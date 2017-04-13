Last month, a new report surfaced that comedy legend Eddie Murphy has been secretly writing the screenplay for Coming to America 2, a follow-up to his 1988 classic which he both starred in and received a story credit for. The news regarding this sequel was never confirmed, but first surfaced after Eddie Murphy's verified Twitter account sent out a tweet about a Coming to America sequel, which lead to the actor's entire account being deleted. Today we have confirmation that the sequel is actually happening, with original Coming to America writers Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield writing the script.

The news first surfaced after Eddie Murphy's Twitter account posted a cryptic tweet that only read, "Coming to America sequel?" along with a photo of the Princess Imani character played by Vanessa Bell Calloway. After the actor's account was deleted, a report surfaced that claimed Coming to America 2 is in fact in the works, and that a tweet similar to the one that was posted was being planned, but it was reportedly sent too early by the actor's social media team, who tweets for him. The Tracking Board confirms today that Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield will write the script, while Kevin Misher is coming aboard to produce this comedy sequel.

No plot details were given for Coming to America 2 yet, and while it seems safe to assume that Eddie Murphy will be back as Prince Akeem of Zumunda, it remains to be seen if the rest of the cast will be back. The original movie followed Akeem, who is about to be married to Princess Imani (Vanessa Bell Calloway) in an arranged marriage. Akeem decides to go to America to secretly find his real queen, along with his servant Semmi (Arsenio Hall), where he finds the woman of his dreams (Shari Headley). The supporting cast included James Earl Jones, John Amos, Madge Sinclair, Paul Bates, Eriq La Salle and Frankie Faison. The film also featured early looks at a few soon-to-be stars, such as Samuel L. Jackson as a criminal who tries to rob the McDowell fast food restaurant, and Cuba Gooding Jr. in his feature film debut as a boy getting a haircut.

The original movie was a huge hit, earning $128.1 million domestically. While that tally doesn't sound like much by today's standards, in 1988, it was the third highest movie to be released that year, behind Who Framed Roger Rabbit? ($156.4 million) and Rain Man ($172.8 million). John Landis directed the movie, which also featured an Easter Egg from the director and Eddie Murphy's previous collaboration, the 1983 comedy classic Trading Places, long before Easter Eggs were even part of the cinematic landscape. During a scene where Akeem and Lisa are taking a stroll, Akeem gives a bag to two homeless men, who turn out to me Randolph Duke (Ralph Bellamy) and Mortimer Duke (Don Ameche from Trading Places.

After writing Coming to America, Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield would go on to write several more hit comedy movies for Eddie Murphy. The writing duo also wrote Boomerang, The Nutty Professor and The Nutty Professor II, along with The Honeymooners. They both also served as staff writers on Saturday Night Live from 1980 to 1983, and wrote Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment. Barry Blaustein would also write and direct the critically-acclaimed pro wrestling documentary Beyond the Mat. Now that Coming to America 2 is finally official, hopefully we'll hear more details soon.