Creed 2 is really heating up. After quite some time with little to no news in regards to the already announced Creed sequel, which was a massive critical and financial hit in 2015, Sylvester Stallone has been teasing us an awful lot recently and it just keeps getting better. Not only did he recently confirm that Ivan Drago is going to return in Creed 2, but now Sly says that he is going to have something of a rematch with Drago in the sequel. There's at least going to be one punch thrown from Rocky in his direction.

Sylvester Stallone, who recently finished writing the script for Creed 2 himself, spoke with TMZ very briefly about the highly-anticipated sequel. When asked in what capacity Ivan Drago, who was played very memorably by Dolph Lundgren in Rocky IV, is going to be involved in Creed 2, Stallone made it clear that it isn't just going to be a cameo or some sort of stand-in appearance. Rocky Balboa is going to punch Ivan Drago in Creed 2. Here's what Sylvester Stallone had to say about it.

"It wouldn't be a party without Drago, would it? I'm gonna punch him. You know I gotta hit Drago once."

Given all of the hype that Sylvester Stallone was able to build up by teasing Ivan Drago's return on Instagram over the past few weeks, Creed 2 most certainly wouldn't be a party without him at this point. Even an appearance of any kind would get fans of the Rocky franchise excited, but getting to see the two actually go to blows in any capacity? That is on another level. Even if it is just in a moment of anger outside the ring, that is a big deal.

Little is known about what is going to take place in Creed 2 or when exactly production is going to get underway, but with the script turned in things should be heating up shortly. Given the appearance of Ivan Drago, it seems likely that speculation of Drago's son, or someone along those lines, squaring off with Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) in the ring, will wind up being the central focus of Creed 2. Before Sylvester Stallone dodged TMZ, he did say something that could have been a throwaway comment, but it also could be hinting at when we might hear some official details about Creed 2.

"Ya know what, tune in next week. It's gonna be good."

Does that mean we are getting some sort of formal announcement next week? One can only hope, but this is something Rocky fans are going to want to keep their eyes peeled for. Since Rocky IV is considered to be one of the best entries in the franchise this seems like a smart approach for Creed 2.

Michael B. Jordan will certainly return along with Sylvester Stallone for the sequel, but director Ryan Coogler is a bit more up in the air right now. He is finishing his work on Black Panther for Marvel, but that comes out in February of 2018 and that means his schedule could free up to finally tackle Creed 2. The pieces are falling into place for this one.