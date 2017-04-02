Universal is getting ready to officially kick off their shared monster movie universe this summer with Tom Cruise's new take on The Mummy. The studio, despite the fact that the movie hasn't even been released yet, seems to have a lot of confidence in this idea and is already moving ahead with several other projects. One such project is a Creature from the Black Lagoon remake and they have just hired Will Beall to pen the script.

According to Deadline, the former police officer turned screenwriter has been hired by Universal to write this new take on The Creature From the Black Lagoon. His most recent credit includes James Wan's Aquaman, which is set to hit theaters next December as part of Warner Bros. DC Extended Universe. His other credits include Gangster Squad and The Legend of Conan. He also served as a producer on the CBS drama Training Day, which is based on the 2001 movie of the same name.

The Creature From the Black Lagoon is going to be revived from the classic 1954 movie, which is something of a tall order. Though, it is definitely the kind of thing that could benefit from modern effects. We still don't know much about how this will fit into the Universal monster universe, since The Mummy hasn't even been released yet, but we do know that the larger world of monsters will at least be hinted at in that movie. It has been said that The Mummy will definitely stand on its own, but a larger monster universe is teased by the synopsis.

"Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters."

As far as what else that larger universe will include beyond The Mummy, Russell Crowe will be appearing in that movie as Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde. There are also plans for a Bride of Frankenstein movie, which may star Angelina Jolie in the lead role. There is also a new version of Van Helsing in the works. Dracula will be part of the universe, but Luke Evans won't be the man playing him, as it has been confirmed that Dracula Untold is not going to be part of this new universe.

It isn't likely we will get much in the way of Creature From the Black Lagoon action in The Mummy, but that is going to be the first movie in this universe and if it succeeds, that will dictate a lot for these movies going forward. There is no director or actors attached to the new Creature From the Black Lagoon and Universal has not yet set a release date. If The Mummy is successful, we'll probably hear more this summer after the movie debuts. The Mummy is set for release on June 9, 2017.