Fans who followed comedy superstar Eddie Murphy on Twitter were treated to quite the surprise on Wednesday night, when the actor's verified Twitter account posted the cryptic tweet "Coming to America sequel?" along with a photo of Vanessa Bell Calloway's character, Princess Imani. Not only was the tweet later deleted, but the actor's entire Twitter account was deactivated, sparking speculation that the actor may have been hacked. A new report reveals that Eddie Murphy didn't authorize that tweet, but he is actually working on the script for Coming to America 2.

TMZ reports that there are actually plans in place to make this sequel, and that there were plans to post something similar to that tweet, but it wasn't supposed to happen yet. The actor himself doesn't actually tweet, since he has a social media team to do that for him, and the deleted Coming to America 2 tweet wasn't authorized by him, which lead to his account being deactivated. While it remains unclear who sent that tweet, TMZ's sources claim that the actor is in the early stages of writing this comedy sequel. The site also caught up with Vanessa Bell Calloway, who revealed she would love to come back for a sequel.

"I'm wondering if Eddie was hacked, though, wasn't there some big thing about Twitter being hacked? Because you know, Eddie's a very private person as we know, he's a very kind man, but he's very private and I really think that maybe it could've gotten hacked and that's why it's down because it's not true, unfortunately. I mean, that's something I thought. I don't know for a fact, I haven't talked to Eddie in years but I hope it is true. I hope I'm wrong. It would be a perfect sequel."

While Eddie Murphy is naturally best known as an actor, he also has a number of writing credits under his belt. He served as a writer during his time on NBC's Saturday Night Live, and he received story credits on both Beverly Hills Cop II and the original Coming to America. He also wrote Harlem Nights and received story credits on Boomerang, Vampire in Brooklyn and Norbit. He also created the TV series The PJs and The Royal Family. It's unclear if Eddie Murphy is writing the script by himself, or if he has taken on a writing partner for this secret project.

The original Coming to America centered on Eddie Murphy's Prince Akeem, heir to the throne of the fictional African country of Zumunda. Akeem's father (James Earl Jones) has arranged for his son to marry Princess Imani (Vanessa Bell Calloway), who is completely subservient to her Prince. Akeem decides to take a trip to America, telling his father he wants to "sow his royal oats," but he is really searching for the woman he wants to marry. The supporting cast includes Arsenio Hall, John Amos, Madge Sinclair, Shari Headley, Paul Bates, Eriq La Salle and Frankie Faison. The original movie was a huge hit, earning $128.1 million domestically, the third highest movie to be released in 1988, behind Who Framed Roger Rabbit? ($156.4 million) and Rain Man ($172.8 million). Hopefully we'll have some more official updates on Coming to America 2.