Actor Corey Feldman has seen some criticism over his announcement that he was going to expose a Hollywood pedophile ring, with the loudest detractor being Corey Haim's mother, Judy Haim, who believes that Feldman's announcement is a "distraction" from the actor's recent drug charges. Feldman has taken to social media to respond to Haim's mother, declaring that she "protects evil." Corey Feldman, who announced a $10 million dollar fundraising campaign on October 25th for a purported documentary meant to expose Hollywood pedophilia, will be kicking off a national television tour this week with back-to-back interviews on NBC's Today Show with Matt Lauer and later with Megyn Kelly.

Judy Haim says that Corey Feldman "been talking about revealing the names of his and other abusers for seven years, since my son died," who has publicly argued with Feldman in the past about his contention that Haim, who died in 2010 at 38 of pneumonia, was repeatedly abused as a child by multiple individuals. Judy Haim is convinced that a molestation incident involving her son occurred on a single occasion, at the hands of one man. She continued by saying, "it's a long con. He's a scam artist. If he was serious about this, he'd share the information he has with the police." Feldman clearly does not feel that he is conning anybody.

Corey Feldman took to Twitter to respond to Judy Haim's claims, declaring that she "protects evil" while claiming that Haim isn't even her last name any more. Feldman had this to say.

"U guys know I don't ever say anything bad aboutany1, but Judy Haim (no longer her last name) is a bad woman who vehemently protects evil!"

Feldman went on to claim that Corey Haim's mother has been creating "distractions and diversions" since Haim passed away, stating that she does so to "shun away" the feelings of guilt that she has. This isn't anything, new, but Feldman is claiming that he knows the truth and is going to apparently stop at nothing to bring his story out publicly.

Corey Feldman wasn't finished as he went on to bring God into the equation, claiming that "God sees all!" He went on to say that there is no hiding when "Judgement Day arrives." In addition, Feldman had this to say that the "dark souls" will continue to silence him, but God will sort it all out in the end when the truth comes out. Feldman admits that he is scared to bring the information forward and is asking that fans pray for him.

Corey Feldman's IndieGoGo campaign currently sits at over $157,000 dollars and is sure to gain more attention after his television appearances this week. Corey's Truth Campaign soldiers on, despite what Judy Haim has to say about it and Feldman's motives. You can read all of the recent messages to Judy Haim below, via Corey Feldman's Twitter account and judge for yourself.

