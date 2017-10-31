After months of speculation, Sylvester Stallone's Creed 2 now has an official release date of November 18th, 2018. Stallone has previously been cryptic about the follow-up, but he announced earlier this month that he will direct and produce the sequel that will see the return of star Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, the son of Rocky Balboa's late friend and previous rival, Apollo Creed. Sylvester Stallone will reprise his role as Creed's trainer and mentor in the upcoming continuation of the Rocky franchise, which has been eagerly awaited ever since there were rumblings of it officially happening.

Sylvester Stallone has been hinting at a 2018 theatrical release for Creed 2 over the last few months, even before the movie was greenlit. Taking a cue from Creed, the sequel will hit theaters right before Thanksgiving, on November 18th, 2018. MGM revealed the news. The release date will see the movie go toe to toe with Disney's Wreck-It Ralph 2, but there probably won't be too many people flipping a coin to decide which movie they'll end up seeing. Creed came out in 2015 and did surprisingly well at the box office and was critically acclaimed.

Though Sylvester Stallone was a producer on 2015's Creed, his return as a director is new. His previous directing credits include Rocky II, Rocky III, and Rocky IV, in addition to others. Stallone took to Instagram to share the news about his new role earlier in October by saying, "Looking forward to directing and producing the incredibly talented Michael B. Jordan in Creed 2 next year. One more round!" Creed was directed by Ryan Coogler from a script that he co-wrote with Aaron Covington as a spinoff and sequel to the Rocky series.

While specific plot points art not clear at this time, Sylvester Stallone has confirmed that we will see the return of Dolph Lundgren's Ivan Drago character, the boxer who killed Apollo Creed in 1985's Rocky IV. The inclusion of Ivan Drago has many fans excited about what could possibly go down in Creed 2, but it will almost certainly involve some intense boxing. Dolph Lundgren has been training for the movie for months, leading many to speculate that Adonis Creed could very well be avenging his father's death. It's important to note that this is all speculation at this point, as nothing about the plot of the sequel has been officially released at this time.

Though Ryan Coogler did a great job directing Creed, between that training montage and the amazingly constructed boxing match, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he isn't returning for the sequel. After Creed, the director landed the MCU's Black Panther, which is due out in February 2018. Regardless, it will be interesting to see what Sylvester Stallone has in store for us when he begins directing Creed 2 off of a script that he wrote. You can read more about the official release date of Creed 2 via the official MGM website.