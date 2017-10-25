Corey Feldman has released a brave new video that details some of the troubles he's had over the past few days after announcing in the press that he plans to expose some of the powerful players in Hollywood that he knows, as a fact, are part of a pedophile ring. He is not just asking, but begging others in the Hollywood community to finally break their silence and come forward. He calls out some of his peers from the 80s, demanding that they speak up as quite a few woman have in the past two weeks, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal. You can see Corey Feldman's plea for help in the video below, which is part of a new campaign to crowd fund Corey Feldman's Truth Documentary that will allow Feldman and others to tell the truth about what is really going on.

"Hi, This is Corey Feldman. I'm coming to you today to talk about what is on everybody's mind. I told you a few days ago that I had a plan to try and hopefully bring to light what is happening in the world of entertainment as far as perverts and pedophiles and all the topics of what we've been discussing. Every since I even discussed that I had this plan, my life has turned into utter chaos. You can probably tell by the sound of my voice. It's pretty ripped up because of the devastation of what I've been through the past few days. I've experienced things like never before. I've been silenced my whole life. But just over the past few days, since I made that announcement, I've been arrested, I had a near death experience last night, where I felt like I was almost going to be killed. Two trucks came speeding at me on a crosswalk. And then several of my band members decided to quit because they are afraid for their lives. I don't know what happened, what got into them, but they just all of a sudden left."

We've been talking to Corey Feldman for a long time, and one thing Corey's always promised is that if he's announced dead in the press it was not by his own hands. He's stated on more than one occasion that he'd never take his own life, and that it goes against his spirituality and belief as a human, and that he'd never do that to his family, or put his young son in that position. During an interview last year, he claimed that if he passed away under any circumstances before his time, that it needs to be intensely investigated. There have been death threats before, and it's one of the reasons he has never named those he claimed abused him and his on-screen acting partner Corey Haim as a child. He not only fears for his own life, but the lives of his family members. Now, he has sent out this video asking for Hollywood's help in bringing down a powerful pedophile ring in Hollywood that reaches all the way up to one powerful producer and could topple a major studio. But he can't do it alone.

"I'm very alone. But I need to protect myself And I need to protect my family. I need additional security and I need a legal team to help represent me. So that I can fulfill this mission. What I am proposing is a plan that can literally change the entertainment system as we know it. I believe that I can also bring down potentially a pedophile ring that I have been aware of since I was a child. Right off the bat I can name six names, one of them who is very powerful today. And a story that links all the way up to a studio. It connects pedophilia to one of the major studios."

It is not in our best interest to name any names here, but Corey Feldman does cover this quite extensively in his biography. And just a little digging around on Youtube will point to various producers and possible studios. It has been widely reported that Corey Haim was first sexually assaulted while working on the movie Lucas. And there have been implications about that movie that could prove to be quite shocking if true. Especially for some big players in Hollywood who are still quite active in the entertainment community. Corey Feldman goes onto say this about his Truth Campaign, which he will use to finally name names, and clear his mind.

"I'm very afraid to do this. It's not easy. I've been living in fear and I have been living with this my entire life. Like most victims have. I have been made to feel awkward, misunderstood, and I've been degraded at great levels. Rumors have been told, stories have been made up about me. And I have been insulted and degraded in ways that are unimaginable to me. All because they fear what I know as the truth."

Corey Feldman never names any of his peers in his video plea for others to come forward. But he does acknowledge that many 80s child and teen actors know who and what he is talking about. And he begs them to come forward with their own stories, much in the same way some A list actresses have stepped forward to tell their sides of sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood. He goes onto say this.

"I'm not alone. I know there are thousands of others that have experienced what I have experienced in the entertainment industry. I also know that there are peers of mine who know exactly what I'm talking about and know all of the details, but have been afraid to come forward with their own truths. I'm using this to draw a line in the sand. To say to the Hollywood community, 'We're better than this!' I know that we can stand together as one, we can be united, and we can create a front. Those good people out there. There are plenty of them that I have become friends with over the years. They can help me right now. You guys can take my side, and we can stand together. But additionally, not just the entertainment industry. The entire world, the entire planet can come together over this issue. Because our children are our most sacred things we have. Who could even dream of robbing an innocent child of their life experience? It's not fair and it must end."

