Just over a month after the first trailer arrived, Lionsgate has released a second trailer and a new poster for The Commuter, featuring Liam Neeson in what was originally thought to be one of his final action roles, since the actor hinted last month he's retiring from action movies. He later clarified in another interview that he isn't retiring from action movies, adding that he'll keep, "doing action movies until they bury me in the ground." While it at one point seemed that The Commuter was the end of the Liam Neeson action movie era, fans will still have many more Liam Neeson action movies to look forward to.

In this action-packed thriller, Liam Neeson plays an insurance salesman, Michael, on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a mysterious stranger, Michael is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on his train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realizes a deadly plan is unfolding and is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy. One that carries life and death stakes, for himself and his fellow passengers.

This project is actually Liam Neeson's fourth with director Jaume Collet-Serra, who he's worked with on 2011's Unknown, 2014's Non-Stop and 2015's Run All Night. This trailer also gives us our first brief look at Patrick Wilson, who reunites with his star from The Conjuring franchise Vera Farmiga, although it remains to be seen if they actually share any scenes together. Vera Farmiga's Joanna character lies at the heart of this thriller, since she's the "mysterious stranger" who sets Liam Neeson's Michael Woolrich on this dangerous endeavor.

The supporting cast also includes Sam Neill, Jonathan Banks, Elizabeth McGovern, Letitia Wright, Shazad Latif, Dean-Charles Chapman and Florence Pugh. Jaume Collet-Serra directs from a script by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi, both of whom make their screenwriting debut with this project, and have many others in development including Backward Fall, The Crossing, Final Orbit, Paradise Lost and Command and Control. Alex Heinenman and Andrew Sona produce, with director Jaume Collet-Serra serving as executive producer alongside Michael Dreyer, Ron Halpern and Juan Sola. Back in July, it was revealed that director Jaume Collet-Serra has come aboard to direct Disney's Jungle Cruise, reportedly picking that project over Warner Bros.' Suicide Squad 2, which he was also in contention to direct.

Lionsgate has set a January 12, 2018 release date for The Commuter movie, which puts it up against Sony's Proud Mary, starring Taraji P. Henson, The Weinstein Company's Paddington 2, starring Ben Whishaw as the voice of the title character and Lionsgate's own Spanish-language animated movie Condorito: La Pelicula. While early January isn't often the best time to release a movie, Liam Neeson struck box office gold with Taken in 2009, which was released in late January and became one of the biggest surprise hits of the year. Take a look at this new trailer, courtesy of Lionsgate YouTube, along with the new poster.