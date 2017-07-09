Comic-Con International has just released the full Sunday schedule for Comic-Con 2017, the last day of the convention. The con has been jam-packed with TV events this year, and Sunday, July 23 is no exception, with highly-anticipated panels for The CW's Supernatural, TNT's The Last Ship, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency and Doctor Who in Hall H, and the world premiere of Marvel's Spider-Man, which will debut on Disney XD later this summer. We have pulled out all of the movie, TV and home media-related panels and events, which you can take a look at below.

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Princess Leia Star Wars Fan Club Tribute Presentation

Join your fellow Star Wars fans for a special tribute in honor of the extraordinary actress Carrie Fisher. Best known for her role as Princess Leia Organa in the Star Wars universe, Carrie's larger-than-life personality both on and off screen was destined to carve a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans of all ages. Hear from fellow fans as they share personal stories of how Carrie Fisher inspired them, touched their lives, and will live in everyone's hearts-always! Hosted by the Star Wars Fan Clubs: Rebel Legion, Mandalorian Mercs, R2 Builders, and 501st Legion. Room 6DE

10:00 AM - Steven Universe: Art & Origins

Join Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar for her first San Diego Comic-Con intimate conversation as she discusses the making of the official behind-the-scenes art book, Steven Universe: Art & Origins, for the Emmy Award-nominated TV series. Accompanied by Ian Jones-Quartey and the book's author, Chris McDonnell, she will lead a conversation covering a wide range of topics, including influences; the process in developing the characters, design, and music for Steven Universe ; and art from the new book, plus a fan Q&A. Room 29AB

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Food Network's Chef Duff Goldman Returns

Food Network's Chef Duff Goldman (Ace of Cakes, From Duff Till Dawn, Cake Masters) returns to SDCC with a special surprise to talk about the explosion in popularity of nerd-themed cakes and weddings, how Instagram changed the way we view food, and what's in store for him as he continues to take over the culinary world one cake at a time. The celebrity chef will discuss with Jessica Tseang (founder Girl on Geek, Fangirl Foods) about how comics and superheroes made their way into his food presentation and the love of baking. Grand 1 & 2, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

10:15 AM - 11:15 AM Marvel's Spider-Man World Premiere

Time to roll out the "web carpet," Spidey fans! Because you're invited to the world premiere of Marvel Animation's newest series, Marvel's Spider-Man! Hosted by Cort Lane (SVP, animation and family entertainment) and Kevin Shinick (supervising producer, Marvel's Spider-Man), featuring the MARVELous debut of the new voice of Peter Parker! Be part of the very first audience to see the two-part premiere adventure before it airs later this summer! Room 6A

10:30 AM - 11:30 AM - Supernatural

Series stars and executive producers answer questions about the shocking events in last season's intense two-part finale and preview what's in store for lucky season 13. Fans will also be treated to an exclusive video presentation featuring series highlights of your favorite guys from Kansas and maybe a surprise or two! The 13th season of Supernatural will return to Thursdays this fall in its new 8/7c time slot on The CW. The series is produced by Kripke Enterprises Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television. Hall H

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM - World Premiere of LEGO Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash

Mystery, Inc. heads to Blowout Beach for a real swinging beach party, but when the Ghost Pirates threaten to crush the good vibes, it's up to Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, and Velma to get the party back on track and save the day! Be among the first to see this all-new LEGO/Scooby-Doo movie, then stay for a fun-filled panel featuring actors Matthew Lillard (Twin Peaks, The Bridge) and Grey Griffin (The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy), the voices of Shaggy and Daphne respectively, alongside producer Rick Morales and director Ethan Spaulding. TV Guide Magazine senior writer Damian Holbrook will moderate the hijinks. LEGO Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash will be available on July 25, 2017 on DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Room 6BCF

11:45 AM - 12:45 PM - TNT's The Last Ship with Eric Dane: Panel and Exclusive Sneak Peek of Season Four

