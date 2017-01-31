For the past few years, a new movie called The Legend of Conan has been kicking around in development, with Arnold Schwarzengger reportedly coming back to play an aging Conan the Barbarian. It's been quite some time since we've heard about that project, but today we have word that there is a new Conan video game, which may be one of the most NSFW video games of all time. This game has a unique function of letting players adjst the genital size of their characters. Be warned, there will be some controversial NSFW videos which feature some in-game nudity below, so read on at your own risk.

PC Gamer got an early look at this game, entitled Conan Exiles, which was just released through "Early Access." Early access is a video game funding model that allows players access to an unfinished game through Alpha/Beta versions, while the developers continue to work on the game, as players can help debug the game and offer feedback and suggestions. While no Early Access launch date was given for Conan Exiles, this open world survival game features a character creation menu which allows players to choose which level of nudity they want, and there is also an "endowment slider," where players can decide how large or small their character's penis is, or, for the female characters, how large or small their breasts are.

As for the nudity, there are three options, "none," "partial" (topless, with bottoms covered) and "full." PC Gamer writer Chris Livingston shows off the effect of the "endowment slider" in one of five new Twitter GIF videos, where you can literally see the character's digital penis grow and shrink in an instant. Another one of these videos also showcases the "Vanity Camera" feature, which can be toggled by pressing V. This feature allows you to explore your character from all different angles, with another GIF showing off this feature, as this naked character repeatedly stands and squats, while another angle shows the character jumping up and down, showcasing, as Chris Livingston puts it, the "dong-and-sack physics" of the game, which was created using the Unreal 4 engine.

As far as the actual game itself, this report reveals that the character starts this adventure naked in the desert. One of the videos shows that Chris Livingston actually managed to make a shirt for his character, but he decided to keep his character's lower half unfettered. It is believed that Conan Exlies is the first major video game release to allow players to adjust the size of their avatar's sex organs. Then again, since the game will be developed further through its Early Access release, it's possible this feature may be removed, but it may still remain as well. Here's the official description of the game, courtesy of the game's Steam page.