This is where Corey Feldman falls on his own sword a little bit. In delivering his next plea to Hollywood and the world as a community, he goes out on a limb and straight up asks for money as part of a Go Fund Me project, so that he can make a movie about his past experiences and self-distribute it while also getting funding for the security and legal protection he needs in naming his abusers. This will show a different side to his story than the recently announced Corey Feldman biopic that is coming to Lifetime in 2018. This is where many will attack and discredit Feldman, accusing him of trying to profit off his own abuse and the abuse of others. Some will use this to go against Feldman's efforts and discredit him. Mostly because the second half of his heartfelt video does come off a little like a late night informercial or a Sally Struthers video asking viewers to help starving kids in Africa. We're not trying to discredit or mock Corey Feldman, we believe in what he's saying. But the second half of the video could very well be used against him, and we're sure there will be those who go on the defensive and use his tactics in telling his story against him. He goes onto say this.

"I'm begging you to join me and let our voices be heard. I have lived in shame and fear my whole life, and so have millions of others. Now we have the ability to let our voices be heard, and break the dam of silence. I propose to do this by making a film that will be the most honest and true depiction of child abuse ever portrayed by telling my own story in a very real way, in a very honest way, with no editing, no censoring, no studio behind it. I will make the film, I will direct the film, I will produce the film and I will self distribute it to make sure it gets a theatrical release with your donations. Additionally, it will help me buy the security and legal team I need to protect my family until the project is released. Once it's done, I believe we can revolutionize the film industry in a way that we can root out the evil and make it safe for our kids again. So please join me in this fight. I know that together we can stand strong. The time is now. I've had people on Twitter begging me to do this. And I need to tell you that with 30,000 new followers, just in the last week, I know this is what everyone wants to know. Everyone wants the answer. Who did this? Who is responsible? They all want the answer. All these people taunt me. And tease me. And bully me on social media. On a daily basis. Every day when I go on Twitter. I have to be confronted with this topic that I don't want to think about again. But everyday, when I'm trying to live my life, and do other things, and go on with my tour, that I have worked so hard for, I had to lose all of that. For this. And I am wiling to walk away from all of it if I can make a difference. And I believe that I can with this idea. So please join me and help me in making our voices be heard. And making a chance that can revolutionize the film industry. Save millions of children's lives. And let the truth be told. So that the people who have done this damage can come to the consequences that the deserve. Justice will be served under God's name. Because this is about good and evil. At the end of the day there is nothing more evil than people who want to take advantage of innocent children. Let's protect them together. God bless you."

Those who want to help can check out Corey's Truth Campaign at IndieGogo.com, where he has set up a Go Fund Me account. So far he has raised $9,527 from 136 backers, with a huge goal of $10,000,000 over the course of the next two months. The site goes onto explain Corey Feldman's intentions with this project.

"Corey Feldman has created a new INDIGOGO campaign, but this time its not to raise $ for an album, or tour, but it is about something much more important. Corey is attempting to make his life story into a Major Motion Picture. His idea was created in response to the tens of thousands of comments he receives urging him to come forward with details about his abusers while growing up as a child in the industry. The plan is simple, donate now, get the answers you seek, while affording him the ability to protect his family, and cover the legal costs while he prepares to take a stand against the sick and twisted power mongers in the world of Entertainment and beyond. Please contribute today. People have long awaited a response from Corey as to what exactly happened in his childhood alongside best friend Corey Haim. In his book Coreyography, Corey describes what happened but it isn't clear who exactly the predators are. The best way, he feels, in order to tell the whole story, is for Corey to come forward in the form of a film about his life. We are embarking on a dangerous and exciting journey to get to the bottom of the truth. However in doing so there are great security risks."

This all comes in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment allegations, which caused a chain reaction, and has started to out a number of sexual predators in the Entertainment industry. Corey Feldman hopes that pedophiles and child abusers in Hollywood will be the next to get taken down. He hopes everyone can work together. But you're not wrong in questioning his methods in going about it. You can read more about this at Corey's IndieGoGo page. Just keep in mind, that if Corey does pass away in the weeks and months ahead, he has personally assured us that it will not be by his own hands.