The Last Ship is back for a thrilling fourth season, and it's time to reenlist! Over the course of the first three seasons, the Navy destroyer U.S.S. Nathan James has been the central vehicle for the discovery and distribution of the cure to the Red Flu, resulting in near global recovery. After the chilling events at the end of last season, Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) has given up his heroic titles and responsibilities and sought solace-and anonymity-with his family in a small fishing village in Greece. Meanwhile, Captain Slattery (Adam Baldwin) and the crew of the Nathan James have discovered that the virus has "jumped kingdoms" and now infects the world's food crops, bringing humanity to the brink of global famine. As the ship traverses the Mediterranean in search of a solution that can save the world's food supply, Chandler encounters his own enemies in Greece. His "hero's journey" becomes a modern-day retelling of Homer's Odyssey. Join Eric Dane, Adam Baldwin, Bridget Regan, and showrunner Steven Kane for an exclusive sneak preview of what's yet to come this season. Hall H

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM - Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Two Decades with Feeling A 20th Anniversary Celebration

The authors of the upcoming oral history Slayers & Vampires from Tor Books about Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman (co-authors of The Fifty-Year Mission) reopen the Hellmouth and look back at the secret history of the slayer who saved the world a lot, in honor of the show's 20th anniversary. They will also look at what the future might hold for slayage in the 21st century and revisit the underappreciated genius of Angel and the Buffys that never were, featuring some surprise guests. Room 7AB

12:15 PM - 1:45 PM - World Premiere of LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain

Missing memories provide an intriguing mystery for our young female protagonists in the all-new animated film, LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain. See the world premiere of this film, the first LEGO entry in the worldwide DC Super Hero Girls franchise phenomenon, then stay for a fun panel featuring the voices of Wonder Woman, Supergirl, and Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy-Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo and KISS: Rock and Roll Mystery), Tara Strong (The Fairly Oddparents, My Little Pony), and Anais Fairweather (DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games), respectively, alongside producer Rick Morales (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders), director Todd Grimes (Back at the Barnyard), and screenwriter Jeremy Adams (Monsuno). DC All Access host Tiffany Smith moderates. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment, and the LEGO Group, LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain will be distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment July 25, on digital HD, and August 8 on DVD. Room 6BCF

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM - Browncoats Meeting Room

Calling all Big Damn Heroes! Come join fellow Firefly fans as the California Browncoats share news of the 'verse. Wear a cunning hat. Who knows what could happen? There's no better way to share your love for Firefly, and it's a lot more practical than starting a fight in an Alliance-friendly bar on U-day. Grand 1 & 2, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM - Danger & Eggs

Danger & Eggs, a new Amazon Original for kids, follows the endless adventures of a fearless, teal-haired girl named D.D. Danger (Aidy Bryant) and her ever-cautious best friend, a giant talking egg named Phillip (Eric Knobel). D.D. is always chasing her next big thrill, and luckily for her, Phillip is always there by her side with jerry-rigged safety mechanisms to make her thrill-seeking dreams come true. Join moderator Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead, @midnight) as he talks with the show's voice talent Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) and Eric Knobel (Huge Theater), along with guest voice talent Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Jasika Nicole (Fringe), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and the show's creators Shadi Petosky (Yo Gabba Gabba!, MAD) and Mike Owens (Yo Gabba Gabba!, Animaniacs), for a screening of an episode of Danger & Eggs and an audience Q&A. Danger & Eggs is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video. Room 24ABC

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM - Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency: BBC America Official Panel

Join stars Elijah Wood (Todd Brontzman), Samuel Barnett (Dirk Gently), Hannah Marks (Amanda Brontzman), Jade Eshete (Farah Black), Fiona Dourif (Bart), Mpho Koaho (Ken), and new to season two, Alan Tudyk (Mr. Priest) and Tyler Labine (Sherlock Hobbs) when they descend on Hall H with writer and executive producer Max Landis (Bright) and showrunner Robert Cooper (Stargate Atlantis). Moderated by Kevin Smith, the panel will chat with fans about how everything was connected in season one and provide an exclusive sneak peek at season two. Inspired by Douglas Adams' (The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Doctor Who) acclaimed novel and from the studio of The Walking Dead, WIRED says the BBCA original series "has all the makings of a new cult favorite" and the Hollywood Reporter says it's "a fun, absurdist story that will have loads of weird twists and turns." Season one is available to binge on BBCAmerica.com, BBC America App, and On Demand from July 1-31. Season two premieres this fall on BBC AMERICA. Hall H

