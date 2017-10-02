Retro Games is looking to cash in on some of Nintendo's miniature classic action with the release of the Commodore 64 Mini. Nintendo put out the NES Classic last year to fantastic success and just recently released the SNES Classic as well. Though fans are really excited about getting them, they are proving to be near impossible to find due to low batch numbers, which has been Nintendo's new supply strategy: Make something that everyone wants, but only make a few of them. Retro Games probably won't have to run into that problem with the release of the Commodore Mini late next year.

The C64 Mini looks just like the original console except that it's half the size of the original and looks to be really detailed replica of the original, just like what Nintendo has been doing with their NES and SNES Classic consoles. The new systems will have HDMI outputs to see the beautiful 8-bit graphics in all of their glory. The package includes a replica of the original Commodore C64 (50% of the original size), an HDMI output to connect the device to modern televisions and screens, a classic style joystick that looks a bit like the Competition Pro joysticks of old, and 64 built-in games. The C64 is emulated by the system, comes with a save game function, and two USB ports that you can plug a keyboard in, or add a second joystick for two player gaming.

EndGadget reports that the following video games are included in the package: AlleyKat, Anarchy, Armalyte: Competition Edition, Avenger, Battle Valley, Bounder, California Games, Chip's Challenge, Confuzion, Cosmic Causeway: Trailblazer II, Creatures, Cyberdyne Warrior, Cybernoid II: The Revenge, Cybernoid: The Fighting Machine, Deflektor, Everyone's A Wally, Firelord, Gribbly's Day Out, Hawkeye, Heartland, Herobotix, Highway Encounter, Hunter's Moon, Hysteria, Impossible Mission, Impossible Mission II, Insects In Space, Mega-Apocalypse, Mission A.D, Monty Mole, Monty on the Run, Nebulus, Netherworld, Nobby the Aardvark, Nodes Of Yesod, Paradroid, Pitstop II, Rana Rama, Robin Of The Wood, Rubicon, Skate Crazy, Skool Daze, Slayer, Snare, Speedball, Speedball II: Brutal Deluxe, Spindizzy, Star Paws, Steel, Stormlord, Street Sports Baseball, Summer Games II, Super Cycle, Temple of Apshai Trilogy, The Arc Of Yesod, Thing Bounces Back, Thing on a Spring, Trailblazer, Uchi Mata, Uridium, Who Dares Wins II, Winter Games, World Games, and Zynaps. The system is expected to retail for $69.99. No official release date has been set, but it is expected to come out late next year.

On a different note, Nintendo's production woes aren't limited to their new tiny retro systems appealing to gamer nostalgia. The Wii was a similar disaster when it launched, but systems were able to be found a few months after release, which has not been the case with the recently "released" Switch console. The Nintendo Switch supposedly came out in March of this year, but good luck finding someone who actually owns the console. The SNES Classic is officially "out" and for sale, but again, good luck getting your hands on one and paying the retail price.

Retro Games is getting in on the gamer nostalgia by taking it way back to the prehistoric gaming days. But will people flock to it like they have the recently released Nintendo miniature consoles? We'll have to wait until it's released to find out. As Engadget points out, the C64 Mini has a lot of missing titles that are considered to be classic games for the system, which could be a pretty big factor on fans willing to buy the latest mini console.