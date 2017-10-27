Back in 1988, instead of playing the product placement game, Eddie Murphy transformed McDonald's Restaurant into McDowell's for Coming to America, one of the movie's best jokes. If you've ever dreamed of visiting the spoof restaurant, you're finally going to get your chance. A real-life version of McDowell's is opening in the spirit of Halloween. You just have to live, or happen to be visiting Hollywood, this fall.

Coming to America 2 is currently in the works, with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall ready to reprise their iconic comedic roles from the hit 80s comedy. But while fans wait for that sequel to become a reality, they'll be able to revisit the movie in a completely different, albeit much more subversive way.

McDowell's was one of the key locations in Coming to America. Eddie Murphy's young Prince Akeem takes a job at the fast food restaurant to learn more about American living. Now McDowell's is poised to take over Hollywood for the Halloween holiday. Fat Sal's Deli, located at 1300 N. Highland Avenue, has picked McDowell's as its 'Halloween Costume' this year. The interior and exterior are being revamped to look exactly like the McDowell's seen in the movie.

The transformed cosplaying restaurant (which actually isn't a first) will be open to the public on Monday, October 30 and Tuesday, October 31 from 11am to 3pm, which doesn't really give those with a proper job much time to check it out.

McDowell's was clearly inspired by McDonald's, and there are jokes about that in the movie. Instead of McDonald's Golden Arches, McDowell's has Golden Arcs. And their Big Mick beats the Big Mac any day of the week. The big question is, will fans visiting Fat Sal's cosplaying Deli be able to sink their teeth into a juicy Big Mick? Or is the transformation purely cosmetic? That hasn't been revealed quite yet.

This isn't the first real-life McDowell's to 'come to America' as it were. Back in 2015, Chicago's The Wiener's Circle also cosplayed as McDowell's. Fat Sal's has a direct link to the entertainment industry. It was co-founded by Turtle from Entourage, (aka Jerry Ferrara). While that might keep some away on sheer principle, the restaurant actually gets quite high marks from foodies who swear by their sandwiches. It's unclear if the employees will be forced to dress up as McDowell's underpaid fast food lettuce cleaners, in their Scottish inspired frocks, but we have to imagine that would be half the fun. Perhaps Eddie, Arsenio or even Samuel L. Jackson will stop by for a quick cameo and a bite to eat. Perhaps Fat Sal's can just leave the restaurant as is so Coming to America 2 can shoot there in 2018, which already has Snatched director Jonathan Levine attached and the original writers coming back. Here's a look at McDowell's in action. Just be warned, if you've never seen Coming to America, you probably won't be able to make it through the rest of the day without shouting at one of your co-workers, 'Freeze you diseased rhinoceros pizzle.' Perhaps Aresnio's best movie line ever. Thanks to Eater for tuning us into the real-life McDowell's opening next week.