1:30 PM - 2:30 PM - Stephen King's Mr. Mercedes

Jack Bender (EP/director, Lost, Under the Dome), Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful), Kelly Lynch (The L Word), Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men, The Practice), and Breeda Wool (UnREAL) discuss their new original series on AT&T Audience Network based on the bestselling Stephen King novel, which follows a demented killer who taunts a retired police detective and the crusade to bring the killer to justice before he is able to strike again. Room 8

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Doctor Who: BBC America Official Panel

BBC America's Doctor Who returns to San Diego Comic-Con for the final Hall H panel with star Peter Capaldi. Fans will have an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special-the final episode starring Peter Capaldi as the Doctor and written by Emmy Award-winning lead writer and executive producer Steven Moffat. Join Peter Capaldi (the Doctor), Pearl Mackie (Bill), Matt Lucas (Nardole), Michelle Gomez (Missy), writer and actor Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), and showrunner Steven Moffat (Sherlock) for a panel moderated by Chris Hardwick that will celebrate Christmas in July and share one last look back at their time with the iconic global hit series with fans. Watch the entire critically acclaimed new season of Doctor Who now on BBCAmerica.com, BBC America App, and On Demand. Hall H

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Hanna-Barbera 60th Anniversary

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment salutes the 60th anniversary of legendary Hanna-Barbera Studios with a panel led by artists and writers who worked side by side with the cartoon icons. Join Alan Burnett (The Smurfs), Spike Brandt (Tom and Jerry and the Wizard of Oz), Tony Cervone (Scooby-Doo! and KISS: Rock and Roll Mystery), author and animation historian Jerry Beck, and some surprise guests for a look inside the making of The Flintstones, Jonny Quest, The Jetsons, Magilla Gorilla, Hong Kong Phooey, Dastardly and Muttley in Their Flying Machines, The Perils of Penelope Pitstop, Top Cat, Wacky Races, The Yogi Bear Show, and more. Room 7AB

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Niko and the Sword of Light

Niko and the Sword of Light is based on the motion graphic comic by Imaginism Studios, Inc. (the studio behind character and concept designs for Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland and Men in Black 3) and Studio NX (The Carrot and Rabbit Show, Tree Fu Tom). Executive produced by Rob Hoegee (Generator Rex, League of Super Evil, Storm Hawks, Teen Titans) and animated by Titmouse (Motorcity, Metalocalpyse, Turbo FAST, Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja), Niko and the Sword of Light follows 10-year-old Niko, who is the last of his kind in a strange, fantastical world. He must embark on an epic quest to defeat the darkness and bring the light back to his land. Armed with his magic sword, brave Niko journeys to the Cursed Volcano, making new friends and powerful foes along the way, all while uncovering secrets about his mysterious past. Moderator Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) is joined by the show's voice talent Kari Wahlgren (Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness), Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!), and Jim Cummings (Shrek), along with Rob Hoegee, Imaginism's Bobby Chiu, and Studio NX's Jim Bryson for a special screening of a brand new episode and audience Q&A. Room 24ABC

3:00 pm - 4:00 PM - LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu

Join creators of the smash-hit Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu television series and LEGO Ninjago toys for an in-depth look behind the scenes. Writers Kevin and Dan Hageman, showrunner Tommy Andreasen, senior creative director Simon Lucas, and IP lead Nelson Lamonica go under the hood and explore the Ninjago universe. Plus, sneak peeks and an appearance from voice talent of the hit show. Moderated by Brian Bowler (marketing director). Room 7AB

3:15 PM - 4:45 PM - Buffy Musical: 'Once More with Feeling,' an Interactive Whedon Musical

Time to end this show with a bang! The powers that be behind Whedonopolis and Fandom Charities present an interactive screening of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode "Once More with Feeling" as Comic-Con's big closing event! Many say this is the finest, funniest, most ingenious episode ever to come out of the Buffyverse. But remember, the best part of the show is up to you! This episode was made for talkin'-back, and singing, and shouting, and dancing in the aisles, with or without your dry cleaning! Audience participation: It isn't just for Rocky Horror and mob riots anymore! Room 6BCF