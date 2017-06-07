They say that dogs are man's best friend. Jonathan Lipnicki also said in Jerry Maguire that bees and dogs can smell fear. Both of these statements are proven to be rather accurate with a hilarious new viral video that has become one of YouTube's top trending videos, amassing over 570,000 views in just a few days. The video in question shows what happens when a devoted bulldog watches the terrifying horror hit The Conjuring, and the result is just as hilarious as it is endearing. Perhaps this could even spawn yet another Conjuring spin-off?

This video was posted on the YouTube channel "Elvis and Khaleesi," which is filled with amusing videos of this bulldog Khaleesi, but most aren't as compelling as this video, where this dog instinctively knows something terrifying is about to happen. This video shows a scene from early on in director James Wan's horror-thriller, where young Christine (Joey King) realizing there is something terrifying lurking behind the door of her bedroom. She wakes up her sister Nancy (Haley McFarland), who shows her there is nothing behind the door, with Christine replying "It's standing right behind you." When the door closes by itself, Khaleesi the bulldog starts barking loudly, trying to warn these young kids from his bed. Here's a brief description of Khaleesi from the YouTube channel.

"Khaleesi the bulldog loves watching horror movies and always tries to protect any potential victims from harm! She is especially vocal when children are in danger as seen in this clip."

It isn't just The Conjuring that Khaleesi reacts to either. An earlier video from the same channel posted last year features Khaleesi barking up a storm when a child is in danger in a scene from the Guillermo del Toro 2015 thriller Crimson Peak. While there isn't much known about Khaleesi, it seems certain that this bulldog can spot a dangerous situation when she sees one. Whether the dog is taking these clues from the music or the facial expressions from the actors is unknown, but it's still impressive nonetheless.

The Conjuring was a huge hit for director James Wan in 2013, taking in $137.4 million domestic and $318 million worldwide, from just a $20 million budget. This Conjuring movie not only spawned the sequel, The Conjuring 2, but also the 2014 spin-off Annabelle, and the upcoming spin-off sequel Annabelle: Creation. The Conjuring 2 was also a big hit as well, earning $102.4 million domestic and $320.7 million worldwide, from a $40 million budget. That movie will spawn its own spin-off, The Nun.

As for Khaleesi the Bulldog, the fact that this video has gone viral after just a few days could mean that there may be more videos of this beloved bulldog reacting to hit horror movies soon. As of now, director James Wan or stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga haven't acknowledged this video on social media, but if it continues to become a viral sensation, it could be just a matter of time before the stars of The Conjuring respond to this video. Take a look at both videos of Khaleesi the Bulldog trying to warn the fictional characters in both The Conjuring and Crimson Peak.