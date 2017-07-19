It's that time of year, everyone! San Diego Comic-Con 2017 is here and thousands upon thousands of people are preparing to descend on the city in order to get in on the fun. As is usually the case, there is a whole lot to look forward to this year. There are going to be tons of trailers, news and first looks at stuff we might not even know is happening yet. So, whether you're actually heading to the event or are just hanging out at home checking the news feeds, here's a little day by day preview of everything you should have on your radar during SDCC 2017.

Wednesday is usually a little bit light for San Diego Comic-Con, as it is just a preview night, but that doesn't mean you should ignore it. For one, those who are there get to walk around the floor and will get their first looks at some of the displays on the exhibitor floor. That means there will be costumes, posters and all kinds of things from movies and TV shows making their way online. Not only that, but Warner Bros. is holding a horror-themed event tonight where they will be showing some footage from the upcoming IT movie, as well as screening Annabelle: Creation in its entirety. So be on the lookout for some news regarding those two movies.

SDCC Thursday is where things really start to heat up. 20th Century Fox will probably rule the day as they have a panel from 11:00 to 12:00 pm showcasing their upcoming movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle. And a brand new trailer along with some other surprises are expected to be unleashed. Some are wondering if next year's Marvel slate, which includes New Mutants, Deadpool 2 and X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be included, but those seem to be off the table for the moment. While Fox has announced that it will only be showcasing Kingsman: The Golden Circle, there's room for a ton of surprises. We could also be looking at some news on The Predator and Alita: Battle Angel. But for right now, Fox is keeping tight-lipped on whether or not any of their other movies will be represented.

Outside of Fox, there is quite a bit to look forward to on Thursday as well. Netflix is going to be showcasing both Bright from director David Ayer and Adam Wingard's Death Note adaptation, which should be huge. We've also got Marvel's Inhumans and Legion coming Thursday, as well as a presentation on The LEGO Ninjago Movie. Lots to digest there.

If you're into TV, Friday at Comic-Con is the place to be. The biggest shows on TV, Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead are both showcasing on Friday, so get ready for your first look at The Walking Dead season 8 and Game of Thrones' final season updates as well. We are also getting panels for Rick and Morty, which finally comes back on July 30, as well as the X-Men series Gifted, Fear the Walking Dead, Preacher, Outlander, Archer, Twin Peaks, The Big Bang Theory, The Tick and last but certainly not least, The Defenders. Expect lots of new trailers and sizzle reels for the biggest TV shows on Friday.

If superhero movies are your thing, Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con is the day to look forward to. Warner Bros. kicks the day off in fashion with their panel from 11:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m in Hall H that features so many huge movies coming down the pipeline. Expect a first trailer for Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, some info on Blade Runner 2049, Oceans Eight and maybe even a Tomb Raider reboot trailer. And it's suspected that the IT trailer and footage from preview night will also show up here, for fans that missed it. But make no mistake, the main focus will be on the DC Extended Universe.

Warner Bros. is expected to show a brand new trailer for Justice League on Saturday, so keep your eyes peeled for that. Also, expect them to show some of the first footage from Aquaman. Though, that may or may not make it online. They are also expected to announce a release date for Wonder Woman 2 and possibly give us some official details. There should also be updates for The Batman and maybe The Flash, Shazam, Suicide Squad 2 and Gotham City Sirens. Warner Bros. could wind up winning the whole weekend here.

To bookend the day with the two biggest games in town, Marvel Studios is closing out Hall H from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday with their upcoming slate. Expect to see that Avengers: Infinity War footage from D23 for sure. Fingers crossed they release it online. They will also be giving us looks at Thor: Ragnarok, which should be getting a full-length trailer, as well as Black Panther, which is expected to have a big showing. Marvel usually has some surprises in store and they are not ones to be outdone, so this is definitely something to look forward to on Saturday.

SDCC's Saturday lineup also features tons of other big stuff throughout the day such as Westworld season 2, Star Trek Discovery, Black Lightning, Krypton, The CW's Arrowverse show's like The Flash and Arrow and a whole lot more. Saturday is without a doubt the biggest day of the event. Oh, but wait. We almost forgot to mention that Stranger Things Season 2 will be dropping the first full length trailer, with the young cast visiting the convention for the first time ever. This is one event that will surely bring the house down.

Things definitely wind down on SDCC Sunday, but Supernatural, Doctor Who and Marvel's new Spider-Man animated series are all showcasing, so be on the lookout for those. Could we see some footage of Jodie Whittaker as the first female Doctor? A new Supernatural trailer? Plenty to look forward to. We will be keeping you up to date on all of the big news, trailers and reveals throughout the weekend, so be sure to stay tuned.