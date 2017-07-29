Henry Winkler's Cop and a Half showed up in theaters in April 1993, forever changing the landscape of the buddy cop genre. And now, 24 years later, the sequel Cop and a Half: New Recruit is finally here to retain some of the glory of that first movie. The original starred Burt Reynolds as Lieutenant Nick McKenna, a grizzled veteran cop who gains an unlikely partner, 8-year old Devon Butler (Norman D. Golden II). 8-year old Butler witnessed a murder and goes to the police to give them information, but here's the kicker: Butler won't reveal any information until he is made an official policeman. Hilarity obviously ensues when Butler is paired with Reynolds' McKenna character.

Cop and Half: New Recruit recently released a trailer in a quiet fashion, which is strange because you think they'd be taking out billboards and skywriters to promote this soon to be classic. The new trailer comes to us courtesy of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment's official YouTube channel and this time around Lou Diamond Phillips (La Bamba) is playing the grizzled, old veteran detective, stepping into Burt Reynolds' shoes, a task that one should never take lightly. The 12-year old half cop is played by Lulu Wilson (Ouija: Origin of Evil).

Cop and Half: New Recruit is set to be released next week in a straight to video release and will not see a theatrical release of any type, which is a shame because it would be pretty awesome to see the drones from the trailer shooting the popcorn in full resolution HD. But unfortunately, it's just not meant to be and we should feel pretty lucky that the movie exists at all in the first place especially a movie starring Lou Diamond Phillips. The over acting and zany hijinks offer a refreshing take on the buddy cop genre.

The original Cop and a Half came out to mixed reviews back in 1993. Film critic Leonard Maltin said that movie was "abjectly painful" while going on to add "a hemorrhoid-and-a-half to anybody who sits through it." However, Siskel and Ebert were far more forgiving, giving the movie 3 out of 4 stars, praising the performance of Norman D. Golden II, saying that he gave a "winning performance." Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin was originally approached as was Kurt Russell, but that duo ultimately didn't work out in the end.

Here it is, ready or not, Cop and Half: New Recruit full of drones, new technology, and Lou Diamond Phillips. This new version of the movie needs to be shared and viewed as many times as possible to let Universal know that there is a demand for a sequel to Cop and a Half and other straight to video releases like Kindergarten Cop 2 starring Dolph Lundgren. Anyway, the movie hits the shelves or streaming services on August 1st, 2017 and in the meantime, you can check out the official trailer below.