There has been talk of a Creed sequel ever since the original Creed movie hit theaters in November 2015, and now it finally may be happening. Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram recently to share a number of behind-the-scenes photos from Rocky IV, featuring the actor/director along with Dolph Lundgren as the Russian boxer Ivan Drago and Carl Weathers as the iconic Apollo Creed, the father of Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Creed from the 2015 spin-off. While we haven't heard much about Creed 2 lately, it seems Sylvester Stallone could be teasing that Dolph Lundgren's Ivan Drago will return to fight Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Creed. Here's what Sylvester Stallone had to say in a cryptic photo, which had been altered to show Adonis Creed squaring off with Ivan Drago, with Stallone's Rocky Balboa in the background.

"Here's a chance to stretch your imagination ... HISTORY WILL ALWAYS REPEAT ITSELF IN ONE FORM OR ANOTHER, JUST GOT TO BE READY! ... Sins of the Father.... #creed2 # agentnickyc"

In another Instagram photo, Sylvester Stallone even hinted at a rumor from January 2016, which claimed that part of the Creed 2 story would be set in the past, allowing Carl Weathers to return as Apollo Creed. While that was never confirmed, Sylvester Stallone stated that he was directing Creed and Drago, who were two of the "best 'cinema' boxers that ever lived," before teasing, "Maybe it's time to try again?" It's possible this could mean Sylvester Stallone will actually be directing Creed 2, which makes sense since original Creed director Ryan Coogler will be tied up until next February, working on Marvel's Black Panther.

Back in February 2016, Sylvester Stallone hinted that he wasn't even sure how much further you can push Rocky Balboa's story, stating that he has "mixed feelings" about returning as Rocky Balboa for Creed 2. Then again, it was always believed that 2007's Rocky Balboa would be the final movie in the franchise, until young director Ryan Coogler pitched his Creed story that is set in the same timeline but told largely from Adonis Creed's perspective, with Rocky Balboa training the young fighter after retiring from the boxing game years prior.

We also reported back in January 2016 that MGM CEO Gary Barber wanted to release Creed 2 in 2017, two years after the first Creed movie, but that simply won't happen. No screenwriter has been attached at this time, and with Ryan Coogler currently working on Black Panther, it's possible he may not return for the sequel. The director co-wrote the Creed screenplay with Aaron Covington, and it's possible that the co-writer Aaron Covington could come aboard to write the script. Still, nothing has been officially set in stone for the sequel yet, although there was quite the humorous spoof that debuted last year.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! aired a hilarious Creed 2 spoof that starred comedian Tracy Morgan as the son of Clubber Lang, the ferocious character from Rocky III played by Mr. T. Oddly enough, while this spoof was meant to poke fun at the movie, the sequel may not actually be too far off, if Sylvester Stallone's cryptic Instagram photos are any indication. Still, this Creed 2 sequel has not been given the official green light yet, but if Dolph Lundgren is planning to come back as Ivan Drago, it could certainly drum up quite a bit of buzz for this movie. Take a look at Sylvester Stallone's Instagram photos below, as we wait for more on Creed 2.