New Conan Game Lets Players Adjust Genital Size
For the past few years, a new movie called The Legend of Conan has been kicking around in development, with Arnold Schwarzengger reportedly coming back to play an aging Conan the Barbarian. It's been quite some time since we've heard about that project, but today we have word that there is a new Conan video game, which may be one of the most NSFW video games of all time. This game has a unique function of letting players adjst the genital size of their characters. Be warned, there will be some controversial NSFW videos which feature some in-game nudity below, so read on at your own risk.
PC Gamer got an early look at this game, entitled Conan Exiles, which was just released through "Early Access." Early access is a video game funding model that allows players access to an unfinished game through Alpha/Beta versions, while the developers continue to work on the game, as players can help debug the game and offer feedback and suggestions. While no Early Access launch date was given for Conan Exiles, this open world survival game features a character creation menu which allows players to choose which level of nudity they want, and there is also an "endowment slider," where players can decide how large or small their character's penis is, or, for the female characters, how large or small their breasts are.
As for the nudity, there are three options, "none," "partial" (topless, with bottoms covered) and "full." PC Gamer writer Chris Livingston shows off the effect of the "endowment slider" in one of five new Twitter GIF videos, where you can literally see the character's digital penis grow and shrink in an instant. Another one of these videos also showcases the "Vanity Camera" feature, which can be toggled by pressing V. This feature allows you to explore your character from all different angles, with another GIF showing off this feature, as this naked character repeatedly stands and squats, while another angle shows the character jumping up and down, showcasing, as Chris Livingston puts it, the "dong-and-sack physics" of the game, which was created using the Unreal 4 engine.
As far as the actual game itself, this report reveals that the character starts this adventure naked in the desert. One of the videos shows that Chris Livingston actually managed to make a shirt for his character, but he decided to keep his character's lower half unfettered. It is believed that Conan Exlies is the first major video game release to allow players to adjust the size of their avatar's sex organs. Then again, since the game will be developed further through its Early Access release, it's possible this feature may be removed, but it may still remain as well. Here's the official description of the game, courtesy of the game's Steam page.
"You are an exile, outcast and downtrodden, sentenced to walk in a barbaric wasteland where the weak are crushed and only the strong can live. Here you must fight to survive, build, and dominate the world alone on your own server, or with enemies and allies in online multiplayer. Journey through a vast, seamless world filled with the ruins of ancient civilizations and uncover its dark history and buried secrets as you seek to conquer and dominate the exiled lands yourself. Start with nothing but your bare hands and forge the legacy of your clan, from simple tools and weapons to gigantic fortresses and entire cities. Enslave the bandits of the exiled lands to do your bidding by breaking them on the grueling Wheel of Pain. Sacrifice the beating hearts of your enemies on the blood-soiled altars of your god to seize true power and glory. Summon the colossal avatar of your god and see them lay waste to your enemies and their homes. Just remember: in this brutal land of vengeful gods, bloodthirsty cannibals, and vicious monsters, survival is more than tracking down food and water. Explore mysterious ruins in search of treasure and knowledge, but beware the risk of your mind being corrupted by the dark forces of the world. Traverse vast sand dunes and seek shelter from scouring sandstorms sweeping across the burning sands. March into war against your enemies and unleash your savage fury in brutal combat. Go in unprepared and it will be your head rolling and limbs flying. Conan Exiles is not an empty sandbox. It is a world rich in history where you must discover the knowledge and secrets of ancient civilizations as you struggle to build your own.
For those who want to try Conan Exiles for yourself, the game is currently available through Early Access on Steam, with the regular edition priced at $29.99 and the "Barbarian Edition" priced at $59.99. The developers added that they don't expect the Early Access period to last more than 12 months, with various updates being released throughout the Early Access period. Take a look at these GIF videos below for this new Conan video game, Conan Exiles.
NSFW but Conan Exiles has an endowment slider. Big dong, little dong, big dong, little dong pic.twitter.com/MNgGsmlv32— Chris Livingston (@screencuisine) January 30, 2017
warning, NSFW because of Conan Exile's cock & balls gif ok pic.twitter.com/H41VsIHy4j— Chris Livingston (@screencuisine) January 30, 2017
NSFW, more cock & balls from Conan Exile. I hope this is earning me XP pic.twitter.com/159udrkgIp— Chris Livingston (@screencuisine) January 30, 2017
Thank gosh was finally able to craft some clothing so i'm not completely naked (note: nsfw still cock & bawlz) pic.twitter.com/c7YFiGnyax— Chris Livingston (@screencuisine) January 30, 2017
for those who followed me because of the Conan Exiles cock&balls gifs, that's not usually my thing. also here's another cock&balls gif pic.twitter.com/S9Yf16m4Sr— Chris Livingston (@screencuisine) January 31, 2017