators, writers, and stars Abbi and Ilana will give audiences a sneak peek of the new season returning this August. The Broad City girls take you inside the writers' room for a vibrant discussion of what goes on behind the scenes. Broad City returns for season 4 this August on Comedy Central. YAAAS! Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

7:30 PM - 8:30 PM - Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars

Just in time for the 20th anniversary of the original Starship Troopers (1997), fans will experience the next chapter in the cult franchise with the all-new, CG-animated movie, Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars. Written by Ed Neumeier, who crafted the screenplay for the original Starship Troopers, Traitor of Mars serves as a direct storyline sequel to the live-action, 1997 movie. Fans will hear directly from filmmakers, including director Shinji Aramaki, co-director Masaru Matsumoto, and producer Joseph Chou, and franchise star Casper Van Dien as they debut never-before-seen footage and discuss the return of iconic fan-favorite characters Johnny Rico and Dizzy Flores, all ahead of the film's fall release. The panel will be moderated by Stephen Kramer Glickman (comedian/actor). Room 7AB

8:00 PM - 9:00 PM - Channel Zero: No End House Screening

Be the first to see the premiere of the second season of this critically acclaimed SYFY series months before it airs! Inspired by Brian Russell's Creepypasta tale, Channel Zero: No-End House is the story of a group of friends who enter a bizarre house of horrors that consists of a series of increasingly disturbing rooms. Horton Grand Theatre

8:00 PM - 9:00 PM - Temple of Art

This 45-minute documentary short about the comics industry features Neil Gaiman, Grant Morrison, Dave McKean, David Mack, Bill Sienkiewicz, and many more. After the screening, there will be a 15-minute Q&A. Room 29AB

9:00 PM - 10:00 PM - Troma Entertainment

Lloyd Kaufman and special guests discuss topics including the premiere of Return to Return to Nuke 'Em High at the Cannes Film Festival and Troma's upcoming motion picture adaptation of William Shakespeare's The Tempest. Room 23ABC

9:30 PM - 10:30 PM - Blood Drive Screening

Lube up for an exclusive look at the next episode before it's unleashed onto the public. SYFY's Blood Drive is a twisted, grindhouse-infected series that features the maximum amount of carnage allowed on cable television. In this race to the death, the drivers are fueled by mayhem and the cars are fueled by . . . human blood! Horton Grand Theatre