The commute from the suburbs to the big city just got deadly in the first trailer for The Commuter, with Lionsgate also releasing the first photo and the rather Hitchcockian first poster. This marks the fourth collaboration between Liam Neeson and director Jaume Collet-Serra, who have previously worked together on Unknown, Non-Stop and Run All Night. This trailer may be somewhat bittersweet for die-hard Liam Neeson fans, though, when you take into account the news that dropped earlier today.

Liam Neeson is currently at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote his new biopic Mark Felt: The Man Who Took Down the White House, where he made a rather surprising admission, that he's retiring from action films. The actor revealed he has one action movie coming out in January, referring to this film The Commuter, and then, "there might be another," although that mystery project would be the last one, confirming that he's completely done with the Taken franchise that essentially made him an action star. With that being said, fans of Liam Neeson action movies have at least one more to enjoy.

While this is certainly not Taken 4, The Commuter trailer, which comes courtesy of Lionsgate YouTube, is certainly intense. In this action-packed thriller, Liam Neeson plays an insurance salesman, Michael, on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a mysterious stranger, Michael is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on his train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realizes a deadly plan is unfolding and is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy. One that carries life and death stakes, for himself and his fellow passengers.

Vera Farmiga plays this sadistic stranger, and although we don't see him in this trailer, this project also serves as a reunion with the actress' Conjuring franchise star, Patrick Wilson. The supporting cast also includes Dean-Charles Chapman, who you may remember for playing the late King Tommen in Game of Thrones, along with Jonathan Banks, Sam Neill, Elizabeth McGovern and Letitia Wright. Lionsgate has set a January 12, 2018 release date for The Commuter, putting it up against The Weinstein Company's family sequel Paddington 2 and Screen Gems' Proud Mary.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who recently signed on to direct Suicide Squad 2 for Warner Bros., directs The Commuter from a script by Byron Willinger and Anthony De Blasi, who both make their feature writing debuts. The scribes are also developing Command & Control, Backward Fall and the long-gestating Paradise Lost adaptation. If this is in fact Liam Neeson's last action-thriller ever, it certainly looks like he's going out on a high note. Take a look at the trailer, poster and photo for The Commuter below.