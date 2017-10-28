And so it begins. Corey Feldman is already being discredited in the press for his recent announcement that he plans to expose a huge pedophile ring in Hollywood. The actor himself said this would happen. Though, it's unlikely that he expected the first source of outcry. It is Corey Haim's mother who has denounced Feldman's claims in a scathing new interview. She calls the former 80s teen idol and current touring musician a scam artist. And she claims that his knowledge of a Hollywood pedophile ring are bogus.

Corey Haim's mother Judy, and Corey Feldman, have been feuding for a long time. Judy was displeased with Feldman's 2013 biography Coreyography, claiming that he discredits Corey Haim's legacy, and has brought shame to the Haim family. Feldman long ago agreed to never discuss Corey Haim or their shared sexual abuse stories to the press in recent years and he's kept his word on that for the most part.

Now, in a new interview with NBC's Today, Judy Haim denounces Corey Feldman altogether. She calls him a liar, exclaiming that he is a scam artist. And that his claims of a massive Hollywood pedophile ring are bogus. She refers to Corey Feldman's recent admission that he plans to make a documentary exposing child sex offenders in Hollywood as a 'long con' and that it's all a distraction to take eyes of his recent drug bust for marijuana possession.

This past week, Corey Feldman announced that he is seeking $10 million dollars in a fundraising campaign, so that he can make a documentary to expose Hollywood pedophilia. He is kicking off a nationwide TV tour over the next several days, which will see him sitting down with NBC's Today show hosts Matt Lauer and Megyn Kelly. This is all happening in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal.

Corey Feldman, who is now 46, has already brought in $140,000 from over 3,000 backers on his IndieGoGo page. He launched his campaign with a very heartfelt and emotional video where he talked more about his drug bust and recent death threats. He promises to finally name 6 big entertainment industry insiders responsible for his sexual abuse as a child, as well as Corey Haim's. He goes onto claim that these allegations could potentially topple a major Hollywood movie studio.

Judy Haim isn't having any of it, though. She believes it's a 'bogus exercise'. In Feldman's book, he claims that Haim was first sexually molested and possibly raped on the set of the 1986 classic Lucas, and one big name from that movie has often been associated with those allegations, but you'll have to do a search on google for that, as we don't want to be accused of slander. It's possible that Feldman is talking about 20th Century Fox in terms of the studio he mentions in his video, but that is all hearsay. Judy Haim has denied these claims before. Mostly to protect the legacy of her famous son. She says this about Feldman's most recent claims.

"He's been talking about revealing the names of his and other abusers for seven years, since my son died. Now he wants $10 million to do it? Come on. It's a long con. He's a scam artist. If he was serious about this, he'd share the information he has with the police."

Judy Haim and Corey Feldman have been tangled up in a messy relationship for years. Feldman, who often feuded with Corey Haim, always claimed to be his best friend. The two starred in a number of 80s classics together including The Lost Boys, License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream, along with countless other direct-to-DVD movies. They also appeared on the A&E reality show The Two Coreys, and Lifetime has a biopic movie coming in 2018 about their young days shared in Hollywood, and their later downfalls in their private lives.

Corey Haim passed away in 2010 at the age of 38, succumbing to pneumonia. It is often widely misreported in the press that he died of a drug overdose, but the official coroner's report confirms that is not true. Haim was reportedly abused multiple times as a child working in the entertainment industry. Judy Haim doesn't believe this, though. She is convinced that there was one single molestation incident involving her son, and it was at the hands of just one man. Feldman has hinted in the past if not outright said, that Judy is only saying these things to protect her dead son, trying to keep his legacy as a teen actor from being tarnished in the eyes of fans.

Judy Haim claims that, after looking into the matter, there is no all-powerful pedophile ring in Hollywood resting at the studio level that needs to be uncovered. Feldman is being called 'all full of hype'. She believes that he is planning to expose some much lower-level individuals linked to film set relationships from the past. She goes onto say this.

"It's disrespectful to sexual assault survivors and their loved ones in and out of the industry to get their hopes up about uncovering a massive conspiracy, because he will not name names, ever. And if these people really are out there, and potentially [still] a danger, why wouldn't he want to name them right now?"

That's actually a pretty easy question to answer. For years, Corey Feldman has believed that he is in danger, and that his young son could be targeted for death if he names names. That is why he is seeking extra money for security protection in his IndieGoGo campaign. He has said that if he's found dead before it's his time to go, it needs to be thoroughly investigated. As he promises he would never kill himself, as it goes against everything he believes in both spiritually and as a father.

The IndieGoGo campaign was launched suspiciously close to Corey Feldman's recent drug bust in Louisiana, which by the actor's own admission wasn't a 'big deal'. Judy believes the timing of all this is a clear indication of Feldman's intent.

"I don't understand how the press that's now giving him all of this attention isn't getting it. It's all a distraction."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Feldman's publicist Samantha Waranch counters this by saying that Feldman's recent drug bust was a means to keep the actor silent.

"They were trying to keep him from talking or ruin his credibility, and he knows that many of his fans think that too. He legitimately fears for his life. He has armed security with him right now."

It is clear that Judy Haim has a problem with Corey Feldman, and she has for a long time. And that she is being protective of her son, rightfully so. Feldman, on the other hand, has long stated that he will be discredited at every turn in trying to name his abusers and others in Hollywood accused of pedophilia. This is a case that needs to be looked at very carefully. And just because Judy Haim says Corey Feldman is a lair, doesn't mean that's necessarily so. Hopefully the truth will prevail in the coming months.