While there has been talk of a third Conjuring movie since last June, when The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 director James Wan teased that it could follow werewolves, nothing had been officially set in stone until now. New Line Cinema has brought back David Leslie Johnson, who co-wrote The Conjuring 2 with James Wan, Chad Hayes and Carey Hayes, to write the screenplay for The Conjuring 3. No story details have been confirmed at this time, but James Wan isn't expected to direct the sequel this time around.

Deadline reports that James Wan will likely stay on board as a producer alongside Peter Safran, but he isn't planning to get back into the director's chair. The filmmaker is currently shooting Warner Bros.' Aquaman, the next installment in the DC Extended Universe, which is slated for release on December 21, 2018. Writer David Leslie Johnson also recently worked with James Wan and Peter Safran on a rewrite of Aquaman. New Line hasn't set a release date at this time, or announced when production may begin on The Conjuring 3.

Last year's horror hit The Conjuring 2 also spawned a new Conjuring spin-off entitled The Nun, which will delve into the horrific history behind this terrifying character. The studio has already set a June 13, 2018 release date for The Nun, which stars Demian Bichir, Taissa Farmiga and Charlotte Hope. Corin Hardy (The Crow) is directing from a script by Gary Dauberman and James Wan. The first Conjuring movie launched a spin-off of its own, Annabelle, which was a low-budget hit at the box office with $84.2 million domestic and $256.8 million worldwide, from just a $6.5 million budget. That spin-off itself spawned the follow-up Annabelle: Creation, which hits theaters on August 11, and New Line is also developing another Conjuring 2 spin-off based on The Crooked Man character.

The Conjuring starred Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, with the story based on their incredible case files as paranormal investigators throughout the years. The Conjuring earned $137.4 million domestically and $318 million worldwide, from just a $20 million budget. The 2016 follow-up The Conjuring 2, which was based on the Warren's iconic Enfield haunting case, earned slightly less at the domestic box office, earning $102.4 million, but it slightly out-grossed the first movie globally with $320.2 million from a $40 million budget. No cast members have been revealed for The Conjuring 3 yet, but it seems likely that Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise their roles as the Warrens.

Producer Peter Safran revealed earlier this month that this Conjuring sequel won't feature a haunted house or any form of paranormal activity, explaining that they will dig deeper into the Warren case files to find a different kind of story for this sequel. While still not confirmed, it's possible that this story could explore the previously-mentioned werewolf angle, since the Warrens wrote a book in 1991 entitled Werewolf: A True Story of Demonic Possession, which chronicles the true story of a man named Bill Ramsey, a.k.a. The Southend Werewolf. The Warrens were brought in to perform an exorcism in 1989, believing the man was possessed by the devil. While his werewolf incidents were happening more frequently shortly before the exorcism, there were no recorded incidents after the exorcism. Aside from The Conjuring 3, David Leslie Johnson's writing credits also include this year's Unforgettable, Wrath of the Titans, Red Riding Hood and Orphan, along with the upcoming A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot and a Dungeons and Dragons big-screen adaptation.