Are you ready for a half-baked comedy with extra cheese? That's what they're selling in Lionsgate's new holiday offering Cook Off!. It appears to be a mockumentary sold in the comedic stylings of Christopher Guest. And while it's aping movies like Spinal Tap and Best in Show, it could be mistaken for the real thing.

Helping make this look like an authentic Christopher Guest movie is the fact that the trailer actually has some laughs in it. They're hard to find, but they're there. And Guest mainstay Wendi McLendon-Covey is on hand as well. We have the first trailer and the poster for this comedy, which seemingly came out of nowhere, and must have been made in-between takes on the Ghostbusters set. From the look of the footage, even though Melissa McCarthy is being touted as the star, we might be seeing all of her footage in this two minute spot. As every moment she is on screen seems to be pulled from the same scene.

Cathryn Michon joins Wendi McLendon-Covey and Melissa McCarthy as they turn up the heat in the new trailer & poster from Lionsgate Premiere's Cook Off! The trio star alongside Gary Anthony Williams, Niecy Nash, and Diedrich Bader. This so-called 'deliciously sly comedy' about contestants on the hunt for a one-million dollar cook-off prize hits theaters November 17th.

Reality-show shenanigans mix with the fiery-and-fierce world of competitive baking in Cook Off! As a buffet of quirky contestants prepare for the renowned Van Rookle Farms Cooking Contest, the heat is on to win a one million-dollar prize. The filmmakers follow them as the foodie media and celebrity judges descend on a hotel convention area to see which contestants rise, which ones fall, who will reveal their true nature, and who will find love with the contest's costumed Muffin Man mascot.

Co-starring a cast of improv geniuses including Cathryn Michon, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Gary Anthony Williams, Niecy Nash, Diedrich Bader, Stephen Root, and Sam Pancake, the zesty Cook Off! is an affectionate nod to ordinary Americans who believe they're one dollop of spray cheese away from achieving their dreams.

Guy Shalem and Cathryn Michon are directing the movie from a script written by Cathryn Michon & Wendi McLendon-Covey and W. Bruce Cameron. Believe it or not, this improv-based movie is an adaptation of the book "The Grrl Genius Guide to Life" by Cathryn Michon. W. Bruce Cameron, Derek Anderson, Victor Kubicek, and Cathryn Michon are producing.

As you can see in the footage, the cast is having perhaps a little too much fun with their cooking shenanigans. And this should come as a warm reminder of what goes down in the kitchen on Thanksgiving. In fact, this movie is arriving at the perfect time to share with family after that big meal is devoured. Take a look at the trailer and marvel as some madcap comedy geniuses take on the world of competitive cooking. Or don't. Your eyeballs may thank you later.